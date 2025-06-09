The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

By: PANews
2025/06/09 18:16
USDCoin
USDC$0,9992--%
SQUID MEME
GAME$35,6752-%2,60
WINK
WIN$0,00005178-%0,28

Author: jin , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

If you ignore this fight, someone else will make the rules for you to govern your money. Most people may not realize that the largest on-chain power struggle in recent years is taking place right now.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

 The Ambassadors by Hans Holbein ( 1533 )

In Hans Holbein’s 1533 masterpiece The Ambassadors, two dignitaries stand confidently surrounded by the cutting-edge technology of their time.

On the left is the aristocracy with hereditary power and global influence: the king.

On the right is the bishop, who represents the system and structure: an official in a suit.

Between them is an alchemist's table: a globe, sundial and scientific instruments, symbolizing their attempt to master complex and innovative machinery.

But Holbein hides a warning. At their feet, a distorted, gigantic human skull visible only from a certain angle. The skull portends rupture: beneath the calm face, a high-stakes conflict is waiting to upend the order.

Today, the same drama is happening in the world of digital currency.

The battle of full-chain stablecoins is a contest between three forces: the current king with a huge global empire (Tether's USDT); the institutional forces that sell architecture and compliance (Circle's USDC); and the subversive alchemist... The "full-chain" technology and concept itself, which both breaks and threatens the balance between the two sides. This is the story of this conflict, a war for control of the digital dollar, where everything seems to be at stake.

The full chain war: Fighting for the only real dollar

In 2024, an invisible financial empire processed more transactions than Visa. At its core is Tether’s USDT, a roughly $144 billion empire with a fatal weakness.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

As Niccolò Machiavelli once said, “If trouble is detected in advance, it can be easily dealt with; if it is not, it is too late to remedy it, for then there is no cure… The same is true in politics.”

Nico may not know stablecoins, but he knows power. Data on payment flows show that even entrenched dominance can be shaken.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

Each chain is like a customs checkpoint; dollars flow between chains like goods are manually loaded before being shipped in containers.

This fragmentation is a weakness, and in the crypto world, weakness means competition. A gradient descent war based on incentives; a fight for control of the digital dollar itself.

The prize is: becoming the only true, universal, cross-chain dollar.

A groundbreaking new report, “A Bottom-Level View of Stablecoin Payments” (the “Report”), jointly released by Artemis, Castle Island Ventures and Dragonfly, provides real and reliable data. Co-authored by industry veterans including Nic Carter, the report analyzed $94.2 billion in real-world payment flows from 31 companies and argued that stablecoins have evolved from speculative trading tools to a global high-volume settlement network.

This is the story of how the king of stablecoins waged a war to unify his empire with battlefield intelligence: a new weapon called USD₮₀ ( USDT0 ).

USDT is the reserve and USDT0 is the channel.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

The contestants: A king, a man in a suit, and an alchemist

The full-chain stablecoin battle is a story of strategic games, each of which is influenced by the philosophy of power and can be fully revealed through data.

1. King: USDT/USDT0

The Stablecoin Payments report confirms what many have speculated: Tether’s USDT is the king of digital dollars and the symbol of the entire royal family. In the large number of real-world payment samples covered by the report, USDT’s transaction volume market share is as high as 90%. These transactions come from the streets around the world, not Wall Street. The report shows that its empire is built on the Tron network, which is considered by the report to be the most popular payment blockchain by a large margin.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

USDT0 is Everdawn Labs's fully fungible token (OFT) standard built on LayerZero, and its design is a subtle integration move. It allows traditional USDT to be locked in Ethereum's vault while an equal amount of new, fully fungible USDT0 is minted on the target chain. This is a single, standard asset that can circulate anywhere. The market demand for this solution was immediate. In just a few months since its launch in 2024, USDT0 has facilitated over $2 billion in cross-chain transfers.

2. Men in suits: USDC / CCTP

If USDT is the people's king, then USDC is the long-awaited challenger, eyeing the throne of the institutional sector. The report confirms that USDC is lagging behind but firmly in second place, a reality that makes its strategic choice even more critical. USDC's power comes from trust, compliance, and deep connections with traditional finance. It is worth mentioning that Circle's recent IPO was very successful.

The Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) launched by Circle directly targets Tether’s weaknesses to address the fragmentation problem.

