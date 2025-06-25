Arbitrage bot PrintMoney was stolen on BNB Chain, losing $2 million By: PANews 2025/06/25 14:42

BNB $1,165.71 +6.68% JUNE $0.0949 +0.95%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Paidun monitoring, the arbitrage robot PrintMoney was stolen on BNB Chain, losing $2 million worth of cryptocurrency.