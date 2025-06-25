Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: As of May, the cumulative net capital inflow of Hong Kong Stock Connect exceeded HK$4.35 trillion

By: PANews
2025/06/25 21:57
MAY
MAY$0.03943-0.65%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0949+0.95%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007939+4.61%

PANews reported on June 25 that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission released its 2024-2025 fiscal year report, pointing out that as of May, the cumulative net capital inflow of Hong Kong Stock Connect exceeded 4.35 trillion yuan, and the proportion of southbound transactions in Hong Kong's market turnover reached 22.5%, reflecting the continued deepening of interconnection between mainland China and Hong Kong. The report pointed out that thanks to the reform measures introduced last year, the listing of new stocks and the rebound in secondary market trading have made Hong Kong once again a top global fundraising platform. The tokenization of virtual assets and securities has accelerated in the past year, driving Hong Kong towards the goal of becoming a future financial hub. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission released the "ASPIRe" roadmap at the beginning of this year, aiming to promote the development of Hong Kong's virtual asset ecosystem, and subsequently allowed two virtual asset exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to be pledged. At the same time, the total market value of the six virtual asset spot ETFs listed in Hong Kong has increased by 95% since their launch in April last year, and the average daily trading volume has also increased by 16%. In terms of virtual asset trading platforms, the Securities and Futures Commission has issued licenses to a total of 11 institutions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DBS, Ripple, and Franklin launch tokenized loans 24/7 on XRPL

DBS, Ripple, and Franklin launch tokenized loans 24/7 on XRPL

A new strategic alliance between DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple brings tokenized lending into the institutional perimeter.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 17:12
Share
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Analysts are now pointing to three very different plays investors should watch: the viral AlphaPepe presale, Chainlink’s growth as an […] The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00492-3.90%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/04 08:00
Share
The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued

The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued

PANews reported on October 4th that according to CCTV News, the U.S. Senate voted on a temporary funding bill proposed by Democrats on October 3rd local time, ultimately failing to pass the bill with a vote of 46 in favor to 52 against. Subsequently, a temporary funding bill proposed by Republicans also failed to gain enough votes to pass. The federal government shutdown will continue. At midnight local time on October 1st, the U.S. federal government shut down due to a lack of funds. This is the first federal government shutdown in nearly seven years.
Union
U$0.010676+6.67%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 07:59
Share

Trending News

More

DBS, Ripple, and Franklin launch tokenized loans 24/7 on XRPL

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish