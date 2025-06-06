Disassembling the training platform Flock: The "new Bittensor" for AI applications

By: PANews
2025/06/06 08:20
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241-1.27%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.29017+1.85%

Author: 0xJeff , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Competition is the foundation of AI development.

Participants compete for the following goals:

  • Train the best model for a specific task
  • Co-training a single model to achieve the best improvement
  • Provide the best insights
  • Providing the best trading signals
  • Provide the most accurate forecast
  • And many more competitions

Without competition, innovation moves at its own pace — often slowly. The Bittensor competition is currently being witnessed in real time, with many subnetworks outputting results that surpass industry benchmarks on their respective tasks.

Subnet owners can design any incentive mechanism to let miners compete for $TAO rewards, let validators verify miners' tasks, and let stakers delegate their $TAO to the validators who are best at verification (to get the maximum incentive), which makes Bittensor a great ecosystem to continue to push the boundaries of decentralized AI.

Flock has implemented similar mechanisms as Bittensor in its ecosystem to accelerate the process of initial model development and leverage federated learning to further fine-tune domain-specific models to fit unique use cases.

What is Federated Learning

Federated Learning: A way for multiple devices (people) to train a single model without sharing data. This is particularly useful in privacy-critical environments such as healthcare, government, banking, customer data, etc., where privacy/confidentiality is critical.

Instead of raw data, federated learning shares “gradients” to a central server. The server then aggregates these updates to improve the model and sends them back to the device used to train the model. This process repeats.

Federated learning often uses edge devices (smartphones, computers, IoT) because they can:

  • Generate and store sensitive data locally to comply with regulations
  • Highly scalable due to the wide variety of smartphones
  • Contains personalized data, which is ideal for training domain-specific models

And because only gradients (not raw data) are shared, it can run efficiently even on edge devices with limited CPU and connectivity.

Flock Products

(I won’t use obscure technical terms here, I’ll just focus on how it works)

Flock's product pipeline is: (i) AI Arena (ii) FL Alliance (iii) Moonbase

  • AI Arena is a competition where AI engineers (“trainers”) train a model of their choice based on a specified task (building an initial model).

Currently, tasks are manually created by projects/ecosystems, and participants can propose business plans/ideas to Flock through FLock.io and define their desired end use cases.

Based on these requirements, Flock creates tasks on the platform that trainers can access and start training. Trainers improve the model by submitting data and gradients, thereby improving model performance/reducing hallucinations (trainers are similar to miners in the Bittensor ecosystem).

The validator scores the model based on the gradients submitted by the trainer.

  • Trainers and validators need to stake $FLOCK to gmFLOCK to participate (lock-up period can be selected from 0 to 365 days).
  • Trainers and validators with higher gmFLOCK staking can get more tasks and higher reward multipliers (both have their own $FLOCK incentive standards, gmFLOCK staking is one of them).
  • If trainers and validators behave maliciously (training submissions fail validation or validation is inaccurate), their gmFLOCK may be slashed.
  • Delegators (stakers) can stake $FLOCK into gmFLOCK and delegate it to trainers or validators. Delegators will receive a portion of the $FLOCK rewards (annualized rate of return 60%-230%).

Once AI Arena completes training and validation of the initial models, FL Alliance will take those models (the best ones) and fine-tune them using private datasets on edge devices using federated learning.

  • FL Alliance is a process where the initial model of AI Arena is further fine-tuned on edge devices using domain-specific datasets (via federated learning).

The main differences between AI Arena and FL Alliance

  1. AI Arena = Competition | Initial model training using traditional machine learning | Public datasets | First steps

  2. FL Alliance = Collaboration | Fine-tuning using federated learning | Private datasets on local devices | Advanced fine-tuning for domain-specific applications | Step 2

Moonbase or AI Model Marketplace

Here, models trained on AI Arena and fine-tuned through FL Alliance can be deployed, used, and monetized.

Moonbase is still in beta, but phases 2 and 3 will introduce a seamless way for contributors (trainers, validators, delegators) to own these models/proxies. Anyone can pay/subscribe to use the models (project owners, researchers, enterprises, etc.), and the models can be deployed and integrated on any startup platform.

You can think of Flock as a full-loop, end-to-end agent development platform, starting with trainers competing to build the best initial model, to fine-tuning it for domain-specific applications, to deploying the model/agent to solve unique problems.

Recent Initiatives/Ecosystem Partners

  • Flock x Qwen: Alibaba Cloud uses Flock to train small language models focused on specific fields such as medicine and finance.
  • FlockOff SN96 by Flock on Bittensor: FlockOff is a research subnet focused on improvement, incubated by Yuma.

The goal is to help AI models pick out the most meaningful and representative data points from large data sets, allowing for more accurate training without having to process all available data.

For example, training a trading model to enhance the trading book - the API/SDK scans Binance's trading behavior, but the number of transactions is so large that the amount of computation required to process all transactions is too large.

SLM selects precise data from Binance that represents the trading behavior on your smartphone, so that FL on your smartphone does not have to see all the transactions - maybe only 10 data points out of 10,000 that represent the entire data set.

Flock's Top AI Applications

Before we dive into applications built on Flock, it’s worth mentioning that models trained on Flock have outperformed industry-leading models on Web3 tasks.

The model can natively understand complex blockchain logic, interact with smart contracts and decentralized applications in real time, automate DeFi strategies, manage liquidity pools, and perform multi-chain analysis.

The model is trained and validated through AI Arena and can serve as a base model for deeper domain-specific use cases.

1. Flock x Animoca Brands

HeyAni — AI for venture capital research

Flock provides a Web3 model that is fine-tuned based on 10 years of memos from the Animoca Investment Committee (IC). As a result, Flock has created an experienced Web3 VC agent that can parse white papers, GitHub, token contract addresses, X configuration files, and give a score and probability of a VC investing in your project.

The agent will also provide a summary of strengths and weaknesses and suggestions on how to improve the project.

Animoca uses Ani to help reduce the burden of due diligence work while continuously improving its agents to become better venture capitalists.

Animoca's @AimonicaBrands also uses the Flock model to help refine its trading model.

2. Flock x Eden (still in progress)

Eden: SexualFi - Integrates AI technology to imitate the behavior of OnlyFans actresses and perform role-playing when they are offline.

The first stage will be interacting with you with their personalities, starting with voice.

They are pairing an AI agent with a sex toy (controlled by the agent) so that one can enjoy the toy while having a sex call with the agent.

The ultimate goal is to create an immersive experience through 3D virtual images, animations, voice, etc.

Why are you optimistic about FLOCK?

$FLOCK has strong demand

Every participant in the economy needs $FLOCK - task creators, trainers, validators, delegators, etc.

Once Moonbase starts to actually use the model, delegators/stakers will be able to earn real returns (revenue sharing).

Unlike tokenization models that tokenize agents (such as Virtuals), Flock retains all value accrued from growing demand for models on the platform.

Network participation continues to increase

  • High staking participation: In its token economics v1 (T+0 to T+20 days staking), the staking participation rate reached over 47%.

  • In the v2 gmFLOCK model, ~25% of the circulating supply has been locked for an average of 265 days.

Additionally, Messari reported that all indicators were bullish in the first quarter.

Catalysts are emerging in the second half of this year

The floodgates of Moonbase are opening, and access to AI models will be more democratized (similar to Virtuals opening up its AI agent tokenization platform). Network effects are starting to form, and the flywheel effect of $FLOCK is starting to kick in.

There are multiple partnerships and area-specific collaborations going on behind the scenes, many of which cannot be announced just yet (but one can guess at the level of these based on their past collaborations).

Early investors have a long lock-in period

Investors have a 12 month cliff and 24 month vesting period after investing $150M to $300M ($300M in the last round). There are about 6 months left before the cliff ends. The community’s valuation is similar to those of VCs that are locked in forever.

Liquidity from the Korean market has increased significantly due to listings on Upbit and Bithumb.

Flock also staked most of the foundation tokens for a year (just before Upbit/Bithumb listing)

But there are some disadvantages to consider.

The incentive design could potentially induce similar dynamics as in Bittensor (i.e., the selling pressure that participants could generate on a daily basis).

​​By the end of the first year, the circulating supply should reach 25%, and by the second year, 50%. The rate of network growth and real-world adoption needs to outpace the rate of issuance. (Otherwise… you know what will happen).

Issuance only lasts for 5 years and gradually decreases each year - it is likely that once the network develops to a certain extent, businesses and projects will need to pay real income to maintain training on Flock, thereby filling the issuance gap for trainers, validators and delegators to work on the platform.

That is, companies will find that paying Flock to develop domain-specific use cases is cheaper and more efficient than developing them themselves.

Flock also uses the Bittensor subnet (SN96) to improve FL Alliance's research and development, using dTAO subnet issuance instead of $FLOCK issuance. This reduces the potential selling pressure on $FLOCK while improving Flock's product.

How does Flock make money?

It's very simple. When exchanging gmFLOCK back to FLOCK, Flock will charge a conversion fee of about 5%.

Summarize

You can think of Flock as a combination of Bittensor + Nous Research + Virtuals:

  • Bittensor: AI Arena — Compete for the best model
  • Nous: FL Alliance — Collaboratively adapting a single model to fit domain-specific use cases
  • Virtuals: Moonbase — Model marketplace where anyone can deploy, monetize, and subscribe to models/agents

$FLOCK, as an ecosystem token, is essential for all operations and integrates the value of the demand side (enterprises/projects) and the supply side (trainers/validators/delegators).

It is the only decentralized AI ecosystem that provides an end-to-end model development process for domain-specific use cases, while having a distribution channel that can create real-world economic value.

Meanwhile, the project has gained traction and tokens are trading below venture capital valuations (with long lock-up and vesting periods).

Related reading: The next generation of AI infrastructure paradigm from the computing alliance between Flock and Alibaba

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

The post A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts in his seat during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images It wasn’t that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side chose to defend their lead. There have been many less-publicised occasions when digging was a necessary demand. Nor was it the active role that the coach played in that shift. The Catalan has often removed an offensive player for someone to tighten up the team. However, there are scarce examples of Guardiola totally shutting up shop and choosing to defend a game as he did against Arsenal. The statistics told the story: City had just a 33.2 % share of possession, the lowest from a Guardiola team in his top-flight management career. Ultimately, it was not a tactic that worked; City’s 0-1 lead was relinquished to an inch-perfect Gabriel Martinelli lob in the third minute of stoppage time. When Guardiola was informed that his team’s possession was the lowest he’d ever managed, he joked: “I cannot live in this country with another record, so I’m so proud of that. “I give a lot of credit to Arsenal for what they have done. Okay, one time in 10 years is not bad, right? “I have to…
1
1$0.007317+21.00%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03215+1.45%
MemeCore
M$2.00437-5.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:39
Share
SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

By Felix, PANews Among the many catalysts behind this crypto bull market, ETFs, particularly spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, have become revolutionary financial instruments that significantly lower the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency investment, serving as a crucial "bridge of capital." Since the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs in early 2024, the industry has attracted over $100 billion in institutional capital, driving the Bitcoin price from $60,000 to its current level of approximately $113,500. As of now, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has 92 crypto spot ETFs (both single-asset and index-based) pending approval. Of these, approximately 69 are single-asset ETFs, covering 24 different cryptocurrencies. These applications primarily come from institutions like Grayscale and VanEck, with final decision deadlines for most being in October. Against this backdrop, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved a proposal that fundamentally changes the way crypto spot ETFs are listed. Therefore, October's approval will not only mark a turning point in the crypto ETF market but also reflect the future direction of this bull market. The US SEC approved the proposed change from "case-by-case review" to "standard clearance" On September 7th, the US SEC approved rule changes proposed by three major exchanges (Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca) to introduce universal listing standards for commodity-based trust shares ("CBTS"). These standards, primarily for exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding physical commodities (including digital assets), replace the cumbersome case-by-case review process and aim to streamline the listing process. The chairman of the U.S. SEC stated in the document that these changes mark a shift in the SEC’s regulation of digital asset ETPs from “cautious case-by-case” to “standardized and efficient,” aiming to “maximize investor choice and promote innovation.” The core contents of the new regulations are as follows: The regulation proposes three listing paths: The product is traded on Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) member markets and has a market surveillance sharing agreement. Commodity futures are listed on a CFTC-regulated DCM for at least 6 months and have a surveillance-sharing agreement in place. New ETPs may be exempt from some of these requirements if an existing ETF is listed on a U.S. national securities exchange and has at least 40% of its assets allocated to that commodity. In short, the new regulations create a fast track for crypto asset ETFs that meet certain criteria. Based on the three aforementioned pathways, October may be the first period for the listing of new ETFs, with a focus on assets with existing CFTC-regulated futures contracts of at least six months. The original decision date has expired, and ETF issuers are now on the same page. The implementation of the new standards has directly impacted the long queue of ETF applications. On September 29th, the US SEC required issuers of spot ETFs for Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Sol, ADA, and DOGE to withdraw their 19b-4 filings. Issuers are required to proceed with listing according to the new standards, and the withdrawal process could begin as early as this week. This withdrawal does not represent a complete rejection of the ETF applications, but rather a shift to a more efficient regulatory path. It's worth noting that after a 19b-4 filing is withdrawn, the original decision date (typically the deadline for the SEC to make a final decision on the filing, such as 240 days after submission) may no longer be relevant. Under the new rules, the SEC may not require a strict deadline, but rather conduct a more expedited assessment based on common listing standards. As for when the ETF will be approved, although the issuer needs to resubmit or adjust the application according to the new general rules, which may involve additional administrative work and short delays, most people are optimistic about this and believe that the approval speed may be "exceptionally fast", similar to the ETH ETF which took only a few weeks from withdrawal to approval, that is, it is expected to be approved in October. Crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett wrote an analysis saying , "As long as the token meets existing standards, the SEC can approve a cryptocurrency ETF at any time by submitting an S-1 filing. Therefore, even if the deadlines for these individual ETFs are imminent, the SEC can theoretically make a decision on any or all of them at any time." However, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart warned that "everything is full of uncertainty. Add to that the possibility of a government shutdown, and the situation could become very unstable." (Related reading: What would happen to Bitcoin if the US government shut down? ) While it is unclear how quickly the SEC will process S-1 applications, eliminating the predictability of the original decision date, this change optimizes the process and reduces delays for more cryptocurrency ETFs to enter the market. Which of the five candidates will lead the ETF race? Although the ETF applications that were previously waiting in line have returned to the "starting line", the applications that the SEC currently requires issuers to withdraw only involve LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE, which may indicate that the first batch of approved ETFs will emerge from them (or all of them will be approved). 1. XRP ETFs XRP ETF is the most anticipated focus in October. Currently, there are 7 applications for XRP ETF, including Bitwise, 21Shares, Canary, Grayscale and other institutions. Previously, 6 applications were squeezed into the October 18-25 window, and Franklin Templeton's application was postponed to November 14 at the latest for a decision. The XRP spot ETF application was filed in January 2025, and the SEC opened for comment in July after the Ripple lawsuit was resolved. XRP futures have been listed on the CME for over a year, meeting the requirements of the new regulations. Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas previously raised the probability of approval for the XRP spot ETF to 95%. This high probability was attributed to the SEC's increased engagement with the application, which the analysts viewed as a "clear green light." In addition, a key advantage of XRP is that it has been recognized as a commodity by regulators, greatly reducing the application barriers for its ETF. 2. SOL ETFs SOL spot ETF is one of the most popular applications at present, with seven large institutions participating, including VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, etc. On September 27th, asset management firms including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and VanEck successively submitted the latest versions of their S-1 forms to the US SEC. These revised documents all focus on the details of the Solana ETF’s staking operations. After the SEC ordered the issuer to withdraw its 19b-4 filing, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas raised the odds of the SOL ETF's approval from 95% to 100%. He stated, "Honestly, the probability of approval is now 100%... The universal listing standard renders the 19b-4 form meaningless. Now only the S-1 remains, and the SOL ETF could be approved at any time." But it’s worth noting that BlackRock (the largest issuer of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs) has not yet submitted an application for a Solana ETF, which may reflect its cautious attitude towards Solana’s regulatory risks. 3. LTC ETFs As one of the longest-running tokens in the crypto market, LTC has maintained a high level of security and decentralization since its launch in 2011. There are currently three Litecoin ETF applications, including the Canary Litecoin ETF, the Grayscale Litecoin Trust ETF, and the CoinShares Litecoin ETF. The previous October 10th deadline for the Litecoin ETF made it a candidate for a "good start." While the expiration of the original decision date has reduced the likelihood of Litecoin ETF approval, LTC's long-term market stability, strong regulatory compliance, and similar technical architecture to Bitcoin still make it highly likely to be among the first to be listed. In addition, Litecoin has not been identified as a security by the SEC like XRP or SOL, and is closer to the commodity attributes of Bitcoin, significantly reducing regulatory barriers. 4. Cardano (ADA) ETF Grayscale's Cardano Trust plans to convert into an ETF. The ETF's S-1 filing was registered in August, with a previous deadline set for October 26th. Cardano is known for its academic foundation and sustainability, and if approved, this spot ETF would be the first non-ETH PoS platform to do so. Notably, Grayscale's GDLC (Digital Large Cap Fund), which included Cardano, was approved on July 1st, further increasing the likelihood of approval for the Cardano ETF. 5. DOGE ETFs There are currently three DOGE ETF applications, including Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares. The SEC is expected to make a ruling by October 12th at the latest. If the DOGE spot ETF is approved, it will become the first meme ETF. Conclusion Regardless of the outcome, October's crucial window will mark a significant turning point in the history of crypto ETFs, impacting not only the prices of related cryptocurrencies but also the scale and speed of institutional capital inflows. The crypto market is maturing, and the October ETF decision could be a crucial step in furthering its mainstream acceptance. Related reading: SEC's new regulations open the floodgates for crypto ETFs, are the top 10 spot ETFs expected to go online?
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002024-0.19%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06733-0.25%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 10:45
Share
BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

PANews reported on October 4th that BTC Development announced the completion of its initial public offering of 25.3 million shares, including 3.3 million shares issued upon the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per share, raising total proceeds of $253 million. The company's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 30th under the ticker symbol "BDCIU."
Bitcoin
BTC$122,497.12+1.94%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.04244-11.74%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 11:29
Share

Trending News

More

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

XRP Could Hit $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Price Prediction Is Far Bigger

Staking Speed Gives Solana ETF Advantage Over Ethereum