By allowing users to destroy real USDC on one chain and mint an equivalent amount of native USDC on another chain, Circle has created a standard for clean, high-integrity value transfer. This strategy has begun to pay off in specific markets. The report notes that while USDT dominates globally, USDC has also captured a significant share, with trading volume in markets such as Argentina and India accounting for almost half of the total, indicating that its compliance-first strategy has resonated with emerging venture-backed fintech companies in these regions. The risks of single-signature and other trade-offs are a whole topic in themselves.

3. Alchemist: FRAX

FRAX and other alternatives are “almost non-existent” in the data sets reported by Payments.

This does not mean failure, but it clarifies their roles. Frax is not currently competing for the king of the payment field; it is more like an alchemist in the laboratory, constantly exploring the boundaries of the digital dollar and putting pressure on the market to force the giants to evolve, otherwise they will risk being eliminated.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

FRAX combines algorithmic reaction with institutional support, but the memory of UST still makes many cautious.

As with most closed financial systems where violence cannot be used (*FreedomTM), this statement is particularly apt: "In a closed financial world, whoever has more money determines the outcome."

Frax USD is now minted as frxUSD, which derives its power from the “divine custodians” appointed by the governance body.

BlackRock’s BUIDL, Superstate’s USTB, and Janus-Henderson’s JTRSY lock verifiable treasuries and cash, minting one token for every dollar locked; when the token is destroyed, the vault must return the dollar, so the peg depends on on-chain auditable reserves.

So far, these programs have been a huge success. How does it work?

Yield seekers deposit frxUSD into the sfrxUSD vault, which will back assets towards the highest yielding combination of short-term treasuries, DeFi carry trades, or AMO market making, allowing interest rates to rise while the par value remains the same.

Long-term investors participate in FXB auctions, redeem existing FRAX for larger shares at maturity, and outline a native on-chain yield curve that is not affected by external credit risk. On Fraxtal, every transaction is clearly visible, and the renamed FRAX token provides fuel for gas and is locked through veFRAX to control the entire lab.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

All of this happens on the Fraxtal L2 chain, with the commodity token FRAX (formerly FXS) acting as gas fees and providing an anchor for broader ecosystem governance through the veFRAX locking mechanism.

Even so, every anchor asset attracts its Soros.

Who will play Soros? Any platform with deep pockets and on-chain leverage. Jump Crypto, Wintermute, or similar institutions fit this mold.

They can borrow large amounts of frxUSD or traditional FRAX, sell it below the anchor price, and then short it layer by layer, and then redeem it through the custodial vault that still holds the reserves.

Profits are derived from the difference between tokens purchased at a discount on the market and the full amount of USD released upon redemption. The spread widens if the oracle lags or the bridge becomes congested. Accumulating veFRAX during quiet market periods can accelerate system stress.

This may be an oversimplification, but a bearish analyst might say it’s like building a highly convex bond market on a fragile curve.

Time will tell, experiments like this tend to have incredibly positive long-term effects.

After all, this is cryptocurrency…currency is just an empty shell until people actually use it. What makes empty code become everyday currency?

A Tale of Two Dollars: The Unification of Street Dollars and Corporate Dollars

The real significance of USDT0 is its ability to bridge two very different worlds: the world of street dollars and the world of corporate dollars. This division can be better understood by Nathan’s framework of “value realization levels”, where he sees two categories of stablecoin users: “people who need stablecoins and people who don’t.”

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

Street Dollar is the survival of USDT.

Ana, a freelance designer in Bolivia, uses it to fight inflation that averages more than 100% a year. David, a small business owner in Lagos, uses it to pay Chinese suppliers, bypassing the central bank's strict foreign exchange controls.

For them, USDT is a utility. As Nathan explains, for users in these emerging markets, “the permissionlessness of stablecoins is a transformative unlock.” It gives them access to stablecoins that were previously unthinkable. This is the economic model of Tron, and the Stablecoin Payments report shows that more than 52 million addresses hold USDT balances of less than $1,000.

As Paolo Ardoino (Tether CEO) has explained, the digital dollar will fill the market gap left by fiscal policy incompetence and corruption. Permissionless means permissionless.

Trust confers value; true, sustained adoption is earned.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

The Enterprise Dollar is an opportunity for USDT. It is the dollar used in Ethereum and its L2 high-tech financial cloud. It is a programmable dollar that can be used as collateral for loans, generate returns in complex liquidity pools, and is also a tool for high-frequency arbitrage. For Western users, Nathan believes that "programmability is the main catalyst for innovation in Western stablecoins."

