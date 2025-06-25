Cork Protocol exploiter launders stolen funds via Tornado Cash, donates 10 ETH to developers’ legal fund

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 20:56
FUND
FUND$0.01311-20.06%
Octavia
VIA$0.015-1.96%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0949+0.95%
Ethereum
ETH$4,473.6+0.05%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02483+2.30%

The attacker(s) that exploited the Cork protocol for millions earlier this year has resurfaced to launder their loot and make a surprise donation.

On Wednesday, June 25, blockchain security firm PeckShield Alert flagged renewed activity from wallet addresses tied to exploiters of the decentralized finance platform Cork Protocol. The movements marked the first recorded from the hacker since draining roughly $12 million from the protocol in May.

The first transaction saw 1,410 ETH (ETH), worth around $3.2 million, sent to Tornado Cash, the infamous crypto mixing service commonly used by cyber attackers to obscure transaction trails. Shortly after, the attacker transferred an additional 3,110 ETH, bringing the total laundered to 4,520 ETH, approximately $11 million at current prices.

In a surprising twist, the attacker also sent a 10 ETH donation to a Juicebox campaign raising funds for the legal defense of Tornado Cash developers, Alexey Pertsev and Roman Storm. 

While the reason for the donation remains unclear, it comes as the developers face legal charges for the use of the mixer by cybercriminals and sanctioned entities. The platform has continued to be a go-to tool for laundering stolen crypto assets, especially in high-profile exploits.

The Cork Protocol attacker’s latest movements further complicate the platform’s ongoing efforts to recover the stolen funds. In a statement released earlier this month, Cork Protocol reassured users that it is still working toward asset recovery, but the transfer of funds to Tornado Cash may now further hinder those efforts.

How the Cork Protocol hack happened

The attack on Cork Protocol took place on May 28 around 11:39 UTC and targeted the platform’s wstETH:weETH market, leading to a loss of approximately 3,761 wrapped staked ETH (wstETH).

According to the Cork team, the attacker exploited two advanced loopholes in the protocol’s code to pull off the hack, and deployed a malicious hook that bypassed usual validation checks.

Upon draining the funds, decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch was used to swap the assets, making them harder to trace or recover.

Cork Protocol says it continues to work closely with security partners to address the fallout and tighten security measures to guard against similar attacks in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DBS, Ripple, and Franklin launch tokenized loans 24/7 on XRPL

DBS, Ripple, and Franklin launch tokenized loans 24/7 on XRPL

A new strategic alliance between DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple brings tokenized lending into the institutional perimeter.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 17:12
Share
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Analysts are now pointing to three very different plays investors should watch: the viral AlphaPepe presale, Chainlink’s growth as an […] The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00492-3.90%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/04 08:00
Share
The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued

The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued

PANews reported on October 4th that according to CCTV News, the U.S. Senate voted on a temporary funding bill proposed by Democrats on October 3rd local time, ultimately failing to pass the bill with a vote of 46 in favor to 52 against. Subsequently, a temporary funding bill proposed by Republicans also failed to gain enough votes to pass. The federal government shutdown will continue. At midnight local time on October 1st, the U.S. federal government shut down due to a lack of funds. This is the first federal government shutdown in nearly seven years.
Union
U$0.010676+6.67%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 07:59
Share

Trending News

More

DBS, Ripple, and Franklin launch tokenized loans 24/7 on XRPL

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

PYUSD Token Burn: Unpacking the Astonishing 600 Million Vanish