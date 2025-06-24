Mysterious whale AguilaTrades closes long position and increases Bitcoin long position again after making profit

By: PANews
2025/06/24 17:30
Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring , the mysterious whale @AguilaTrades has closed its $BTC ( 20x leverage) long position, making a profit of $1.348 million, and has reopened a $BTC ( 20x leverage) long position.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token

Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token

The post Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wormhole is changing how its W token works by creating a new reserve designed to hold value for the long term. Announced on Wednesday, the Wormhole Reserve will collect onchain and offchain revenues and other value generated across the protocol and its applications (including Portal) and accumulate them into W, locking the tokens within the reserve. The reserve is part of a broader update called W 2.0. Other changes include a 4% targeted base yield for tokenholders who stake and take part in governance. While staking rewards will vary, Wormhole said active users of ecosystem apps can earn boosted yields through features like Portal Earn. The team stressed that no new tokens are being minted; rewards come from existing supply and protocol revenues, keeping the cap fixed at 10 billion. Wormhole is also overhauling its token release schedule. Instead of releasing large amounts of W at once under the old “cliff” model, the network will shift to steady, bi-weekly unlocks starting October 3, 2025. The aim is to avoid sharp periods of selling pressure and create a more predictable environment for investors. Lockups for some groups, including validators and investors, will extend an additional six months, until October 2028. Core contributor tokens remain under longer contractual time locks. Wormhole launched in 2020 as a cross-chain bridge and now connects more than 40 blockchains. The W token powers governance and staking, with a capped supply of 10 billion. By redirecting fees and revenues into the new reserve, Wormhole is betting that its token can maintain value as demand for moving assets and data between chains grows. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/wormhole-launches-reserve
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:55
Hong Kong’s Payment Card Usage Sees Significant Growth in Q2 2025

Hong Kong’s Payment Card Usage Sees Significant Growth in Q2 2025

The post Hong Kong’s Payment Card Usage Sees Significant Growth in Q2 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Sep 19, 2025 09:11 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority reports a notable increase in credit card usage for Q2 2025, with transactions and circulation showing significant growth compared to previous periods. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has released its latest statistics on payment cards for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting a substantial increase in credit card usage. The data, published on September 19, 2025, reflects the ongoing trend of rising card transactions in the region, according to the HKMA. Credit Card Circulation and Transactions The total number of credit cards in circulation reached 22.8 million by the end of Q2 2025, marking a 4.2% increase from the previous quarter and a 14.6% rise compared to the same period last year. This growth underscores the expanding reliance on credit cards for various transactions in Hong Kong. Credit card transactions also surged, with 360.1 million transactions recorded during the quarter, an 8.3% increase from Q1 2025 and an 11.8% rise year-over-year. The total transaction value amounted to HK$268.4 billion, reflecting a slight 2.1% decrease from the previous quarter but a 12.2% increase compared to Q2 2024. Breakdown of Transaction Values The HKMA report detailed that out of the total transaction value, HK$168.1 billion (62.7%) was attributed to retail spending within Hong Kong. Overseas retail spending accounted for HK$91.2 billion (34.0%), while cash advances constituted HK$9.0 billion (3.4%). These figures highlight the diverse spending patterns of cardholders and the significant role of cross-border transactions. Debit Card Usage Although specific figures for debit card circulation were not provided due to overlapping brands, the statistics indicate a dynamic shift in debit card transactions. The total number of debit card transactions related to retail sales and bill payments increased by 6.2% to 57.86 million…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 01:14
Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Exploring how biases in the peer-review system impact researchers' choices, showing how principles of fairness relate to the production of scientific knowledge based on topic importance and hardness.
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:15
