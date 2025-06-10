Arca accuses Circle of betrayal: Why did the IPO feast abandon its crypto allies and favor Wall Street?

By: PANews
2025/06/10 13:20
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02437+1.07%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+11.03%

Original article: Jeff Dorman , Chief Investment Officer, Arca

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

As the issuer of USDC stablecoin, Circle's IPO should have been an important milestone for the crypto industry to move towards mainstream finance. However, the issuance process has caused widespread controversy in the crypto circle. In this article, Arca Chief Investment Officer Jeff Dorman, from an eyewitness perspective, strongly criticized Circle's behavior of favoring traditional financial institutions and ignoring native crypto participants in IPO placements, and used this to explore why the core concept of the crypto industry, "aligned interests", has been repeatedly violated in the traditional IPO system. The following is the original article, which was compiled by PANews.

Arca accuses Circle of betrayal: Why did the IPO feast abandon its crypto allies and favor Wall Street?

Circle, the company behind the USDC stablecoin, completed its initial public offering (IPO) last week, pricing its shares at $31 per share (higher than the initial expected range of $24 to $26). The first-day closing price was $84, and by the end of the week, the stock price was over $107. It would be an understatement to say that the investment banks had badly mispriced this IPO. It would also be an understatement to say that Wall Street is enthusiastic about crypto assets, especially stablecoins.

Bullish reasons for CRCL:

  • This is the first and only listed investment target on the market that focuses on the growth of stablecoins. Investors have been waiting for this investment opportunity for seven years (Arca included).
  • The stablecoin market is expected to grow to over $1 trillion in assets under management, which alone makes for a good investment story.
  • USDC currently has $60 billion in assets under management, with an annual growth rate of 91%.

Reasons to be bearish on CRCL:

  • This is a business model that is completely dependent on interest rates, with all of its revenue coming from interest income;
  • Circle relies on Coinbase as its issuing agent, and Coinbase takes about half of the interest income;
  • Circle also relies on BlackRock, which has partnerships with many banks that are trying to enter the stablecoin market to compete with Circle and Tether;
  • Over the past three and a half years, the company has had almost no revenue and earnings growth (although EBITDA has grown 60% year-over-year);
  • The current share price of $107 is overvalued, and its valuation indicators are as follows:
    • About 30 times the gross profit;
    • About 110 times the return;
    • Adjusted EBITDA is approximately 59 times. (Annualized based on the first quarter of 2025)

Arca accuses Circle of betrayal: Why did the IPO feast abandon its crypto allies and favor Wall Street?

About my open letter to Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire

Many of you may have seen a tweet I posted and subsequent news coverage of the open letter to Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire. The language in the tweet was somewhat strong, and I have deleted it as it does not represent the official position of Arca. But I want to be clear that I still stand by the core points I expressed.

In my opinion, Circle made a huge mistake by choosing to allocate shares to traditional financial institutions (TradFi) rather than crypto-native funds during the IPO allocation process. They should be held accountable for the implicit message behind this decision.

We have communicated with many crypto funds and companies, including many early users and promoters of USDC (including Arca itself), and some of them have closer relationships with JPM and Citibank, the underwriters of the IPO, than Arca. We received clear feedback from these industry leaders that they either received very little allocation or no allocation at all, which further confirmed the fact that Circle favors traditional Wall Street financial institutions and ignores crypto native supporters.

I have yet to find a single crypto-native institution that was treated fairly in this IPO placement. This situation is simply ridiculous and shows extremely short-sighted behavior by Circle.

Why am I angry? Not because of emotion, but because of principle

Those who know me or have worked with Arca know that I am not an emotional investor. On the contrary, whether in good or bad market conditions, I always remain rational and focus on investment logic rather than personal emotions.

But when it comes to advancing the crypto industry “right” and upholding integrity, I am extremely passionate and emotionally invested.

Arca has been at the forefront of the crypto industry, speaking for and fighting for it since its founding in 2018. We have spent a great deal of time, launching and winning activist actions against crypto companies that have been mismanaged and harmed the interests of investors or customers. Many people believed that token holders had no rights - we overturned this misconception and risked our reputation in the process, but we think it was worth it.

