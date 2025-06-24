Fed Cracks Down: U.S. Banks Can No Longer Block Crypto Over “Reputational Risk”—Now What?

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 18:19
Threshold
T$0.01569-0.19%
Union
U$0.007742+9.04%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00173224-3.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07177+1.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013635-2.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-3.70%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02674-37.71%

The United States Federal Reserve has removed “reputational risk” from its supervisory framework for banks, a decision that could reshape how financial institutions engage with the crypto sector.

In a policy update released Monday, the Fed said it will now focus on more specific financial risk discussions instead of the vague and often criticized reputational risk metric.

For years, crypto firms have argued that reputational risk has been used as a vague and unfair justification to block or sever banking relationships with crypto firms, contributing to what many referred to as “debanking.”

With the change, banks may now find it easier to do business with digital asset companies without fear of supervisory pushback.

Fed Clarifies Banks Risk Ratings, Dropping Barrier Long Blamed for Crypto Exclusion

The policy shift may ease access to financial services for companies operating in the digital asset space, many of which have faced challenges in maintaining banking ties over the past several years.

“This is a win, but there is still more work to be done,” said U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis in response to the announcement.

Lummis, a pro-crypto lawmaker from Wyoming, has been vocal about the need for regulatory clarity in the crypto space and has criticized what she called the “assassination” of digital asset businesses in the U.S. through aggressive regulatory practices.

According to the Federal Reserve, the removal of reputational risk is meant to clarify how examiners evaluate a bank’s risk management practices.

The updated guidance emphasizes that the formal rating will now reflect both quantitative and qualitative elements tied directly to financial performance and safety.

“This change does not alter the Board’s expectation that banks maintain strong risk management,” the Fed said, adding that the adjustment is not meant to prevent banks from using the concept of reputational risk in their own internal assessments.

Historically, reputational risk was defined by the Fed as the possibility that negative publicity, true or not, could lead to customer losses, litigation, or a drop in revenue.

Critics in the crypto industry have long argued that the term was too broad and too subjective, allowing regulators to apply inconsistent standards, especially when it came to digital assets.

Fed Ends ‘Operation Chokepoint 2.0’ Tactics with Reputational Risk Reform

The decision comes after years of what some have described as “Operation Chokepoint 2.0,” a period during which more than 30 crypto and fintech firms reported being cut off from banking services.

Rob Nichols, president of the American Bankers Association, welcomed the change. “The supervisory process will now be more transparent and consistent,” he said.

“We have long believed banks should be able to make business decisions based on prudent risk management and the free market, not the individual perspectives of regulators,” he added.

The Fed has already begun reviewing and removing references to reputational risk from its guidance materials. It is also planning to train examiners on the new framework and coordinate with other federal banking regulators to ensure consistent application.

The removal of reputational risk references will be done gradually as existing guidance is updated.

Although banks are still required to manage risks in line with existing regulations, the shift could provide relief for crypto firms seeking stable banking relationships in the U.S.

It also follows a broader trend of regulatory recalibration, as several federal agencies appear to be easing crypto-related restrictions introduced in previous years.

The crypto industry scored several wins in recent months as federal regulators eased long-standing banking barriers.

The FDIC removed “reputational risk” from its bank oversight criteria, following the Senate Banking Committee’s approval of the FIRM Act. In May, the OCC confirmed banks can handle crypto trading and delegate services.

The FDIC also greenlit crypto activities without prior approval. On June 17, the Senate passed the GENIUS Act, focused on stablecoin regulation, with strong bipartisan support.

The bill now heads to the House, potentially cementing the first comprehensive US crypto framework.

Still, some observers warn the change could reduce oversight and open the door to riskier bank behavior if not properly monitored. But for the digital asset industry, the removal of reputational risk marks a moment of progress after years of regulatory uncertainty.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token

Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token

The post Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wormhole is changing how its W token works by creating a new reserve designed to hold value for the long term. Announced on Wednesday, the Wormhole Reserve will collect onchain and offchain revenues and other value generated across the protocol and its applications (including Portal) and accumulate them into W, locking the tokens within the reserve. The reserve is part of a broader update called W 2.0. Other changes include a 4% targeted base yield for tokenholders who stake and take part in governance. While staking rewards will vary, Wormhole said active users of ecosystem apps can earn boosted yields through features like Portal Earn. The team stressed that no new tokens are being minted; rewards come from existing supply and protocol revenues, keeping the cap fixed at 10 billion. Wormhole is also overhauling its token release schedule. Instead of releasing large amounts of W at once under the old “cliff” model, the network will shift to steady, bi-weekly unlocks starting October 3, 2025. The aim is to avoid sharp periods of selling pressure and create a more predictable environment for investors. Lockups for some groups, including validators and investors, will extend an additional six months, until October 2028. Core contributor tokens remain under longer contractual time locks. Wormhole launched in 2020 as a cross-chain bridge and now connects more than 40 blockchains. The W token powers governance and staking, with a capped supply of 10 billion. By redirecting fees and revenues into the new reserve, Wormhole is betting that its token can maintain value as demand for moving assets and data between chains grows. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/wormhole-launches-reserve
Wormhole
W$0.11832+7.89%
SIX
SIX$0.02029+1.09%
Portal
PORTAL$0.03915-0.02%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:55
Share
Hong Kong’s Payment Card Usage Sees Significant Growth in Q2 2025

Hong Kong’s Payment Card Usage Sees Significant Growth in Q2 2025

The post Hong Kong’s Payment Card Usage Sees Significant Growth in Q2 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Sep 19, 2025 09:11 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority reports a notable increase in credit card usage for Q2 2025, with transactions and circulation showing significant growth compared to previous periods. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has released its latest statistics on payment cards for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting a substantial increase in credit card usage. The data, published on September 19, 2025, reflects the ongoing trend of rising card transactions in the region, according to the HKMA. Credit Card Circulation and Transactions The total number of credit cards in circulation reached 22.8 million by the end of Q2 2025, marking a 4.2% increase from the previous quarter and a 14.6% rise compared to the same period last year. This growth underscores the expanding reliance on credit cards for various transactions in Hong Kong. Credit card transactions also surged, with 360.1 million transactions recorded during the quarter, an 8.3% increase from Q1 2025 and an 11.8% rise year-over-year. The total transaction value amounted to HK$268.4 billion, reflecting a slight 2.1% decrease from the previous quarter but a 12.2% increase compared to Q2 2024. Breakdown of Transaction Values The HKMA report detailed that out of the total transaction value, HK$168.1 billion (62.7%) was attributed to retail spending within Hong Kong. Overseas retail spending accounted for HK$91.2 billion (34.0%), while cash advances constituted HK$9.0 billion (3.4%). These figures highlight the diverse spending patterns of cardholders and the significant role of cross-border transactions. Debit Card Usage Although specific figures for debit card circulation were not provided due to overlapping brands, the statistics indicate a dynamic shift in debit card transactions. The total number of debit card transactions related to retail sales and bill payments increased by 6.2% to 57.86 million…
1
1$0.007333+15.26%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.00937-10.12%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22544-1.67%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 01:14
Share
Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Exploring how biases in the peer-review system impact researchers' choices, showing how principles of fairness relate to the production of scientific knowledge based on topic importance and hardness.
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.4595-4.56%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token

Hong Kong’s Payment Card Usage Sees Significant Growth in Q2 2025

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Nate Geraci: More than 30 cryptocurrency ETFs submitted applications to the US SEC yesterday

Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares To Enter Japan’s Crypto Market