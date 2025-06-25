Cai Wensheng acquires shares of China Financial Leasing at a premium, and will focus on AI, Web3 and Hong Kong technology incubation

By: PANews
2025/06/25 13:11
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125-0.39%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0949+0.95%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cailianshe, China Financial Leasing announced that the original shareholders Lin Shusong and Capital Ventures have transferred a total of 121 million shares to an independent third party Longling Capital (the offeror), accounting for approximately 34.96% of the company's total share capital, with a total price of HK$46.08 million. According to the announcement, the offeror intends to make a general offer at a cash price of HK$0.38 per share. The price is a 13.43% premium to the company's closing price of HK$0.335 before the suspension, and it is estimated that the general offer will involve approximately HK$85.74 million. The offeror is ultimately beneficially owned by Cai Wensheng, the founder and single largest shareholder of Meitu. The announcement made it clear that after the offer expires, it plans to maintain the company's listing status.

The announcement pointed out that Cai Wensheng expressed his intention to build the group into an asset management platform, focusing on investing in technology incubation companies in Hong Kong, and increasing investment in areas such as artificial intelligence, Web3 industry and digital asset financial products, and is committed to developing the group into a world-class investment holding group.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Next “Big Story” in Crypto: Crypto Credit and Borrowing, Says Bitwise CEO

The Next “Big Story” in Crypto: Crypto Credit and Borrowing, Says Bitwise CEO

Bitwise CEO has recently predicted a major growth for the crypto borrowing and credit sector, calling it the next “big story.” The post The Next “Big Story” in Crypto: Crypto Credit and Borrowing, Says Bitwise CEO appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Major
MAJOR$0.12524+1.00%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 22:16
Share
12 Crypto Time Capsules Open in 2 Days: Dormant Wallets Move $32M in Bitcoin

12 Crypto Time Capsules Open in 2 Days: Dormant Wallets Move $32M in Bitcoin

The post 12 Crypto Time Capsules Open in 2 Days: Dormant Wallets Move $32M in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dormant no more, a dozen long-silent bitcoin wallets just broke their decade-long nap and dropped a combined 294.56 BTC—roughly $32.24 million—back into circulation over the last 48 hours. Bitcoin Blast From the Past: 12 Dormant Wallets Shift Nearly 300 BTC Since Sept. 26, nearly 300 BTC that hadn’t twitched in years suddenly stirred. The oldest […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/12-crypto-time-capsules-open-in-2-days-dormant-wallets-move-32m-in-bitcoin/
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57372+17.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.1156+1.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013648-1.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 01:50
Share
Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion

Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion

Coinbase applied for a national trust charter with the OCC. The charter offers expanded services without a state-by-state approach. Continue Reading:Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion The post Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004244-1.73%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12175-0.61%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 07:07
Share

Trending News

More

The Next “Big Story” in Crypto: Crypto Credit and Borrowing, Says Bitwise CEO

12 Crypto Time Capsules Open in 2 Days: Dormant Wallets Move $32M in Bitcoin

Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion

BlockDAG’s Presale Nears $420M With Awakening Testnet! More on Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode Price Trends

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?