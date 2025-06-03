Amid the cryptocurrency and stock speculation craze, are listed companies also relying on cryptocurrency speculation to "change their fate"? A comprehensive review of the crypto treasury strategies of

By: PANews
2025/06/03 15:12
Solana
SOL$229.87-0.91%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00172328-4.06%
XRP
XRP$3.0206-0.15%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024+4.34%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02649-1.15%

Amid the cryptocurrency and stock speculation craze, are listed companies also relying on cryptocurrency speculation to "change their fate"? A comprehensive review of the crypto treasury strategies of listed companies in 2025

Author: Weilin, PANews

"The alt season is here, but it's not happening in cryptocurrency, but in crypto stocks." As SharpLink (SBET), a U.S. listed company, announced that it had raised funds to purchase ETH and its price rose 10 times in a week, the crypto community joked, which shows the popularity of crypto concept stocks.

MicroStrategy's successful transformation has allowed listed companies to see the benefits of incorporating crypto assets into corporate financial strategies. More and more global listed companies are actively incorporating crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, SOL and XRP into their treasuries, whether they are technology giants with a market value of hundreds of billions of dollars or small listed companies that were originally on the margins.

In this article, PANews sorted out the listed companies with active crypto holdings based on market value, number of crypto asset holdings and changes in holdings since 2025, covering multiple industries such as e-commerce, financial technology, traditional banks, mining, etc. The main data comes from the Bitcoin Treasuries website.

It is not difficult to find that companies whose main business is cryptocurrencies (such as Coinbase) have strong financial configurations, but their stock prices are still highly correlated with the volatility of the crypto market. Some small and medium-sized companies have been hyped by the capital market due to their sudden "coin purchases", and their stock prices have doubled or even increased several times in a short period of time. Many companies that were previously in a growth dilemma are realizing a "financial turn" by releasing digital asset reserve strategies, and their stock price trends have reversed significantly.

First-tier companies: high market value + large holdings

Strategy（MSTR）｜Market cap: $103.3 billion｜Holdings: 580,955 BTC

As a pioneer of the "Bitcoin Treasury" strategy, MicroStrategy is still the company with the most Bitcoin among listed companies in the world. As of June 3, the company has purchased a total of 580,955 BTC, with a total cost of US$40.67 billion and an average purchase price of US$70,023. Since the beginning of this year, the company has continued to increase its holdings slightly, and currently has a book profit of 49%.

Despite entering a high buying range, the company still maintains a firm belief in BTC. Its CEO Michael Saylor said in an interview at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference that there is no upper limit to his Bitcoin holding plan. As the price of Bitcoin continues to rise, the difficulty of buying Bitcoin will increase exponentially in the future, but Strategy will buy Bitcoin with higher efficiency. As of June 1, MSTR's stock price has risen 23.02% this year, reflecting the capital market's partial recognition of its Bitcoin strategy.

Amid the cryptocurrency and stock speculation craze, are listed companies also relying on cryptocurrency speculation to "change their fate"? A comprehensive review of the crypto treasury strategies of listed companies in 2025

Strategy’s BTC holdings changes during the year (red)

MercadoLibre (MELI) | Market cap: $130 billion | Holdings: 570.4 BTC

Latin American e-commerce and fintech giant MercadoLibre has included Bitcoin in its financial assets since 2021. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the company's holdings increased from 412.7 to 570.4, reflecting the continued allocation of its crypto asset allocation.

Although MercadoLibre allows users to pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoins in Brazil and other places through its payment platform MercadoPago, the cryptocurrencies paid by these users are mainly used for transactions on the platform (such as purchasing goods or real estate) rather than directly entering MercadoLibre's balance sheet. The company's first-quarter financial report was strong, with 67 million active buyers and a 31% increase in monthly active fintech users. Supported by strong fundamentals, its stock price has risen 45.23% this year. The average holding cost of Bitcoin is US$38,569, and the book profit is 169.06%.

Coinbase (COIN) | Market cap: $62.8 billion | Holdings: 9,267 BTC

As the largest crypto trading platform in the United States, Coinbase not only serves as a trading portal, but also expresses its confidence in Bitcoin through practical actions. On March 31, 2025, the company increased its holdings by 2,382 BTC, bringing its holdings to 9,267, with an average cost of $55,937.

