CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

By: PANews
2025/06/24 19:19
PANews reported on June 24 that Nano Labs Ltd had previously announced that it would use BNB as its only strategic reserve and inject $500 million. CZ said that he and his affiliated entities did not participate in this round of operations, but still expressed great support for the move.

