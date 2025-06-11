Humanoid Robots + Cryptocurrency: How does Reborn build the DePAI flywheel?

By: PANews
2025/06/11 20:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1239-1.35%

Author: brianbreslow , Hypersphere Ventures

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Executive Summary

  • Humanoid general-purpose robots are rapidly moving from science fiction to reality. Declining hardware costs, growing capital investments, and technological breakthroughs in motion and manipulation are converging to drive the next major platform iteration in computing.
  • Although the increasing commoditization of computing power and hardware equipment has brought low-cost advantages to robotics engineering, the industry is still constrained by the bottleneck of training data.
  • Reborn is one of the few projects that leverages Decentralized Physical AI (DePAI) to crowdsource high-precision motion and synthetic data and build robotic foundation models, which puts it in a unique position to advance the deployment of humanoid robots. The project is led by a technically sophisticated founding team with academic research and professorships at UC Berkeley, Cornell, Harvard, and Apple, demonstrating both academic excellence and real-world engineering execution.

Humanoid robots: from science fiction to cutting-edge applications

The commercialization of robotics technology is not a new concept. The well-known iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner launched in 2002, or the Kasa pet camera and other household robots that have emerged in recent years, are all single-function devices. With the development of artificial intelligence, robots are evolving from single-function machines to multi-function forms, designed to adapt to operations in open environments.

In the next 5 to 15 years, humanoid robots will gradually upgrade from basic tasks such as cleaning and cooking, and will eventually be able to perform complex tasks such as reception services, firefighting and even surgical operations.

Recent developments are moving humanoid robots from science fiction to reality.

  • Market dynamics: More than 100 companies are planning to develop humanoid robots (such as Tesla, Yushu Technology, Figure AI, Clone, Agile, etc.).
  • Hardware technology has successfully crossed the uncanny valley: the new generation of humanoid robots exhibits natural and smooth movements, enabling human-like interactions in real environments. Among them, the walking speed of Yushu H1 can reach 3.3 meters per second, far exceeding the average walking speed of 1.4 meters per second for humans.

(Note: The Uncanny Valley is a psychological theory that describes humans' emotional responses to non-human entities (such as robots, dolls, virtual images, etc.).

  • New paradigm in humanoid robot costs: expected to be lower than U.S. labor wages by 2032.

Development bottleneck: real-world training data

Despite the clear positive factors in the field of humanoid robots, poor data quality and scarcity continue to hinder their large-scale deployment.

Other AI entities, such as autonomous driving, have largely solved the data problem through cameras and sensors installed in existing vehicles. Take Tesla, Waymo and other autonomous driving systems as examples. These fleets are able to generate billions of miles of real-world road driving data. When Waymo puts its vehicles on the road at this stage of development, it has a real person in the passenger seat for real-time training.

However, consumers are unlikely to accept the existence of a "robot nanny". Robots must have high performance out of the box, which makes data collection before deployment essential. All training must be completed before commercial production, and the scale and quality of data remain persistent challenges.

While each training model has its own scale unit (e.g. tokens for large language models, video-text pairs for image generators, motion clips for robotics), the comparison below clearly reveals the order of magnitude gap in data availability for robotics:

  • GPT-4's training data size exceeds 15 trillion text tokens.
  • Midjourney and Sora leverage billions of labeled video-text pairs.
  • In comparison, the largest robotics dataset contains only about 2.4 million interaction records.

This gap explains why robotics has not yet achieved a true foundational model like large language models, the key is that the data foundation is still incomplete.

Traditional data collection methods are difficult to meet the large-scale requirements of humanoid robot training data. Existing methods include:

  • Simulation: low cost but lacks real boundary scenarios (the gap between simulation and reality)
  • Internet videos: cannot provide the proprioception and force feedback environment necessary for robot learning
  • Real-world data: Although accurate, it requires remote control and human closed-loop operation, which leads to high costs (more than $40,000 per robot) and lack of scalability.

Training models in virtual environments is cheap and scalable, but these models often struggle when deployed in the real world. This problem is known as the Sim2Real gap.

For example, a robot trained in a simulation might be able to easily pick up perfectly lit, smooth objects, but it often struggles with clutter, bumpy textures, or the kinds of unexpected situations that humans take for granted in the real world.

Reborn provides a cost-effective and fast way to crowdsource real-world data to enhance robot training and solve the "Sim2Real gap" problem.

Reborn: A full-stack vision for decentralized entity AI

Reborn is building a vertically integrated software and data platform for embodied intelligent robotic applications. The company's core goal is to solve the data bottleneck problem in the field of humanoid robots, but its vision goes far beyond that. Through the combination of self-developed hardware, multimodal simulation infrastructure and basic models, Reborn will become a full-stack driver for embodied intelligence.