However, affected by the decline in Q1 performance and the sluggish market, Coinbase's stock price has fallen 4.12% since the beginning of the year. On April 18, it fell to a low of $151.47, and then gradually recovered. Despite this, its Bitcoin holdings still have a paper profit of more than 85%.

Block (formerly Square) | Market cap: $38 billion | Holdings: 8,584 BTC

Block, led by Jack Dorsey, is integrating Bitcoin strategy into its products and ecosystem. As of the end of March this year, the company held 8,584 BTC, with an average cost of only $30,405 and a book profit of 243.15%. The Block ecosystem includes many popular products, such as Cash App, Square point-of-sale system, and the recently launched Bitkey Bitcoin self-custody wallet.

However, despite the company's solid fundamentals, its share price has fallen 28.82% since 2025, reflecting investors' dual concerns about the macro environment and the profitability of the payment business.

Traditional financial giants’ attempts at encryption

Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) | Market capitalization: $99.1 billion | Holdings: 11 BTC

Italy's largest bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, purchased 11 bitcoins for the first time on January 14, 2025, with a market value of about 1 million euros, marking the beginning of traditional banks' exploration of cryptocurrencies in the form of "test operations." Although the move is small in scale, it sends an important signal that compliant currency holding is becoming a trend.

As the largest bank in Italy by assets, Intesa Sanpaolo is an important pillar of the country's financial system. With a strong presence in retail, corporate and investment banking, it serves millions of customers in Italy and international markets.

As of June 1, its stock price has risen 27.1% this year.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) | Market cap: $6.2 billion | Holdings: 235 BTC

Virtu Financial, a market-making and execution service provider, was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York City, USA. The company is testing the waters of digital asset trading and reserves. As of now, its Bitcoin holdings are 235, with an average purchase price of $82,621. Despite the high cost, the floating profit still reached 26.47%. Virtu also uses Bitcoin as part of a strategic risk hedging tool.

Virtu's stock price has risen 11.42% year-to-date.

Leading mining companies and new coin holders

MARA Holdings (MARA) | Market cap: $5.1 billion | Holdings: 49,228 BTC

MARA, one of the largest Bitcoin miners in the United States, has continued to expand its coffers significantly this year. Since 2025, the company has purchased Bitcoin several times in January, February, March, April and May. On May 30 alone, it increased its holdings by 1,003 BTC, and its total holdings have reached 49,228, ranking second among listed companies in the world in terms of the number of Bitcoin holdings.

MARA Holdings is headquartered in the United States and is known for its large-scale, institutional-level Bitcoin mining business, relying on advanced technology and strategic partners to maximize mining efficiency and output. MARA's business model is centered on securing and verifying Bitcoin transactions, relying on block rewards and transaction fees to make profits, and at the same time holding a considerable portion of the mined Bitcoin as a treasury asset for a long time.

GameStop (GME) | Market cap: $13.3 billion | Holdings: 4,710 BTC

GameStop Corp. is a specialty retailer that provides gaming and entertainment products through its stores and e-commerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and used gaming platforms, accessories (such as controllers and gaming headsets), new and used gaming software, as well as in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and downloadable versions of full games. GameStop, formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp., was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Texas, USA.

This gaming retailer, known for its "retail investor myth", is transforming to digital assets. On March 25, local time, according to GameStop's official announcement, the company's board of directors has unanimously approved the update of its investment policy and included Bitcoin as one of the company's reserve assets. On May 28, GameStop announced that it would include Bitcoin in its reserves and quickly purchased 4,710 coins, becoming one of the traditional companies with the fastest increase in positions this year. Although the stock price is still down 2.80% this year, its market attention has increased significantly.

In addition to the high-market-cap companies and well-known listed companies mentioned above, companies with relatively small market capitalizations that are actively increasing their holdings of Bitcoin in 2025 include Metaplanet, Core Scientific, Rumble and Bitdeer Technologies. In addition, some companies that have been hot in the market recently have also begun to deploy crypto assets, showing a strong interest in this track.

