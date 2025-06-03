The Ethereum Foundation publicly laid off employees for the first time, and the strategic adjustment caused controversy again. Is the foundation model no longer effective?

By: PANews
2025/06/03 16:41
DeepBook
DEEP$0.143125+1.91%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Faced with growing doubts about its unclear technical direction, inefficient collaboration, and centralized governance, the Ethereum Foundation (EF) is undergoing a deep organizational reorganization.

The R&D team was renamed and reorganized, and the strategic adjustment caused controversy

On June 2, the Ethereum Foundation announced the reorganization of its research and development team, making major structural adjustments to the internal "Protocol Research and Development Team (PR&D)" and officially changing its name to "Protocol". This restructuring is considered not a simple organizational structure adjustment, but a systematic change from strategic goals, talent allocation to governance concepts.

The newly formed "Protocol" team will focus on the three strategic goals of expanding the mainnet (L1), expanding data availability (blobs), and improving user experience (UX) to establish a closer collaboration mechanism and clear resource allocation methods.

The Ethereum Foundation clearly stated that the newly formed Protocol team will develop three major strategic goals and set up leaders for each strategic direction, namely Tim Beiko and Ansgar Dietrichs for L1 expansion, Alex Stokes and Francesco D'Amato for blob expansion, and Barnabé Monnot and Josh Rudolf for improving user experience. They will be supported by the famous researcher and cryptographer Dankrad Feist. Feist is the namer of Ethereum's new sharding scheme "danksharding". He once caused controversy due to his advisory relationship with Ethereum's re-staking protocol EigenLayer, in which he received a large number of tokens, and then resigned from his advisory position.

The Ethereum Foundation publicly laid off employees for the first time, and the strategic adjustment caused controversy again. Is the foundation model no longer effective?

 Ethereum Foundation organizational structure before reorganization Source: Network

At the same time, the foundation also stated that some R&D members will no longer stay. Although the official did not disclose the specific layoff list, judging from the changes in the PR&D reorganization, about a dozen R&D personnel have left, and the division of responsibilities in the department has become more detailed and clear. EF encourages other ecological projects to absorb these experienced talents and announced the recruitment of new members, with key positions including the person in charge of user experience and the person in charge of performance engineering.

The Ethereum Foundation said the reorganization will speed up the transformation of research results into products and promote Ethereum's scalability and user-friendliness to higher standards.

“We hope that this new organizational structure will enable internal teams to be more focused and drive key initiatives forward. At the same time, we have to make some very difficult decisions. It is heartbreaking to say goodbye to those talented and dedicated colleagues. This decision does not mean that their value or contribution is ignored,” said Hsiao-Wei Weng, co-executive director of the Ethereum Foundation.

However, the reorganization of the Ethereum Foundation has also triggered a fierce response from core developers and the industry. "At this moment, the word 'decentralization' was quietly and permanently removed from the Ethereum roadmap." Ethereum core developer Peter Szilagyi wrote that great companies have long understood that their most valuable assets are people - team members. Google even clearly stated in its onboarding manual: developers take precedence over users, and the latter can be found everywhere. Organizations that cannot understand this will eventually become marginalized. Yes, this is the subtext.

Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin Capital, also questioned the strategic adjustment of the Ethereum Foundation. He pointed out that the definition of "focus" usually means reduction rather than increase, especially emphasizing that there should be no conflict between goals. When considering the third goal (i.e. L1 and L2 network expansion and improving user experience), the first goal (i.e. layoffs) and the second goal (i.e. clear division of responsibilities) are in conflict.

Miles Jennings, crypto policy director and general counsel of a16z, recently wrote that the crypto industry needs to go beyond the non-profit foundation model because it no longer meets current needs. He believes that although the foundation played a role in circumventing regulation and promoting decentralization in the early days, it has now evolved into a gatekeeper of centralized control due to incentive misalignment, legal and economic restrictions, and operational inefficiency, deviating from its original intention. With the US Congress proposing a control-based maturity regulatory framework, the crypto industry has an opportunity to get rid of the foundation. The ordinary development company structure is better than the foundation, able to efficiently deploy capital, attract top talents through equity incentives, and achieve rapid response and sustained growth with market feedback. Jennings emphasized that companies align incentives with token holders through market discipline and clear financial indicators (such as revenue and profit margins), while foundations lack accountability and profit drive, making it difficult to optimize resource allocation, and employee incentives are limited by token price fluctuations, making it difficult to sustain. Public interest companies, network revenue sharing, milestone token lock-up periods, and contract protection existing tools can address potential misalignments between companies and token holders. Additionally, two emerging approaches, DUNA and BORGs, offer streamlined pathways to implementing these solutions while removing the cumbersomeness and opacity of foundation structures. The next era of crypto will be built on scalable systems — systems with real incentives, real accountability, and real decentralization.