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

Before USDT0, these two worlds were separate from each other. This created a serious problem, which was also highlighted by Sam Broner of a16z.

He called it the challenge of achieving “monetary currency,” the idea that all forms of money should be equally interchangeable. Tron USDT locked in the world of street dollars is not the same as Ethereum USDT in the world of DeFi dollars.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

USDT0 attempts to solve this problem.

USDT is the reserve and USDT0 is the channel.

Ana can transfer her earned street dollars to Arbitrum’s savings protocol in a simple transaction and earn 5%. David’s company can pay suppliers $219,000 using the same asset that previously cost $26 to transfer. USDT0 connects the raw, chaotic energy of the street with the powerful, efficient mechanisms of DeFi, making Tether’s dollar truly integrated.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

As shown in the above figure, Tron, the preferred blockchain for stablecoin payments, fully demonstrates this. Tron offers the lowest transaction fees and is widely adopted in emerging markets.

LegacyMesh locks up every token of the Tron or TON network. Arbitrum will then mint a one-to-one USDT0 twin coin that can circulate natively on Ethereum, Berachain, and any LayerZero-connected chain.

In short, this design compresses dozens of bridge versions into a single canonical token and expands Tether’s influence in DeFi and other areas.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

Dollars leaving the streets arrive intact to yield farms and credit markets, moving at block speeds rather than taking a detour through escrow. With Tron, TON, Ethereum, and Arbitrum already connected, the network now encapsulates most USDT in a single circuit and gives it a “gas-saving passport” to the wider world.

This is an important addition to Tether’s arsenal.

Endgame: The Battle of Stablecoin Channels

The arrival of full-chain technology heralds a new endgame. Tether’s USDT0 strategy now presents a two-pronged strategy:

  • Core Defense: On low-cost chains like Tron, traditional USDT continues to defend its massive empire of street dollar users and leverage its network effects for planned migration via LegacyMesh.
  • Offensive Expansion: USDT0 acts as a vanguard aimed at conquering new areas: high-end DeFi, institutional platforms, and next-generation mobile payment applications.

Three major battlefields are still open:

  • Where is the next key battleground? While Tether dominates in trading volume, Circle is winning the VC-backed startup race. Will the next generation of high-growth payment companies and neo-banks choose the regulatory compliance of USDC or the tactical flexibility of assets like USDT0? The battle for the next generation of fintech infrastructure is a key battleground.
  • Can CCTP win in terms of user experience? USDT0 realizes its full-chain vision through a third-party protocol (LayerZero). CCTP is a first-party, vertically integrated solution. Can Circle provide developers and institutions with a safer, faster or simpler user experience with this tight integration? In a world where bridge hacks are frequent, a fortress built and controlled by the issuer itself is a strong selling point.
  • Will the “corporate dollar” choose another path? The report notes that B2B payments are now the largest and fastest growing segment, with an average transaction size of more than $219,000. These types of flows are precisely the most sensitive to counterparty risk and regulatory scrutiny. As this market matures, will companies and financial institutions naturally gravitate toward the “suits” (USDC) over the “kings” (USDT) and their special forces?
  • What happens when the West wakes up? The report focuses on the emerging market payments space, where USDT dominates. But what happens when stablecoin use cases begin to take off in the U.S. and Europe, driven by programmability and yield? This is Circle’s home turf. When these markets come online, can Circle translate its strong position among Western developers and institutions into a broader network effect?

As Chuk writes in his article “Stripe, Stablecoins, and the $100 Billion Race to Reinvent Finance,” the dollar is being unbundled from the old world and rebundled on-chain.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

Another player worth watching is Plasma. Backed by Bitfinex, Founders Fund, and others, Plasma is a sidechain that anchors its state to Bitcoin while running an EVM-compatible, zero-fee environment optimized for stablecoin transfers.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

This design means that USDT locked in Plasma can be transferred at POS speeds while still inheriting Bitcoin’s settlement guarantees, providing Tether with a dedicated channel that neither Tron nor Ethereum can match.

If USDT0 becomes a universal encapsulation of this liquidity, Plasma can handle wholesale settlement of Street-Dollar and safeguard these funds as they trickle into the higher-yielding corporate dollar space, thus tying the entire system together in a way that Circle’s CCTP cannot easily replicate.

USDT0 is a key move to consolidate Tether's empire, and through Plasma it can also help it exert influence in new areas.