The Reborn platform uses the proprietary consumer-grade motion capture device "ReboCap" as a starting point to build a rapidly expanding augmented reality and virtual reality gaming ecosystem. Users provide high-fidelity motion data in exchange for network incentives and rewards to drive the platform's continued development. Reborn has sold more than 5,000 sets of ReboCap devices, has 160,000 monthly active users, and has established a clear growth path to exceed 2 million users by the end of the year.

Humanoid Robots + Cryptocurrency: How does Reborn build the DePAI flywheel?

 Reborn supports data collection at a much higher efficiency than other solutions.

What is remarkable is that this growth is entirely due to natural development: users are attracted by the entertainment of the game itself, and anchors use ReboCap to achieve real-time body capture of digital images. This spontaneously formed virtuous cycle has achieved scalable, low-cost, and high-fidelity data production, making the Reborn dataset a training resource that top robotics companies are competing to adopt.

The second layer of the ReBorn software stack is Roboverse: a multimodal data platform that unifies fragmented simulation environments. The current simulation field is highly fragmented, with tools such as Mujoco and NVIDIA Isaac Lab operating independently, each with its own advantages but unable to communicate with each other. This fragmentation has slowed down the development process and widened the gap between simulation and reality. Roboverse creates a shared virtual infrastructure for developing and evaluating robot models by standardizing multiple simulators. This integration supports consistent benchmarking, which greatly improves the system's scalability and generalization capabilities.

Roboverse achieves seamless collaboration. The former collects real-world data on a large scale, while the latter builds a simulation environment to drive model training. The two work together to demonstrate the true strength of Reborn's distributed physical intelligence network. The platform is creating a physical artificial intelligence developer ecosystem that goes beyond simple data acquisition, and its functions have extended to the field of actual model deployment and commercial authorization.

Reborn basic model

Perhaps the most critical component of the Reborn technology stack is the Reborn Foundation Model (RFM). As one of the first robotics foundation models, this model is being built as a core system for the emerging physical AI infrastructure. Its positioning is similar to traditional large language foundation models, such as OpenAI's GPT-4 or Meta's Llama, but for the robotics field.

Humanoid Robots + Cryptocurrency: How does Reborn build the DePAI flywheel?

 Reborn Technology Stack

The three core components of the Reborn technology stack (ReboCap data platform, Roboverse simulation system and RFM model authorization mechanism) together build a solid vertical integration moat. By combining crowdsourced motion data with a powerful simulation system and model authorization system, Reborn is able to train a basic model with cross-scenario generalization capabilities. This model can support a variety of robot applications in the industrial, consumer and research fields, and achieve universal deployment under massive and diverse data.

Reborn is actively advancing the commercialization of its technology, launching paid pilot projects with Galbot and Noematrix, and establishing strategic partnerships with Unitree, Booster Robotics, Swiss Mile, and Agile Robots. China's humanoid robot market is experiencing rapid growth, accounting for about 32.7% of the global market. Notably, Yushu Technology accounts for more than 60% of the global quadruped robot market and is one of the six Chinese manufacturers that plan to produce more than 1,000 units by 2025.

The Role of Cryptocurrency in the Physical AI Technology Stack​​

Crypto is building a complete vertical stack for physical world AI.

Humanoid Robots + Cryptocurrency: How does Reborn build the DePAI flywheel?

 Reborn is the leading embodied AI cryptocurrency project

Although these projects belong to different levels of the physical artificial intelligence stack, they have one thing in common: they are all 100% DePAI projects. DePAI uses token incentives throughout the entire technology stack to create an open, composable, and permissionless expansion mechanism. It is this innovation that makes the decentralized development of physical artificial intelligence a reality.

Reborn has not yet issued tokens, and the organic growth of its business is even more valuable. When the token incentive mechanism is officially launched, network participation will be accelerated as a key link in the DePAI flywheel effect: users who purchase Reborn hardware devices (ReboCap collectors) can receive incentives from the project, and robot R&D companies will pay contribution rewards to ReboCap holders. This dual incentive will encourage more people to purchase and use ReboCap devices. At the same time, the project will dynamically incentivize the collection of high-value customized behavioral data, thereby more effectively bridging the technical gap between simulation and real-world applications (Sim2Real).

Humanoid Robots + Cryptocurrency: How does Reborn build the DePAI flywheel?

 Reborn's DePAI flywheel is in motion

The "ChatGPT moment" in the field of robotics will not be triggered by robotics companies themselves, because hardware deployment is far more complex than software. The explosive growth of robotics technology is naturally limited by cost, hardware availability and deployment complexity, and these obstacles do not exist at all in pure digital software such as ChatGPT.

The turning point for humanoid robots is not how amazing the prototype is, but when the cost drops to a level that is affordable to the public, just like the popularity of smartphones or computers. When the cost drops, hardware will become just an entry ticket, and the real competitive advantage lies in data and models: specifically, the scale, quality, and diversity of the motor intelligence used to train the machine.