Promoting internal organizational restructuring, a belated self-correction

The organizational restructuring of the Ethereum Foundation did not come out of the blue, but rather was a concentrated outburst of structural contradictions and external criticisms accumulated over the years.

In the past, the outside world criticized the foundation for being overly obsessed with long-term research and ignoring the short-term needs of users and developers, while questioning its centralized governance structure. For example, Hari, a former engineer at the Ethereum Foundation, bluntly pointed out this year that Ethereum and its virtual machine (EVM) lack a clear and cohesive technical vision, and R&D progress is slow. If decisive changes are not made, the future may become rigid. He suggested reducing reliance on pure research and shifting to a product-oriented delivery rhythm.

Similar calls also came from Anthony DOnofrio, an early member of Ethereum, who criticized EF for being a "centralized decentralized organization" in structure, with an executive director, a financial department, and a circle of paid developers. Although this structure is effective in coordination, it deviates from the ideal of decentralization. He called for the future of Ethereum to require not only technical research, but also "visionary leaders" who understand its social and political impact.

Aave founder Stani Kulechov also tweeted earlier that EF should reform its budget and operational structure, fire irresponsible members, and allocate resources based on capabilities. He emphasized that the Ethereum Foundation should be a streamlined and efficient organization.

As the most symbolic soul of Ethereum, co-founder Vitalik Buterin's role in the Ethereum Foundation has long been controversial. For example, in February this year, community member Ameen Soleimani even initiated a vote to explore whether Vitalik plays the role of "king" (governance decision maker) or "prophet" (value leader) in the Ethereum ecosystem, with 80.1% of voters believing that he is closer to the latter. In response, Vitalik said, "The statement about having 3 of the 5 seats on the EF board of directors has not been true since 2017. Since then, I have only had 1 of the 3 seats."

In the face of criticism and structural challenges, the Ethereum Foundation also launched a number of internal reform initiatives at the beginning of this year. As early as January, Vitalik publicly announced changes to the leadership model of the Foundation, aiming to enhance technical expertise and strengthen communication with developers. According to Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly, the EF leadership had gradually broken the closed-door mentality of "not creating anything by me" and showed greater tolerance and openness to external ideas.

In February, Aya Miyaguchi, former executive director of the Ethereum Foundation, was promoted to chairman. Aya has always advocated the "subtraction philosophy", advocating that the foundation should avoid becoming a highly centralized authority, promote decentralization and community-led decentralized development, and compare Ethereum to an "infinite garden", encouraging an open, permissionless innovation ecosystem, and emphasizing long-term sustainability rather than short-term interests. However, her idealistic style has also caused some controversy, with some questioning whether it is too abstract and lacks execution. After Aya became the chairman, she was mainly responsible for promoting strategic cooperation and maintaining relationships, and would reduce direct involvement in specific matters. This position change was once interpreted by the community as a "promotion in name only, demotion in reality".

In addition, the Ethereum Foundation has also initiated explorations into the integration of AI and governance, hiring Devansh Mehta as head of AI×public product governance, and continuing to strengthen its technical backbone by appointing Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz Stańczak as co-executive directors, who are key contributors to the Ethereum beacon chain and founders of the Nethermind executive client, respectively.

While the top management has been frequently adjusted, the core members of the Ethereum Foundation have also been continuously lost. For example, in January this year, Eric Conner, a core developer of Ethereum, announced his withdrawal from the Ethereum Foundation in a post on a social platform, pointing out that EF had problems such as opacity, disconnection from the community, and resistance to change. He believed that the foundation could still operate normally after cutting its budget by 80%; Danny Ryan, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, also announced his withdrawal in 2024 after contributing to the foundation for seven years. On the eve of Aya's appointment, he was regarded as the most supported potential leader in an informal community survey, reflecting the community's strong expectations for practical technical talents. Peter Szilagyi, mentioned above, is the maintainer of the Ethereum core client Geth. He also announced his temporary departure in November last year, ending his nearly ten-year career in Ethereum. He once admitted, "Ethereum is losing its way."

It can be said that this organizational change of the Foundation is both a belated self-correction and an experiment in the future sustainable governance model. However, how to balance idealism and execution efficiency, technology research and development and ecological coordination, decentralized vision and realistic governance will be the long-term proposition of EF and even the entire Ethereum ecosystem in the next stage.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

The post A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts in his seat during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images It wasn’t that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side chose to defend their lead. There have been many less-publicised occasions when digging was a necessary demand. Nor was it the active role that the coach played in that shift. The Catalan has often removed an offensive player for someone to tighten up the team. However, there are scarce examples of Guardiola totally shutting up shop and choosing to defend a game as he did against Arsenal. The statistics told the story: City had just a 33.2 % share of possession, the lowest from a Guardiola team in his top-flight management career. Ultimately, it was not a tactic that worked; City’s 0-1 lead was relinquished to an inch-perfect Gabriel Martinelli lob in the third minute of stoppage time. When Guardiola was informed that his team’s possession was the lowest he’d ever managed, he joked: “I cannot live in this country with another record, so I’m so proud of that. “I give a lot of credit to Arsenal for what they have done. Okay, one time in 10 years is not bad, right? “I have to…
1
1$0.007317+21.00%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03215+1.45%
MemeCore
M$2.00437-5.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:39
Share
SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

By Felix, PANews Among the many catalysts behind this crypto bull market, ETFs, particularly spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, have become revolutionary financial instruments that significantly lower the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency investment, serving as a crucial "bridge of capital." Since the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs in early 2024, the industry has attracted over $100 billion in institutional capital, driving the Bitcoin price from $60,000 to its current level of approximately $113,500. As of now, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has 92 crypto spot ETFs (both single-asset and index-based) pending approval. Of these, approximately 69 are single-asset ETFs, covering 24 different cryptocurrencies. These applications primarily come from institutions like Grayscale and VanEck, with final decision deadlines for most being in October. Against this backdrop, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved a proposal that fundamentally changes the way crypto spot ETFs are listed. Therefore, October's approval will not only mark a turning point in the crypto ETF market but also reflect the future direction of this bull market. The US SEC approved the proposed change from "case-by-case review" to "standard clearance" On September 7th, the US SEC approved rule changes proposed by three major exchanges (Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca) to introduce universal listing standards for commodity-based trust shares ("CBTS"). These standards, primarily for exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding physical commodities (including digital assets), replace the cumbersome case-by-case review process and aim to streamline the listing process. The chairman of the U.S. SEC stated in the document that these changes mark a shift in the SEC’s regulation of digital asset ETPs from “cautious case-by-case” to “standardized and efficient,” aiming to “maximize investor choice and promote innovation.” The core contents of the new regulations are as follows: The regulation proposes three listing paths: The product is traded on Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) member markets and has a market surveillance sharing agreement. Commodity futures are listed on a CFTC-regulated DCM for at least 6 months and have a surveillance-sharing agreement in place. New ETPs may be exempt from some of these requirements if an existing ETF is listed on a U.S. national securities exchange and has at least 40% of its assets allocated to that commodity. In short, the new regulations create a fast track for crypto asset ETFs that meet certain criteria. Based on the three aforementioned pathways, October may be the first period for the listing of new ETFs, with a focus on assets with existing CFTC-regulated futures contracts of at least six months. The original decision date has expired, and ETF issuers are now on the same page. The implementation of the new standards has directly impacted the long queue of ETF applications. On September 29th, the US SEC required issuers of spot ETFs for Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Sol, ADA, and DOGE to withdraw their 19b-4 filings. Issuers are required to proceed with listing according to the new standards, and the withdrawal process could begin as early as this week. This withdrawal does not represent a complete rejection of the ETF applications, but rather a shift to a more efficient regulatory path. It's worth noting that after a 19b-4 filing is withdrawn, the original decision date (typically the deadline for the SEC to make a final decision on the filing, such as 240 days after submission) may no longer be relevant. Under the new rules, the SEC may not require a strict deadline, but rather conduct a more expedited assessment based on common listing standards. As for when the ETF will be approved, although the issuer needs to resubmit or adjust the application according to the new general rules, which may involve additional administrative work and short delays, most people are optimistic about this and believe that the approval speed may be "exceptionally fast", similar to the ETH ETF which took only a few weeks from withdrawal to approval, that is, it is expected to be approved in October. Crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett wrote an analysis saying , "As long as the token meets existing standards, the SEC can approve a cryptocurrency ETF at any time by submitting an S-1 filing. Therefore, even if the deadlines for these individual ETFs are imminent, the SEC can theoretically make a decision on any or all of them at any time." However, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart warned that "everything is full of uncertainty. Add to that the possibility of a government shutdown, and the situation could become very unstable." (Related reading: What would happen to Bitcoin if the US government shut down? ) While it is unclear how quickly the SEC will process S-1 applications, eliminating the predictability of the original decision date, this change optimizes the process and reduces delays for more cryptocurrency ETFs to enter the market. Which of the five candidates will lead the ETF race? Although the ETF applications that were previously waiting in line have returned to the "starting line", the applications that the SEC currently requires issuers to withdraw only involve LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE, which may indicate that the first batch of approved ETFs will emerge from them (or all of them will be approved). 1. XRP ETFs XRP ETF is the most anticipated focus in October. Currently, there are 7 applications for XRP ETF, including Bitwise, 21Shares, Canary, Grayscale and other institutions. Previously, 6 applications were squeezed into the October 18-25 window, and Franklin Templeton's application was postponed to November 14 at the latest for a decision. The XRP spot ETF application was filed in January 2025, and the SEC opened for comment in July after the Ripple lawsuit was resolved. XRP futures have been listed on the CME for over a year, meeting the requirements of the new regulations. Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas previously raised the probability of approval for the XRP spot ETF to 95%. This high probability was attributed to the SEC's increased engagement with the application, which the analysts viewed as a "clear green light." In addition, a key advantage of XRP is that it has been recognized as a commodity by regulators, greatly reducing the application barriers for its ETF. 2. SOL ETFs SOL spot ETF is one of the most popular applications at present, with seven large institutions participating, including VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, etc. On September 27th, asset management firms including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and VanEck successively submitted the latest versions of their S-1 forms to the US SEC. These revised documents all focus on the details of the Solana ETF’s staking operations. After the SEC ordered the issuer to withdraw its 19b-4 filing, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas raised the odds of the SOL ETF's approval from 95% to 100%. He stated, "Honestly, the probability of approval is now 100%... The universal listing standard renders the 19b-4 form meaningless. Now only the S-1 remains, and the SOL ETF could be approved at any time." But it’s worth noting that BlackRock (the largest issuer of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs) has not yet submitted an application for a Solana ETF, which may reflect its cautious attitude towards Solana’s regulatory risks. 3. LTC ETFs As one of the longest-running tokens in the crypto market, LTC has maintained a high level of security and decentralization since its launch in 2011. There are currently three Litecoin ETF applications, including the Canary Litecoin ETF, the Grayscale Litecoin Trust ETF, and the CoinShares Litecoin ETF. The previous October 10th deadline for the Litecoin ETF made it a candidate for a "good start." While the expiration of the original decision date has reduced the likelihood of Litecoin ETF approval, LTC's long-term market stability, strong regulatory compliance, and similar technical architecture to Bitcoin still make it highly likely to be among the first to be listed. In addition, Litecoin has not been identified as a security by the SEC like XRP or SOL, and is closer to the commodity attributes of Bitcoin, significantly reducing regulatory barriers. 4. Cardano (ADA) ETF Grayscale's Cardano Trust plans to convert into an ETF. The ETF's S-1 filing was registered in August, with a previous deadline set for October 26th. Cardano is known for its academic foundation and sustainability, and if approved, this spot ETF would be the first non-ETH PoS platform to do so. Notably, Grayscale's GDLC (Digital Large Cap Fund), which included Cardano, was approved on July 1st, further increasing the likelihood of approval for the Cardano ETF. 5. DOGE ETFs There are currently three DOGE ETF applications, including Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares. The SEC is expected to make a ruling by October 12th at the latest. If the DOGE spot ETF is approved, it will become the first meme ETF. Conclusion Regardless of the outcome, October's crucial window will mark a significant turning point in the history of crypto ETFs, impacting not only the prices of related cryptocurrencies but also the scale and speed of institutional capital inflows. The crypto market is maturing, and the October ETF decision could be a crucial step in furthering its mainstream acceptance. Related reading: SEC's new regulations open the floodgates for crypto ETFs, are the top 10 spot ETFs expected to go online?
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002024-0.19%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06733-0.25%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 10:45
Share
BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

PANews reported on October 4th that BTC Development announced the completion of its initial public offering of 25.3 million shares, including 3.3 million shares issued upon the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per share, raising total proceeds of $253 million. The company's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 30th under the ticker symbol "BDCIU."
Bitcoin
BTC$122,497.12+1.94%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.04244-11.74%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 11:29
Share

Trending News

More

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

XRP Could Hit $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Price Prediction Is Far Bigger

Staking Speed Gives Solana ETF Advantage Over Ethereum