The key point that USDT0 can surpass Circle ’s CCTP

The most obvious breakthrough for USDT0 lies at the intersection of convenience, compliance friction, and fee pressure:

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

  1. Wage and remittance corridors in emerging markets already rely on Tron’s liquidity but are eager to directly access DeFi’s yields.
  2. Medium-sized B2B settlements: For example, supplier payments of $50,000 to $500,000, where wire transfer cut-off times and bank limits are unbearable.
  3. DeFi protocols that are unwilling to use bridges want to have a single, low-gas-cost dollar between different chains for collateral and liquidity mining.
  4. Mobile fintech app for those seeking USD accounts without a banking partner.

By diving deeper into these four real-world niches first, USDT0 can solidify its volume advantage before Circle takes over.

USDT0 ’s DeFi strategic plan

USDT is still king on the streets, but USDC dominates the dashboard.

To change this balance, Tether would have to undermine the specific barriers that USDC enjoys.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

The Vault dashboard relies heavily on USDC: In January 2025, the top ten yields on Vault.fyi were all USDC, with Revert Lend USDC having an annual interest rate of 14.9% and Gauntlet USDC Core having an annual interest rate of 14.7%.

This changed in June 2025, when 2 out of 10 platforms adopted USDT.

On dashboards like vaults.fyi, this dominance is based on three practical advantages:

  1. Most yield strategies (Maker DSR, Aave, Morpho, Compound, Ethena Hedge) accept or return USDC.
  2. Traders believe that USDC is the dollar with the cleanest accounting on the chain.
  3. Its bridge is first-party (CCTP), so encapsulation rarely fragments liquidity.

The following are introduced one by one in order:

  1. Strategy coverage. Maker, Aave, Morpho, Compound, and Ethena all settle in USDC, so builders use it by default. Tether can fight back with funding, with paths like USDT0 → sUSDe → Ethena or USDT0 → Fraxlend → Curve stables. By wrapping them in ERC-4626 and adding a temporary 50-100 bp incentive mechanism. Once Yearn, Beefy, and Enzyme list these vaults, the habit of using USDC will gradually disappear.
  2. Perceived compliance. Maker and Morpho are still writing down USDT. Since each USDT0 token is backed by a vault on the Ethereum side and minted natively on each chain, Chainlink’s Proof of Reserves price feed mechanism will allow the risk committee to adjust these write-downs. The borrowing table clearly shows the gap between the two: on June 10, 2025, the fee for borrowing USDT on Aave v3 was about 4.9%, while the fee for borrowing USDC on the same platform was only 0.6%. However, this does not change people’s trust in the reserves themselves.
  3. Bridge convenience. Developers love Circle’s first-party bridge. USDt0 can achieve this convenience by relying on OFT and LegacyMesh: token addresses appear on every major rollup, so vaults that rebalance between Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base only need to hold a single ERC-20 token without repeated burn and minting cycles.
  4. Depth of the funding pool. Curve and Balancer are still anchored to USDC. USDT can use the funds from its market maker book to start a full-chain three-pool and return 100-150 basis points of LP fees within a quarter. On Balancer, vlBAL or implicit incentives of about 30-40 basis points per week can also attract the same depth of funds.
  5. Aggregator inertia. Dashboards like vaults.fyi show everything indexed. USDT0 or LayerZero can host an open JSON feed of every audited USDT0 vault. Once a strategy passes security review, it will get the same exposure as USDC.

If USDT activates these five levers at the same time: reference strategy, reserve proof oracle, cross-chain native assets, subsidized depth pool, and public index; then the annualized rate of return should tend to USDT0.

Yield hunters chase numbers, not loyalty; once this spread emerges, USDC’s dashboard lead could disappear within a quarter, and Alchemist’s experiment will gain new liquidity.

The future currency war will be fought on more fronts. The outcome will be determined by who owns the past and the present, and more importantly, who can capture the most valuable areas of the future by combining street dollars and corporate dollars to create the real dollar.

Omar Little said it well: “If you take aim at the king, you better not miss.”

