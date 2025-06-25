Fintech Revolution Summit 2025 will be held in Malaysia

By: Incrypted
2025/06/25 17:21
SUMMIT
  • Malaysia will host Fintech Revolution Summit 2025.
  • The Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Centre will gather over 350 experts in various fields, including digital lending, regtech, and blockchain.
  • Malaysia is expected to be preparing for a fintech boom amid the government’s digital economy strategy.

On 23 July 2025, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, will host the Fintech Revolution Summit 2025, an event for the financial technology industry. This is stated in a press release shared by the organizers with the Incrypted team.

The event will be held at the Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Centre, and the summit will bring together more than 350 experts, senior executives, politicians, investors, and entrepreneurs.

According to the statement, Malaysia is rapidly emerging as the fintech hub of Southeast Asia, thanks to a favorable regulatory environment, a growing digital economy, and government initiatives such as the Financial Sector Blueprint 2022-2026.

The summit organizers noted that these efforts aim to develop digital payments, open banking, inclusive financial services, and blockchain technologies.

According to the press release, participants will have the opportunity to:

  • Network with over 350 fintech experts, C-suite executives, regulators, and decision-makers from the BFSI sector;
  • Access to expert sessions on financial inclusion, embedded finance, open banking, regtech and blockchain;
  • Present own innovations to representatives of banks, insurance companies, e-commerce and payment industry;
  • Participate in building a new digital financial ecosystem in Malaysia, aiming to become a digital finance leader in Asia.

In total, more than 250 industry representatives are expected to attend, including Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Innovation Officers (CIOs), fintech entrepreneurs and blockchain experts, digital transformation leaders, policy makers and regulators, as well as investors and venture capitalists.

The organizers stressed that the event is taking place at a crucial time: digital payments are rapidly gaining momentum, the regulatory framework is maturing, and the government is actively supporting innovation.

The Next “Big Story” in Crypto: Crypto Credit and Borrowing, Says Bitwise CEO

Bitwise CEO has recently predicted a major growth for the crypto borrowing and credit sector, calling it the next “big story.” The post The Next “Big Story” in Crypto: Crypto Credit and Borrowing, Says Bitwise CEO appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 22:16
12 Crypto Time Capsules Open in 2 Days: Dormant Wallets Move $32M in Bitcoin

The post 12 Crypto Time Capsules Open in 2 Days: Dormant Wallets Move $32M in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dormant no more, a dozen long-silent bitcoin wallets just broke their decade-long nap and dropped a combined 294.56 BTC—roughly $32.24 million—back into circulation over the last 48 hours. Bitcoin Blast From the Past: 12 Dormant Wallets Shift Nearly 300 BTC Since Sept. 26, nearly 300 BTC that hadn’t twitched in years suddenly stirred. The oldest […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/12-crypto-time-capsules-open-in-2-days-dormant-wallets-move-32m-in-bitcoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 01:50
Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion

Coinbase applied for a national trust charter with the OCC. The charter offers expanded services without a state-by-state approach. Continue Reading:Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion The post Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/04 07:07