Conclusion

The robotics platform revolution is unstoppable, but like all platforms, its scalable development cannot be separated from data support. As a high-leverage bet, Reborn firmly believes that crypto technology can fill the most critical gap in the AI ​​robotics technology stack: its robotics data solution DePAI is cost-effective, highly scalable and modular. When robotics technology becomes the next frontier of AI, Reborn is turning the general public into "miners" of motion data. Just as large language models require text tagging support, humanoid robots require massive motion sequence training. With Reborn, we will break through the last bottleneck and realize the leap of humanoid robots from science fiction to reality.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

The post A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts in his seat during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images It wasn’t that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side chose to defend their lead. There have been many less-publicised occasions when digging was a necessary demand. Nor was it the active role that the coach played in that shift. The Catalan has often removed an offensive player for someone to tighten up the team. However, there are scarce examples of Guardiola totally shutting up shop and choosing to defend a game as he did against Arsenal. The statistics told the story: City had just a 33.2 % share of possession, the lowest from a Guardiola team in his top-flight management career. Ultimately, it was not a tactic that worked; City’s 0-1 lead was relinquished to an inch-perfect Gabriel Martinelli lob in the third minute of stoppage time. When Guardiola was informed that his team’s possession was the lowest he’d ever managed, he joked: “I cannot live in this country with another record, so I’m so proud of that. “I give a lot of credit to Arsenal for what they have done. Okay, one time in 10 years is not bad, right? “I have to…
1
1$0.007317+21.00%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03215+1.45%
MemeCore
M$2.00437-5.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:39
Share
SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

