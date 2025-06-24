Veda locks $18m to push vault-based DeFi beyond the crypto bubble

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 00:22
DeFi
DEFI$0.002057-5.07%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03163+1.86%
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.000238--%

DeFi’s complexity has long been a barrier to mainstream adoption. Veda, which hit $3.5 billion in TVL within eight months by abstracting that complexity, just raised $18 million to scale its vault system across a broader class of financial platforms.

On June 23, DeFi infrastructure firm Veda announced an $18 million funding round led by CoinFund, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Animoca Ventures, GSR, Mantle EcoFund, BitGo, Draper Dragon, and other heavyweight investors.

https://twitter.com/veda_labs/status/1937130381465039310

The capital injection comes as Veda sharpens its focus beyond crypto-native ecosystems, aiming to embed its vault-based infrastructure into a wider range of financial platforms.

Since its early 2024 launch, the infrastructure provider’s modular vault system has gained traction, processing deposits from over 100,000 users and integrating with dozens of protocols. Its vault framework, which abstracts the complexity of DeFi yield generation, is now being positioned as core infrastructure for wallets, fintech apps, and exchanges.

Rewriting DeFi’s playbook for mainstream finance

Veda’s rapid ascent to $3.5 billion in total value locked reveals a fundamental truth about DeFi’s next phase: the winning protocols won’t be those that shout the loudest, but those that mask complexity the most effectively.

The startup’s vault system operates like a financial API layer, handling cross-chain yield strategies, risk management, and execution while allowing integrated platforms, such as DeFi protocols and traditional fintech apps, to present users with a familiar interface. The idea is simple: let the app control the user experience, while Veda handles the backend complexity that DeFi typically exposes.

At its core, Veda’s technology standardizes yield-bearing activities, such as staking, restaking, and liquidity provisioning, into modular smart contracts that apps can plug into without rebuilding the wheel. This explains why protocols like Ether.fi and Mantle have adopted its vaults as foundational components rather than competitive products.

The vaults’ interoperability has turned them into a shared primitive, similar to how AWS became the invisible backbone for web applications. Veda’s goal isn’t to make DeFi more visible. It’s to render it invisible.

For developers, that means fewer maintenance and composability headaches. For platforms, it means scalable, yield-generating features that don’t require educating users on the risks of DeFi or bridging across chains. And for users, it could mean earning yield or staking rewards through the same interfaces they already trust.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token

Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token

The post Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wormhole is changing how its W token works by creating a new reserve designed to hold value for the long term. Announced on Wednesday, the Wormhole Reserve will collect onchain and offchain revenues and other value generated across the protocol and its applications (including Portal) and accumulate them into W, locking the tokens within the reserve. The reserve is part of a broader update called W 2.0. Other changes include a 4% targeted base yield for tokenholders who stake and take part in governance. While staking rewards will vary, Wormhole said active users of ecosystem apps can earn boosted yields through features like Portal Earn. The team stressed that no new tokens are being minted; rewards come from existing supply and protocol revenues, keeping the cap fixed at 10 billion. Wormhole is also overhauling its token release schedule. Instead of releasing large amounts of W at once under the old “cliff” model, the network will shift to steady, bi-weekly unlocks starting October 3, 2025. The aim is to avoid sharp periods of selling pressure and create a more predictable environment for investors. Lockups for some groups, including validators and investors, will extend an additional six months, until October 2028. Core contributor tokens remain under longer contractual time locks. Wormhole launched in 2020 as a cross-chain bridge and now connects more than 40 blockchains. The W token powers governance and staking, with a capped supply of 10 billion. By redirecting fees and revenues into the new reserve, Wormhole is betting that its token can maintain value as demand for moving assets and data between chains grows. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/wormhole-launches-reserve
Wormhole
W$0.11849+7.64%
SIX
SIX$0.02028+0.84%
Portal
PORTAL$0.03915-0.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:55
Share
Nate Geraci: More than 30 cryptocurrency ETFs submitted applications to the US SEC yesterday

Nate Geraci: More than 30 cryptocurrency ETFs submitted applications to the US SEC yesterday

PANews reported on October 4th that Nate Geraci, president of investment advisory firm NovaDius Wealth Management, tweeted that over 30 cryptocurrency-related ETFs filed applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday. He predicted that this is just the beginning, saying, "Any cryptocurrency ETF you can think of will file with the SEC in the coming months."
Moonveil
MORE$0.07167+1.55%
Union
U$0.010739+6.84%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00726-25.15%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 09:10
Share
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.002057-4.72%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2385-0.66%
MAY
MAY$0.03949-0.05%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token

Nate Geraci: More than 30 cryptocurrency ETFs submitted applications to the US SEC yesterday

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares To Enter Japan’s Crypto Market

Solana’s Q3 Revenue Sharp Growth Puts It Ahead Of All Major Crypto Networks