Related reading: Airwallex CEO is "besieged" by the crypto circle for his insistence on stablecoins. Whose cheese has been moved by stablecoins?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

The post A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts in his seat during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images It wasn’t that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side chose to defend their lead. There have been many less-publicised occasions when digging was a necessary demand. Nor was it the active role that the coach played in that shift. The Catalan has often removed an offensive player for someone to tighten up the team. However, there are scarce examples of Guardiola totally shutting up shop and choosing to defend a game as he did against Arsenal. The statistics told the story: City had just a 33.2 % share of possession, the lowest from a Guardiola team in his top-flight management career. Ultimately, it was not a tactic that worked; City’s 0-1 lead was relinquished to an inch-perfect Gabriel Martinelli lob in the third minute of stoppage time. When Guardiola was informed that his team’s possession was the lowest he’d ever managed, he joked: “I cannot live in this country with another record, so I’m so proud of that. “I give a lot of credit to Arsenal for what they have done. Okay, one time in 10 years is not bad, right? “I have to…
1
1$0,007317+%21,00
DAR Open Network
D$0,03215+%1,45
MemeCore
M$2,00437-%5,24
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:39
Share
SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

By Felix, PANews Among the many catalysts behind this crypto bull market, ETFs, particularly spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, have become revolutionary financial instruments that significantly lower the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency investment, serving as a crucial "bridge of capital." Since the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs in early 2024, the industry has attracted over $100 billion in institutional capital, driving the Bitcoin price from $60,000 to its current level of approximately $113,500. As of now, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has 92 crypto spot ETFs (both single-asset and index-based) pending approval. Of these, approximately 69 are single-asset ETFs, covering 24 different cryptocurrencies. These applications primarily come from institutions like Grayscale and VanEck, with final decision deadlines for most being in October. Against this backdrop, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved a proposal that fundamentally changes the way crypto spot ETFs are listed. Therefore, October's approval will not only mark a turning point in the crypto ETF market but also reflect the future direction of this bull market. The US SEC approved the proposed change from "case-by-case review" to "standard clearance" On September 7th, the US SEC approved rule changes proposed by three major exchanges (Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca) to introduce universal listing standards for commodity-based trust shares ("CBTS"). These standards, primarily for exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding physical commodities (including digital assets), replace the cumbersome case-by-case review process and aim to streamline the listing process. The chairman of the U.S. SEC stated in the document that these changes mark a shift in the SEC’s regulation of digital asset ETPs from “cautious case-by-case” to “standardized and efficient,” aiming to “maximize investor choice and promote innovation.” The core contents of the new regulations are as follows: The regulation proposes three listing paths: The product is traded on Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) member markets and has a market surveillance sharing agreement. Commodity futures are listed on a CFTC-regulated DCM for at least 6 months and have a surveillance-sharing agreement in place. New ETPs may be exempt from some of these requirements if an existing ETF is listed on a U.S. national securities exchange and has at least 40% of its assets allocated to that commodity. In short, the new regulations create a fast track for crypto asset ETFs that meet certain criteria. Based on the three aforementioned pathways, October may be the first period for the listing of new ETFs, with a focus on assets with existing CFTC-regulated futures contracts of at least six months. The original decision date has expired, and ETF issuers are now on the same page. The implementation of the new standards has directly impacted the long queue of ETF applications. On September 29th, the US SEC required issuers of spot ETFs for Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Sol, ADA, and DOGE to withdraw their 19b-4 filings. Issuers are required to proceed with listing according to the new standards, and the withdrawal process could begin as early as this week. This withdrawal does not represent a complete rejection of the ETF applications, but rather a shift to a more efficient regulatory path. It's worth noting that after a 19b-4 filing is withdrawn, the original decision date (typically the deadline for the SEC to make a final decision on the filing, such as 240 days after submission) may no longer be relevant. Under the new rules, the SEC may not require a strict deadline, but rather conduct a more expedited assessment based on common listing standards. As for when the ETF will be approved, although the issuer needs to resubmit or adjust the application according to the new general rules, which may involve additional administrative work and short delays, most people are optimistic about this and believe that the approval speed may be "exceptionally fast", similar to the ETH ETF which took only a few weeks from withdrawal to approval, that is, it is expected to be approved in October. Crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett wrote an analysis saying , "As long as the token meets existing standards, the SEC can approve a cryptocurrency ETF at any time by submitting an S-1 filing. Therefore, even if the deadlines for these individual ETFs are imminent, the