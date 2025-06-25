H100 Group AB increases its Bitcoin holdings to 200.21 By: PANews 2025/06/25 22:18

AB $0.008349 +0.73% PART $0.2585 +6.64% JUNE $0.0949 +0.95%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official Twitter account, H100 Group AB purchased 19.38 additional bitcoins today as part of its bitcoin reserve strategy. The company currently holds a total of 200.21 bitcoins, including 11.63 bitcoins acquired through a convertible loan agreement since the last update.