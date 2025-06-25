FalconX joins Lynq digital settlement layer as launch partner

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 15:32
RealLink
REAL$0.08374+3.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013657-1.19%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4226-0.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.12515+0.63%

FalconX has joined Lynq as a launch partner, alongside other major industry players such as Galaxy, Crypto.com, and Wintermute.

FalconX, a leading institutional crypto trading and prime brokerage platform, has joined Lynq, a real-time interest-bearing settlement network, as a launch partner and is already integrating with Lynq via API in preparation for the launch.

“FalconX will be a driving force to help unlock liquidity for the network,” said Jerald David, CEO of Lynq. “We have already started working with their team and will be offering our mutual clients a compliant solution that meets the need of institutional market participants.”

For FalconX, the move follows other major developments, including a partnership with global banking group Standard Chartered and the acquisition of a majority stake in the parent company of Monarq Asset Management.

For Lynq, the addition of FalconX follows key integrations by industry leaders like Crypto.com— the first exchange to integrate with the platform— and Fireblocks, which now provides access to Lynq for over 2,000 institutional clients through its interface. Other early adopters include Galaxy, B2C2, and Wintermute.

Lynq, developed by Arca Labs, Tassat Group, and tZERO with backing from Avalanche and U.S. Bank, aims to be a real-time, interest-bearing settlement layer for digital asset and financial institutions. Its goal is to reduce counterparty risk, improve capital efficiency, and offer compliant infrastructure in response to growing institutional demand, especially for stablecoin settlements.

Lynq’s arrival highlights a growing trend in institutional settlement solutions — real-time, yield-generating networks built on tokenized assets and blockchain technology.

Some notable examples include Anchorage Digital’s Atlas, a federally-chartered settlement network that facilitates on-chain USD and crypto transactions, and JPMorgan’s Kinexys, which uses blockchain and stablecoins to enable near-instant bank payments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Next “Big Story” in Crypto: Crypto Credit and Borrowing, Says Bitwise CEO

The Next “Big Story” in Crypto: Crypto Credit and Borrowing, Says Bitwise CEO

Bitwise CEO has recently predicted a major growth for the crypto borrowing and credit sector, calling it the next “big story.” The post The Next “Big Story” in Crypto: Crypto Credit and Borrowing, Says Bitwise CEO appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Major
MAJOR$0.12524+1.00%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 22:16
Share
12 Crypto Time Capsules Open in 2 Days: Dormant Wallets Move $32M in Bitcoin

12 Crypto Time Capsules Open in 2 Days: Dormant Wallets Move $32M in Bitcoin

The post 12 Crypto Time Capsules Open in 2 Days: Dormant Wallets Move $32M in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dormant no more, a dozen long-silent bitcoin wallets just broke their decade-long nap and dropped a combined 294.56 BTC—roughly $32.24 million—back into circulation over the last 48 hours. Bitcoin Blast From the Past: 12 Dormant Wallets Shift Nearly 300 BTC Since Sept. 26, nearly 300 BTC that hadn’t twitched in years suddenly stirred. The oldest […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/12-crypto-time-capsules-open-in-2-days-dormant-wallets-move-32m-in-bitcoin/
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57372+17.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.1156+1.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013648-1.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 01:50
Share
Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion

Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion

Coinbase applied for a national trust charter with the OCC. The charter offers expanded services without a state-by-state approach. Continue Reading:Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion The post Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004244-1.73%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12175-0.61%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 07:07
Share

Trending News

More

The Next “Big Story” in Crypto: Crypto Credit and Borrowing, Says Bitwise CEO

12 Crypto Time Capsules Open in 2 Days: Dormant Wallets Move $32M in Bitcoin

Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion

BlockDAG’s Presale Nears $420M With Awakening Testnet! More on Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode Price Trends

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?