We have been exposing what we believe to be fraud and misconduct in the industry, even if it means having some very uncomfortable conversations with friends or partners. It is worth it. We have also publicly criticized the traditional financial sector for misunderstanding and misclassifying the crypto industry many times - such as lumping all tokens together and ignoring the significant differences between them.

We have also pointed out that some companies in the industry have deliberately distorted the narrative for their own benefit, to the detriment of their peers in the industry, and we have always been forthcoming about our mistakes and are committed to continuing to do so.

We work tirelessly to educate the world on the pros and cons of crypto technology, with the goal of allowing investors and users to make informed decisions based on facts rather than being misled by the media or other untrustworthy entities.

Ultimately, we support crypto in all its forms. Misunderstood or not, we believe it is our responsibility to use our voice to expose fraud, expose bad apples, and call out poor decisions — all in order to make the industry stronger and healthier in the long run.

This time, we are issuing a citizen’s arrest warrant against Jeremy Allaire and Circle—your actions are contrary to the original intention of encryption.

I am not an idealist, I just believe in "customer first"

I am not a naive idealist. I truly believe that when you make your customers wealthy, your company will naturally become wealthy.

achievement.

Look at Binance, Hyperliquid, and even projects like Axie Infinity. Even in the face of difficulties now, their founders, employees, customers, and investors still maintain a high level of satisfaction. Why? In one word: "Alignment".

This is not a new concept. Back in 2018, when Arca didn’t even have a website, I wrote about the lack of alignment of interests in the stock market.

In 2020, I criticized Airbnb and DoorDash for not sharing financial benefits with their customers during their IPOs. I also wrote about Coinbase's attempt to issue stock through a direct listing, which was a respectable attempt, although it also had risks - such as no investment bank support to educate investors.

I have been emphasizing for the past eight years that tokens are the greatest capital formation and user growth mechanism ever because they instantly align the interests of all stakeholders and turn customers into core users and brand evangelists.

However, Circle completely and willfully ignored its customers during this IPO.

Arca's multi-year partnership with Circle - why this IPO placement is a slap in the face

I can't speak for all the other funds (although many have stood with Arca and expressed outrage at the unfairness of the IPO allocation), but I can clearly speak for Arca.

Arca has been a Circle customer and partner for nearly a decade. We used our platform to support and promote USDC when it was still unrecognized and had almost zero assets under management. We have defended USDC and the entire stablecoin space, confronting those institutions that called the entire industry a "joke."

Our trading and operations teams work alongside the Circle team, standing by them and providing practical assistance in product testing, optimization suggestions, and major crises (such as the March 2023 banking crisis and the USDC depegment incident).

However, in this IPO, we only received a very low allotment ratio, which was a slap in the face.

Crypto companies like Arca have survived the past eight years in a very difficult and challenging environment. This industry is full of people and companies supporting each other and moving forward together. When you have the opportunity to benefit your clients through an IPO, thereby increasing their returns and AUM - which will ultimately benefit the industry - it should be the obvious right choice.

Why not reward those funds that have been deeply involved and continue to invest in the crypto industry? If these funds get good returns, they can raise more funds and invest again in the crypto ecosystem. Isn’t this a virtuous cycle for the industry?

But Circle did the exact opposite.

Their behavior is completely contrary to the spirit of encryption

Circle did not express gratitude to users and achieve long-term win-win results by issuing tokens or creating some kind of interest binding mechanism, but generously allocated IPO shares to mutual funds and hedge funds in traditional finance. These institutions probably did not even read the prospectus, did not have digital wallets, and would not actually use Circle's products.

They just want to make a quick buck.

To those who are angry with me, I would also like to respond:

“You Arca are like those crypto users who want to get free airdrops and think they should get benefits just because they use the product!”

A: This is partly true and partly wrong. Indeed, we agree with the concept mentioned above that “customers should be rewarded.” Any customer who has a direct impact on business growth, no matter how big or small, should be rewarded in some way.

DoorDash’s delivery drivers and customers should have received DASH stock. Airbnb’s hosts and guests should have received ABNB stock. Amazon Prime members and merchants should have received AMZN stock. The examples go on and on.

But one thing that’s different between an IPO and an airdrop is that we’re willing to buy shares at the same price as everyone else. Airdrops are usually free gifts. More importantly, the allocation of airdrops is often based on an algorithmic formula, which is transparent and automated; while IPO allocations are a manual process, and Circle has full control over who gets how much.

“You should blame Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, not Circle!”

Answer: This is completely wrong.

I used to be an investment banker in the capital markets and also worked as a trader. I have been working with the syndicate desk for nearly ten years and I know how the entire process works.

Indeed, investment banks are responsible for creating market demand, setting prices, and collecting initial interest from institutional investors, but the final decision on the allocation list and ratio is made by the sponsor (Circle).

Circle is the client of this transaction. They pay high fees to lead underwriters such as Citigroup and JPM and have full final say. They have the right to view all orders and can directly control who gets how much share.

No matter how good your relationship with the underwriter is, it is not as important as your direct relationship with the issuer's executives.

By the way, Arca's trading of traditional assets such as stocks, bonds, and preferred stocks is probably larger than most other crypto funds. We even helped Galaxy (GLXY) when it had difficulty issuing convertible bonds in 2022, tripling the subscription amount to help it complete the fundraising (the lead underwriter was Citi, who praised Arca at the time).

But even so, large investment banks still do not give priority to small crypto funds in the allocation process. Therefore - the responsibility for this allocation lies with Circle, not the underwriters.

Circle’s choice to ignore the needs of crypto funds is either negligence, incompetent management, or more likely intentional.

Arca accuses Circle of betrayal: Why did the IPO feast abandon its crypto allies and favor Wall Street?

“The IPO was oversubscribed 25 times — everyone’s allotment ratio was squeezed!”

Answer: This statement is not entirely true.

Don’t forget, this is Circle’s second attempt at an IPO. (The first time they failed and were eventually forced to withdraw.) This IPO was not going well when it first started its roadshow in April this year. There were many reasons - the macro market was weak due to tensions over trade tariffs,

Circle’s lack of profitability and its reliance on interest rates and partners have also raised many questions.

The deal was difficult in the early stages, but it suddenly became popular near the end of the pricing period. Why? Because the market began to realize that the stock was likely to rise after listing, so a large number of investors frantically submitted large orders at the last minute.

The order mechanism of IPO is a game of "cat and mouse". In order to get a larger allotment, many investors will deliberately place an order far higher than what they actually want, betting that they will get a satisfactory proportion in the end.

Early buyers like Arca reported real subscription demand before the entire order book was established, and we should have received our share on demand. However, we were completely marginalized in this operation.

The so-called "25 times oversubscription" title is likely just a "masquerade" on the final data and cannot reflect the actual fairness.

"Stop complaining - that's just sour grapes!"

A: Yes, that’s exactly the purpose of this article.

It is still unknown whether Circle’s IPO placement will have an impact on its future and the adoption of USDC.

But we are very much looking forward to the upcoming 13F filing (institutional shareholding report disclosed by the US SEC) to see which investors Circle has chosen to share their growth dividends.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

The post A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts in his seat during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images It wasn’t that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side chose to defend their lead. There have been many less-publicised occasions when digging was a necessary demand. Nor was it the active role that the coach played in that shift. The Catalan has often removed an offensive player for someone to tighten up the team. However, there are scarce examples of Guardiola totally shutting up shop and choosing to defend a game as he did against Arsenal. The statistics told the story: City had just a 33.2 % share of possession, the lowest from a Guardiola team in his top-flight management career. Ultimately, it was not a tactic that worked; City’s 0-1 lead was relinquished to an inch-perfect Gabriel Martinelli lob in the third minute of stoppage time. When Guardiola was informed that his team’s possession was the lowest he’d ever managed, he joked: “I cannot live in this country with another record, so I’m so proud of that. “I give a lot of credit to Arsenal for what they have done. Okay, one time in 10 years is not bad, right? “I have to…
1
1$0.007317+21.00%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03215+1.45%
MemeCore
M$2.00437-5.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:39
Share
SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

By Felix, PANews Among the many catalysts behind this crypto bull market, ETFs, particularly spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, have become revolutionary financial instruments that significantly lower the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency investment, serving as a crucial "bridge of capital." Since the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs in early 2024, the industry has attracted over $100 billion in institutional capital, driving the Bitcoin price from $60,000 to its current level of approximately $113,500. As of now, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has 92 crypto spot ETFs (both single-asset and index-based) pending approval. Of these, approximately 69 are single-asset ETFs, covering 24 different cryptocurrencies. These applications primarily come from institutions like Grayscale and VanEck, with final decision deadlines for most being in October. Against this backdrop, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved a proposal that fundamentally changes the way crypto spot ETFs are listed. Therefore, October's approval will not only mark a turning point in the crypto ETF market but also reflect the future direction of this bull market. The US SEC approved the proposed change from "case-by-case review" to "standard clearance" On September 7th, the US SEC approved rule changes proposed by three major exchanges (Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca) to introduce universal listing standards for commodity-based trust shares ("CBTS"). These standards, primarily for exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding physical commodities (including digital assets), replace the cumbersome case-by-case review process and aim to streamline the listing process. The chairman of the U.S. SEC stated in the document that these changes mark a shift in the SEC’s regulation of digital asset ETPs from “cautious case-by-case” to “standardized and efficient,” aiming to “maximize investor choice and promote innovation.” The core contents of the new regulations are as follows: The regulation proposes three listing paths: The product is traded on Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) member markets and has a market surveillance sharing agreement. Commodity futures are listed on a CFTC-regulated DCM for at least 6 months and have a surveillance-sharing agreement in place. New ETPs may be exempt from some of these requirements if an existing ETF is listed on a U.S. national securities exchange and has at least 40% of its assets allocated to that commodity. In short, the new regulations create a fast track for crypto asset ETFs that meet certain criteria. Based on the three aforementioned pathways, October may be the first period for the listing of new ETFs, with a focus on assets with existing CFTC-regulated futures contracts of at least six months. The original decision date has expired, and ETF issuers are now on the same page. The implementation of the new standards has directly impacted the long queue of ETF applications. On September 29th, the US SEC required issuers of spot ETFs for Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Sol, ADA, and DOGE to withdraw their 19b-4 filings. Issuers are required to proceed with listing according to the new standards, and the withdrawal process could begin as early as this week. This withdrawal does not represent a complete rejection of the ETF applications, but rather a shift to a more efficient regulatory path. It's worth noting that after a 19b-4 filing is withdrawn, the original decision date (typically the deadline for the SEC to make a final decision on the filing, such as 240 days after submission) may no longer be relevant. Under the new rules, the SEC may not require a strict deadline, but rather conduct a more expedited assessment based on common listing standards. As for when the ETF will be approved, although the issuer needs to resubmit or adjust the application according to the new general rules, which may involve additional administrative work and short delays, most people are optimistic about this and believe that the approval speed may be "exceptionally fast", similar to the ETH ETF which took only a few weeks from withdrawal to approval, that is, it is expected to be approved in October. Crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett wrote an analysis saying , "As long as the token meets existing standards, the SEC can approve a cryptocurrency ETF at any time by submitting an S-1 filing. Therefore, even if the deadlines for these individual ETFs are imminent, the SEC can theoretically make a decision on any or all of them at any time." However, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart warned that "everything is full of uncertainty. Add to that the possibility of a government shutdown, and the situation could become very unstable." (Related reading: What would happen to Bitcoin if the US government shut down? ) While it is unclear how quickly the SEC will process S-1 applications, eliminating the predictability of the original decision date, this change optimizes the process and reduces delays for more cryptocurrency ETFs to enter the market. Which of the five candidates will lead the ETF race? Although the ETF applications that were previously waiting in line have returned to the "starting line", the applications that the SEC currently requires issuers to withdraw only involve LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE, which may indicate that the first batch of approved ETFs will emerge from them (or all of them will be approved). 1. XRP ETFs XRP ETF is the most anticipated focus in October. Currently, there are 7 applications for XRP ETF, including Bitwise, 21Shares, Canary, Grayscale and other institutions. Previously, 6 applications were squeezed into the October 18-25 window, and Franklin Templeton's application was postponed to November 14 at the latest for a decision. The XRP spot ETF application was filed in January 2025, and the SEC opened for comment in July after the Ripple lawsuit was resolved. XRP futures have been listed on the CME for over a year, meeting the requirements of the new regulations. Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas previously raised the probability of approval for the XRP spot ETF to 95%. This high probability was attributed to the SEC's increased engagement with the application, which the analysts viewed as a "clear green light." In addition, a key advantage of XRP is that it has been recognized as a commodity by regulators, greatly reducing the application barriers for its ETF. 2. SOL ETFs SOL spot ETF is one of the most popular applications at present, with seven large institutions participating, including VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, etc. On September 27th, asset management firms including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and VanEck successively submitted the latest versions of their S-1 forms to the US SEC. These revised documents all focus on the details of the Solana ETF’s staking operations. After the SEC ordered the issuer to withdraw its 19b-4 filing, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas raised the odds of the SOL ETF's approval from 95% to 100%. He stated, "Honestly, the probability of approval is now 100%... The universal listing standard renders the 19b-4 form meaningless. Now only the S-1 remains, and the SOL ETF could be approved at any time." But it’s worth noting that BlackRock (the largest issuer of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs) has not yet submitted an application for a Solana ETF, which may reflect its cautious attitude towards Solana’s regulatory risks. 3. LTC ETFs As one of the longest-running tokens in the crypto market, LTC has maintained a high level of security and decentralization since its launch in 2011. There are currently three Litecoin ETF applications, including the Canary Litecoin ETF, the Grayscale Litecoin Trust ETF, and the CoinShares Litecoin ETF. The previous October 10th deadline for the Litecoin ETF made it a candidate for a "good start." While the expiration of the original decision date has reduced the likelihood of Litecoin ETF approval, LTC's long-term market stability, strong regulatory compliance, and similar technical architecture to Bitcoin still make it highly likely to be among the first to be listed. In addition, Litecoin has not been identified as a security by the SEC like XRP or SOL, and is closer to the commodity attributes of Bitcoin, significantly reducing regulatory barriers. 4. Cardano (ADA) ETF Grayscale's Cardano Trust plans to convert into an ETF. The ETF's S-1 filing was registered in August, with a previous deadline set for October 26th. Cardano is known for its academic foundation and sustainability, and if approved, this spot ETF would be the first non-ETH PoS platform to do so. Notably, Grayscale's GDLC (Digital Large Cap Fund), which included Cardano, was approved on July 1st, further increasing the likelihood of approval for the Cardano ETF. 5. DOGE ETFs There are currently three DOGE ETF applications, including Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares. The SEC is expected to make a ruling by October 12th at the latest. If the DOGE spot ETF is approved, it will become the first meme ETF. Conclusion Regardless of the outcome, October's crucial window will mark a significant turning point in the history of crypto ETFs, impacting not only the prices of related cryptocurrencies but also the scale and speed of institutional capital inflows. The crypto market is maturing, and the October ETF decision could be a crucial step in furthering its mainstream acceptance. Related reading: SEC's new regulations open the floodgates for crypto ETFs, are the top 10 spot ETFs expected to go online?
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002024-0.19%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06733-0.25%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 10:45
Share
BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

PANews reported on October 4th that BTC Development announced the completion of its initial public offering of 25.3 million shares, including 3.3 million shares issued upon the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per share, raising total proceeds of $253 million. The company's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 30th under the ticker symbol "BDCIU."
Bitcoin
BTC$122,497.12+1.94%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.04244-11.74%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 11:29
Share

Trending News

More

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

XRP Could Hit $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Price Prediction Is Far Bigger

Staking Speed Gives Solana ETF Advantage Over Ethereum