SEC can theoretically make a decision on any or all of them at any time." However, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart warned that "everything is full of uncertainty. Add to that the possibility of a government shutdown, and the situation could become very unstable." (Related reading: What would happen to Bitcoin if the US government shut down? ) While it is unclear how quickly the SEC will process S-1 applications, eliminating the predictability of the original decision date, this change optimizes the process and reduces delays for more cryptocurrency ETFs to enter the market. Which of the five candidates will lead the ETF race? Although the ETF applications that were previously waiting in line have returned to the "starting line", the applications that the SEC currently requires issuers to withdraw only involve LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE, which may indicate that the first batch of approved ETFs will emerge from them (or all of them will be approved). 1. XRP ETFs XRP ETF is the most anticipated focus in October. Currently, there are 7 applications for XRP ETF, including Bitwise, 21Shares, Canary, Grayscale and other institutions. Previously, 6 applications were squeezed into the October 18-25 window, and Franklin Templeton's application was postponed to November 14 at the latest for a decision. The XRP spot ETF application was filed in January 2025, and the SEC opened for comment in July after the Ripple lawsuit was resolved. XRP futures have been listed on the CME for over a year, meeting the requirements of the new regulations. Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas previously raised the probability of approval for the XRP spot ETF to 95%. This high probability was attributed to the SEC's increased engagement with the application, which the analysts viewed as a "clear green light." In addition, a key advantage of XRP is that it has been recognized as a commodity by regulators, greatly reducing the application barriers for its ETF. 2. SOL ETFs SOL spot ETF is one of the most popular applications at present, with seven large institutions participating, including VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, etc. On September 27th, asset management firms including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and VanEck successively submitted the latest versions of their S-1 forms to the US SEC. These revised documents all focus on the details of the Solana ETF’s staking operations. After the SEC ordered the issuer to withdraw its 19b-4 filing, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas raised the odds of the SOL ETF's approval from 95% to 100%. He stated, "Honestly, the probability of approval is now 100%... The universal listing standard renders the 19b-4 form meaningless. Now only the S-1 remains, and the SOL ETF could be approved at any time." But it’s worth noting that BlackRock (the largest issuer of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs) has not yet submitted an application for a Solana ETF, which may reflect its cautious attitude towards Solana’s regulatory risks. 3. LTC ETFs As one of the longest-running tokens in the crypto market, LTC has maintained a high level of security and decentralization since its launch in 2011. There are currently three Litecoin ETF applications, including the Canary Litecoin ETF, the Grayscale Litecoin Trust ETF, and the CoinShares Litecoin ETF. The previous October 10th deadline for the Litecoin ETF made it a candidate for a "good start." While the expiration of the original decision date has reduced the likelihood of Litecoin ETF approval, LTC's long-term market stability, strong regulatory compliance, and similar technical architecture to Bitcoin still make it highly likely to be among the first to be listed. In addition, Litecoin has not been identified as a security by the SEC like XRP or SOL, and is closer to the commodity attributes of Bitcoin, significantly reducing regulatory barriers. 4. Cardano (ADA) ETF Grayscale's Cardano Trust plans to convert into an ETF. The ETF's S-1 filing was registered in August, with a previous deadline set for October 26th. Cardano is known for its academic foundation and sustainability, and if approved, this spot ETF would be the first non-ETH PoS platform to do so. Notably, Grayscale's GDLC (Digital Large Cap Fund), which included Cardano, was approved on July 1st, further increasing the likelihood of approval for the Cardano ETF. 5. DOGE ETFs There are currently three DOGE ETF applications, including Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares. The SEC is expected to make a ruling by October 12th at the latest. If the DOGE spot ETF is approved, it will become the first meme ETF. Conclusion Regardless of the outcome, October's crucial window will mark a significant turning point in the history of crypto ETFs, impacting not only the prices of related cryptocurrencies but also the scale and speed of institutional capital inflows. The crypto market is maturing, and the October ETF decision could be a crucial step in furthering its mainstream acceptance. Related reading: SEC's new regulations open the floodgates for crypto ETFs, are the top 10 spot ETFs expected to go online?
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002024-%0,19
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,06733-%0,25
Share
PANews2025/10/04 10:45
Share
BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

PANews reported on October 4th that BTC Development announced the completion of its initial public offering of 25.3 million shares, including 3.3 million shares issued upon the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per share, raising total proceeds of $253 million. The company's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 30th under the ticker symbol "BDCIU."
Bitcoin
BTC$122.497,12+%1,94
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,04244-%11,74
Share
PANews2025/10/04 11:29
Share

Trending News

More

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

XRP Could Hit $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Price Prediction Is Far Bigger

Staking Speed Gives Solana ETF Advantage Over Ethereum