A "new force" with a smaller market value but big moves

SharpLink (SBET) | Market capitalization: $53.58 million | ETH Treasury Strategy

On May 27, SharpLink, a small U.S. stock company that had been little-known and whose stock price was on the verge of delisting, announced that it had completed approximately US$425 million in private placement financing and would purchase a large amount of ETH as its main treasury reserve asset. Many people even called it the "Ethereum version of Strategy."

Betting on ETH as a treasury reserve asset, it received 425 million in financing with a market value of 2 million. This round of financing has a luxurious lineup, led by Ethereum infrastructure developer ConsenSys. On the day the financing news was announced, SharpLink's stock price soared to $50, a new high since May 2023.

Related reading: "The ETH version of MicroStrategy is here! US-listed SharpLink received over 400 million in financing from Ethereum supporters and was on the verge of delisting"

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) | Market Cap: $4.7 billion | Bitcoin Treasury Plan

Trump Media Technology Group (TMTG), founded by US President Trump, announced in late May that it would launch a $2.5 billion financing plan to establish a Bitcoin treasury and build a "Truth Social ecosystem" with crypto finance at its core. Its policy direction has also triggered a continuous discussion in the industry about the intersection of politics and crypto.

Asset Entities (ASST) + Strive｜Market value: To be updated after the merger｜BTC Treasury target

On May 7, digital marketing and content delivery service provider Asset Entities (NASDAQ: ASST) announced that it had reached a final merger agreement with Strive Asset Management. The merged company will be renamed Strive, continue to be listed on NASDAQ, and transform into a listed Bitcoin financial company. On May 27, it was reported that Strive Asset Management had completed a $750 million private equity investment (PIPE) round of financing, with a subscription price of $1.35 per share, a premium of 121% over ASST's previous closing price, and the opportunity to expand to $1.5 billion through warrants. The funds will be used to acquire undervalued biotech companies, buy Mt. Gox and other Bitcoin debts, and discounted structured BTC credit products to build its Bitcoin vault.

Upexi (UPXI) | Market Cap: $400 million | Solana Strategy

On April 21, GSR, a well-known cryptocurrency trading and investment company, announced that it had made a private equity investment (PIPE) of up to $100 million in Upexi, Inc. (stock code: UPXI), a consumer goods company listed on Nasdaq, betting on its upcoming comprehensive transformation of Solana's financial strategy. Influenced by the news, Upexi's stock price once soared more than six times within a day.

VivoPower (VVPR) | Market Cap: $46.92 million | XRP Treasury Strategy

On May 29, Nasdaq-listed energy company VivoPower International (VVPR) announced the completion of a $121 million private placement financing, and will transform into a crypto asset reserve strategy centered on XRP. Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Abdulaziz Al Saud led the $100 million investment.

Conclusion

As Bitcoin gradually moves from a "marginal" asset into the mainstream, from MicroStrategy to MercadoLibre, from banking giant Intesa to SharpLink, more and more listed companies are embracing crypto assets in different ways. Some of them regard Bitcoin as a reserve of value, some try to build a new financial system around Ethereum or Solana, and some even use a "treasury strategy" to promote corporate transformation.

This is not only a reflection of financial diversification, but also reflects that crypto assets are becoming part of a new trend in the global capital market. In the future, as supervision becomes clearer and infrastructure continues to improve, more companies with market capitalizations of tens or even hundreds of billions may join the "coin holding club."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

The post A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts in his seat during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images It wasn’t that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side chose to defend their lead. There have been many less-publicised occasions when digging was a necessary demand. Nor was it the active role that the coach played in that shift. The Catalan has often removed an offensive player for someone to tighten up the team. However, there are scarce examples of Guardiola totally shutting up shop and choosing to defend a game as he did against Arsenal. The statistics told the story: City had just a 33.2 % share of possession, the lowest from a Guardiola team in his top-flight management career. Ultimately, it was not a tactic that worked; City’s 0-1 lead was relinquished to an inch-perfect Gabriel Martinelli lob in the third minute of stoppage time. When Guardiola was informed that his team’s possession was the lowest he’d ever managed, he joked: “I cannot live in this country with another record, so I’m so proud of that. “I give a lot of credit to Arsenal for what they have done. Okay, one time in 10 years is not bad, right? “I have to…
1
1$0.007317+21.00%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03215+1.45%
MemeCore
M$2.00437-5.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:39
Share
SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