By Felix, PANews Among the many catalysts behind this crypto bull market, ETFs, particularly spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, have become revolutionary financial instruments that significantly lower the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency investment, serving as a crucial "bridge of capital." Since the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs in early 2024, the industry has attracted over $100 billion in institutional capital, driving the Bitcoin price from $60,000 to its current level of approximately $113,500. As of now, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has 92 crypto spot ETFs (both single-asset and index-based) pending approval. Of these, approximately 69 are single-asset ETFs, covering 24 different cryptocurrencies. These applications primarily come from institutions like Grayscale and VanEck, with final decision deadlines for most being in October. Against this backdrop, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved a proposal that fundamentally changes the way crypto spot ETFs are listed. Therefore, October's approval will not only mark a turning point in the crypto ETF market but also reflect the future direction of this bull market. The US SEC approved the proposed change from "case-by-case review" to "standard clearance" On September 7th, the US SEC approved rule changes proposed by three major exchanges (Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca) to introduce universal listing standards for commodity-based trust shares ("CBTS"). These standards, primarily for exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding physical commodities (including digital assets), replace the cumbersome case-by-case review process and aim to streamline the listing process. The chairman of the U.S. SEC stated in the document that these changes mark a shift in the SEC’s regulation of digital asset ETPs from “cautious case-by-case” to “standardized and efficient,” aiming to “maximize investor choice and promote innovation.” The core contents of the new regulations are as follows: The regulation proposes three listing paths: The product is traded on Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) member markets and has a market surveillance sharing agreement. Commodity futures are listed on a CFTC-regulated DCM for at least 6 months and have a surveillance-sharing agreement in place. New ETPs may be exempt from some of these requirements if an existing ETF is listed on a U.S. national securities exchange and has at least 40% of its assets allocated to that commodity. In short, the new regulations create a fast track for crypto asset ETFs that meet certain criteria. Based on the three aforementioned pathways, October may be the first period for the listing of new ETFs, with a focus on assets with existing CFTC-regulated futures contracts of at least six months. The original decision date has expired, and ETF issuers are now on the same page. The implementation of the new standards has directly impacted the long queue of ETF applications. On September 29th, the US SEC required issuers of spot ETFs for Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Sol, ADA, and DOGE to withdraw their 19b-4 filings. Issuers are required to proceed with listing according to the new standards, and the withdrawal process could begin as early as this week. This withdrawal does not represent a complete rejection of the ETF applications, but rather a shift to a more efficient regulatory path. It's worth noting that after a 19b-4 filing is withdrawn, the original decision date (typically the deadline for the SEC to make a final decision on the filing, such as 240 days after submission) may no longer be relevant. Under the new rules, the SEC may not require a strict deadline, but rather conduct a more expedited assessment based on common listing standards. As for when the ETF will be approved, although the issuer needs to resubmit or adjust the application according to the new general rules, which may involve additional administrative work and short delays, most people are optimistic about this and believe that the approval speed may be "exceptionally fast", similar to the ETH ETF which took only a few weeks from withdrawal to approval, that is, it is expected to be approved in October. Crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett wrote an analysis saying , "As long as the token meets existing standards, the SEC can approve a cryptocurrency ETF at any time by submitting an S-1 filing. Therefore, even if the deadlines for these individual ETFs are imminent, the SEC can theoretically make a decision on any or all of them at any time." However, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart warned that "everything is full of uncertainty. Add to that the possibility of a government shutdown, and the situation could become very unstable." (Related reading: What would happen to Bitcoin if the US government shut down? ) While it is unclear how quickly the SEC will process S-1 applications, eliminating the predictability of the original decision date, this change optimizes the process and reduces delays for more cryptocurrency ETFs to enter the market. Which of the five candidates will lead the ETF race? Although the ETF applications that were previously waiting in line have returned to the "starting line", the applications that the SEC currently requires issuers to withdraw only involve LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE, which may indicate that the first batch of approved ETFs will emerge from them (or all of them will be approved). 1. XRP ETFs XRP ETF is the most anticipated focus in October. Currently, there are 7 applications for XRP ETF, including Bitwise, 21Shares, Canary, Grayscale and other institutions. Previously, 6 applications were squeezed into the October 18-25 window, and Franklin Templeton's application was postponed to November 14 at the latest for a decision. The XRP spot ETF application was filed in January 2025, and the SEC opened for comment in July after the Ripple lawsuit was resolved. XRP futures have been listed on the CME for over a year, meeting the requirements of the new regulations. Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas previously raised the probability of approval for the XRP spot ETF to 95%. This high probability was attributed to the SEC's increased engagement with the application, which the analysts viewed as a "clear green light." In addition, a key advantage of XRP is that it has been recognized as a commodity by regulators, greatly reducing the application barriers for its ETF. 2. SOL ETFs SOL spot ETF is one of the most popular applications at present, with seven large institutions participating, including VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, etc. On September 27th, asset management firms including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and VanEck successively submitted the latest versions of their S-1 forms to the US SEC. These revised documents all focus on the details of the Solana ETF’s staking operations. After the SEC ordered the issuer to withdraw its 19b-4 filing, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas raised the odds of the SOL ETF's approval from 95% to 100%. He stated, "Honestly, the probability of approval is now 100%... The universal listing standard renders the 19b-4 form meaningless. Now only the S-1 remains, and the SOL ETF could be approved at any time." But it’s worth noting that BlackRock (the largest issuer of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs) has not yet submitted an application for a Solana ETF, which may reflect its cautious attitude towards Solana’s regulatory risks. 3. LTC ETFs As one of the longest-running tokens in the crypto market, LTC has maintained a high level of security and decentralization since its launch in 2011. There are currently three Litecoin ETF applications, including the Canary Litecoin ETF, the Grayscale Litecoin Trust ETF, and the CoinShares Litecoin ETF. The previous October 10th deadline for the Litecoin ETF made it a candidate for a "good start." While the expiration of the original decision date has reduced the likelihood of Litecoin ETF approval, LTC's long-term market stability, strong regulatory compliance, and similar technical architecture to Bitcoin still make it highly likely to be among the first to be listed. In addition, Litecoin has not been identified as a security by the SEC like XRP or SOL, and is closer to the commodity attributes of Bitcoin, significantly reducing regulatory barriers. 4. Cardano (ADA) ETF Grayscale's Cardano Trust plans to convert into an ETF. The ETF's S-1 filing was registered in August, with a previous deadline set for October 26th. Cardano is known for its academic foundation and sustainability, and if approved, this spot ETF would be the first non-ETH PoS platform to do so. Notably, Grayscale's GDLC (Digital Large Cap Fund), which included Cardano, was approved on July 1st, further increasing the likelihood of approval for the Cardano ETF. 5. DOGE ETFs There are currently three DOGE ETF applications, including Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares. The SEC is expected to make a ruling by October 12th at the latest. If the DOGE spot ETF is approved, it will become the first meme ETF. Conclusion Regardless of the outcome, October's crucial window will mark a significant turning point in the history of crypto ETFs, impacting not only the prices of related cryptocurrencies but also the scale and speed of institutional capital inflows. The crypto market is maturing, and the October ETF decision could be a crucial step in furthering its mainstream acceptance. Related reading: SEC's new regulations open the floodgates for crypto ETFs, are the top 10 spot ETFs expected to go online?
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002024-0.19%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06733-0.25%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 10:45
Share
BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

PANews reported on October 4th that BTC Development announced the completion of its initial public offering of 25.3 million shares, including 3.3 million shares issued upon the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per share, raising total proceeds of $253 million. The company's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 30th under the ticker symbol "BDCIU."
Bitcoin
BTC$122,497.12+1.94%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.04244-11.74%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 11:29
Share

Trending News

More

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

XRP Could Hit $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Price Prediction Is Far Bigger

Staking Speed Gives Solana ETF Advantage Over Ethereum