The crypto market suffered a heavy blow, ETH fell more than 10%, and BTC fell below $104,000

By: PANews
2025/06/13 11:11
Bitcoin
Moonveil
Juneo Supernet
Ethereum
PANews reported on June 13 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, Israel's attack on Iran and other factors, the crypto market sectors fell across the board, with a general decline of about 3% to 13%. Among them, Ethereum (ETH) fell 10.07% in 24 hours, falling below $2,500, and Bitcoin (BTC) fell 4.42% to below $104,000.

In terms of other sectors, the CeFi sector fell 3.63% in 24 hours, but LEO Token (LEO) was relatively strong, up 1.30%; the PayFi sector fell 6.77%, and Keeta (KTA), which had a large increase in the previous period, fell 22.55%; the Layer1 sector fell 7.88%, Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Sui (SUI) fell 10.93%, 11.40%, and 12.64% respectively; the GameFi sector fell 10.64%, but boosted by rumors that Tencent plans to acquire Nexon, the developer of "MapleStory" for US$15 billion, NEXPACE (NXPC) rose 8.20% against the trend; the Meme sector fell 11.71%, Pepe (PEPE) and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) fell 14.55% and 18.62% respectively, the DeFi sector fell 11.73%, and the Layer2 sector fell 13.02%.

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Aster: Epoch 3 personal dashboard data inconsistencies exist and will be fixed within 24 hours

PANews reported on October 1st that Aster announced in a post on the X platform that they had discovered inconsistencies in Team Boost data for Phase 2 users in the Epoch 3 personal dashboard. These issues may be related to the way the Team Boost mechanic is displayed and described, potentially causing user confusion. The team is addressing this issue and has pledged to complete the necessary adjustments within the next 24 hours to ensure fairness for all users. A further announcement is planned once all Team Boost data adjustments are complete.
Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued

The post Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American-based rock band Foreigner performs onstage at the Rosemont Horizon, Rosemont, Illinois, November 8, 1981. Pictured are, from left, Mick Jones, on guitar, and vocalist Lou Gramm. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Getty Images Singer Lou Gramm has a vivid memory of recording the ballad “Waiting for a Girl Like You” at New York City’s Electric Lady Studio for his band Foreigner more than 40 years ago. Gramm was adding his vocals for the track in the control room on the other side of the glass when he noticed a beautiful woman walking through the door. “She sits on the sofa in front of the board,” he says. “She looked at me while I was singing. And every now and then, she had a little smile on her face. I’m not sure what that was, but it was driving me crazy. “And at the end of the song, when I’m singing the ad-libs and stuff like that, she gets up,” he continues. “She gives me a little smile and walks out of the room. And when the song ended, I would look up every now and then to see where Mick [Jones] and Mutt [Lange] were, and they were pushing buttons and turning knobs. They were not aware that she was even in the room. So when the song ended, I said, ‘Guys, who was that woman who walked in? She was beautiful.’ And they looked at each other, and they went, ‘What are you talking about? We didn’t see anything.’ But you know what? I think they put her up to it. Doesn’t that sound more like them?” “Waiting for a Girl Like You” became a massive hit in 1981 for Foreigner off their album 4, which peaked at number one on the Billboard chart for 10 weeks and…
Bitcoin New: Einflussreiche Senatorin Lummis pusht neues Gesetz für Krypto-Steuern