By Felix, PANews Among the many catalysts behind this crypto bull market, ETFs, particularly spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, have become revolutionary financial instruments that significantly lower the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency investment, serving as a crucial "bridge of capital." Since the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs in early 2024, the industry has attracted over $100 billion in institutional capital, driving the Bitcoin price from $60,000 to its current level of approximately $113,500. As of now, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has 92 crypto spot ETFs (both single-asset and index-based) pending approval. Of these, approximately 69 are single-asset ETFs, covering 24 different cryptocurrencies. These applications primarily come from institutions like Grayscale and VanEck, with final decision deadlines for most being in October. Against this backdrop, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved a proposal that fundamentally changes the way crypto spot ETFs are listed. Therefore, October's approval will not only mark a turning point in the crypto ETF market but also reflect the future direction of this bull market. The US SEC approved the proposed change from "case-by-case review" to "standard clearance" On September 7th, the US SEC approved rule changes proposed by three major exchanges (Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca) to introduce universal listing standards for commodity-based trust shares ("CBTS"). These standards, primarily for exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding physical commodities (including digital assets), replace the cumbersome case-by-case review process and aim to streamline the listing process. The chairman of the U.S. SEC stated in the document that these changes mark a shift in the SEC’s regulation of digital asset ETPs from “cautious case-by-case” to “standardized and efficient,” aiming to “maximize investor choice and promote innovation.” The core contents of the new regulations are as follows: The regulation proposes three listing paths: The product is traded on Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) member markets and has a market surveillance sharing agreement. Commodity futures are listed on a CFTC-regulated DCM for at least 6 months and have a surveillance-sharing agreement in place. New ETPs may be exempt from some of these requirements if an existing ETF is listed on a U.S. national securities exchange and has at least 40% of its assets allocated to that commodity. In short, the new regulations create a fast track for crypto asset ETFs that meet certain criteria. Based on the three aforementioned pathways, October may be the first period for the listing of new ETFs, with a focus on assets with existing CFTC-regulated futures contracts of at least six months. The original decision date has expired, and ETF issuers are now on the same page. The implementation of the new standards has directly impacted the long queue of ETF applications. On September 29th, the US SEC required issuers of spot ETFs for Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Sol, ADA, and DOGE to withdraw their 19b-4 filings. Issuers are required to proceed with listing according to the new standards, and the withdrawal process could begin as early as this week. This withdrawal does not represent a complete rejection of the ETF applications, but rather a shift to a more efficient regulatory path. It's worth noting that after a 19b-4 filing is withdrawn, the original decision date (typically the deadline for the SEC to make a final decision on the filing, such as 240 days after submission) may no longer be relevant. Under the new rules, the SEC may not require a strict deadline, but rather conduct a more expedited assessment based on common listing standards. As for when the ETF will be approved, although the issuer needs to resubmit or adjust the application according to the new general rules, which may involve additional administrative work and short delays, most people are optimistic about this and believe that the approval speed may be "exceptionally fast", similar to the ETH ETF which took only a few weeks from withdrawal to approval, that is, it is expected to be approved in October. Crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett wrote an analysis saying , "As long as the token meets existing standards, the SEC can approve a cryptocurrency ETF at any time by submitting an S-1 filing. Therefore, even if the deadlines for these individual ETFs are imminent, the SEC can theoretically make a decision on any or all of them at any time." However, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart warned that "everything is full of uncertainty. Add to that the possibility of a government shutdown, and the situation could become very unstable." (Related reading: What would happen to Bitcoin if the US government shut down? ) While it is unclear how quickly the SEC will process S-1 applications, eliminating the predictability of the original decision date, this change optimizes the process and reduces delays for more cryptocurrency ETFs to enter the market. Which of the five candidates will lead the ETF race? Although the ETF applications that were previously waiting in line have returned to the "starting line", the applications that the SEC currently requires issuers to withdraw only involve LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE, which may indicate that the first batch of approved ETFs will emerge from them (or all of them will be approved). 