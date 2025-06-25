Humanity Protocol is now open for airdrops By: PANews 2025/06/25 17:17

H $0.06447 -2.28% JUNE $0.0949 +0.95% OPEN $0.00000001117 +1.73% NOW $0.00492 -3.71%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official X account of Humanity Protocol , $H tokens are now listed on cryptocurrency exchanges, and users can now go to the designated page to claim airdrops.