1. XRP ETFs XRP ETF is the most anticipated focus in October. Currently, there are 7 applications for XRP ETF, including Bitwise, 21Shares, Canary, Grayscale and other institutions. Previously, 6 applications were squeezed into the October 18-25 window, and Franklin Templeton's application was postponed to November 14 at the latest for a decision. The XRP spot ETF application was filed in January 2025, and the SEC opened for comment in July after the Ripple lawsuit was resolved. XRP futures have been listed on the CME for over a year, meeting the requirements of the new regulations. Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas previously raised the probability of approval for the XRP spot ETF to 95%. This high probability was attributed to the SEC's increased engagement with the application, which the analysts viewed as a "clear green light." In addition, a key advantage of XRP is that it has been recognized as a commodity by regulators, greatly reducing the application barriers for its ETF. 2. SOL ETFs SOL spot ETF is one of the most popular applications at present, with seven large institutions participating, including VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, etc. On September 27th, asset management firms including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and VanEck successively submitted the latest versions of their S-1 forms to the US SEC. These revised documents all focus on the details of the Solana ETF’s staking operations. After the SEC ordered the issuer to withdraw its 19b-4 filing, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas raised the odds of the SOL ETF's approval from 95% to 100%. He stated, "Honestly, the probability of approval is now 100%... The universal listing standard renders the 19b-4 form meaningless. Now only the S-1 remains, and the SOL ETF could be approved at any time." But it’s worth noting that BlackRock (the largest issuer of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs) has not yet submitted an application for a Solana ETF, which may reflect its cautious attitude towards Solana’s regulatory risks. 3. LTC ETFs As one of the longest-running tokens in the crypto market, LTC has maintained a high level of security and decentralization since its launch in 2011. There are currently three Litecoin ETF applications, including the Canary Litecoin ETF, the Grayscale Litecoin Trust ETF, and the CoinShares Litecoin ETF. The previous October 10th deadline for the Litecoin ETF made it a candidate for a "good start." While the expiration of the original decision date has reduced the likelihood of Litecoin ETF approval, LTC's long-term market stability, strong regulatory compliance, and similar technical architecture to Bitcoin still make it highly likely to be among the first to be listed. In addition, Litecoin has not been identified as a security by the SEC like XRP or SOL, and is closer to the commodity attributes of Bitcoin, significantly reducing regulatory barriers. 4. Cardano (ADA) ETF Grayscale's Cardano Trust plans to convert into an ETF. The ETF's S-1 filing was registered in August, with a previous deadline set for October 26th. Cardano is known for its academic foundation and sustainability, and if approved, this spot ETF would be the first non-ETH PoS platform to do so. Notably, Grayscale's GDLC (Digital Large Cap Fund), which included Cardano, was approved on July 1st, further increasing the likelihood of approval for the Cardano ETF. 5. DOGE ETFs There are currently three DOGE ETF applications, including Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares. The SEC is expected to make a ruling by October 12th at the latest. If the DOGE spot ETF is approved, it will become the first meme ETF. Conclusion Regardless of the outcome, October's crucial window will mark a significant turning point in the history of crypto ETFs, impacting not only the prices of related cryptocurrencies but also the scale and speed of institutional capital inflows. The crypto market is maturing, and the October ETF decision could be a crucial step in furthering its mainstream acceptance. Related reading: SEC's new regulations open the floodgates for crypto ETFs, are the top 10 spot ETFs expected to go online?
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002024-0.19%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06733-0.25%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 10:45
Share
BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

PANews reported on October 4th that BTC Development announced the completion of its initial public offering of 25.3 million shares, including 3.3 million shares issued upon the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per share, raising total proceeds of $253 million. The company's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 30th under the ticker symbol "BDCIU."
Bitcoin
BTC$122,497.12+1.94%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.04244-11.74%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 11:29
Share

Trending News

More

A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

SEC's decision date expires after new rules: Five top candidates for October crypto ETF approval

BTC Development Corp. Completes $253 Million Initial Public Offering

XRP Could Hit $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Price Prediction Is Far Bigger

Staking Speed Gives Solana ETF Advantage Over Ethereum