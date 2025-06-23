Saylor Teases Record Bitcoin Buy—As Strategy Faces $5.9B Loss Lawsuit and Investor Fury

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/23 18:40
Threshold
T$0.01569-0.19%
Union
U$0.007745+8.99%
SIX
SIX$0.02027+0.94%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00173462-4.01%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,882.24+1.32%
Engines of Fury
FURY$0.02509-0.03%

Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has hinted at yet another Bitcoin purchase, even as the company faces a lawsuit tied to a $5.9 billion first-quarter loss and rising investor anger.

On Sunday, Saylor posted a chart of Strategy’s past Bitcoin buys to X, captioned, “Nothing Stops This Orange.” The cryptic message mirrors past posts that preceded new Bitcoin purchases by the firm.

Strategy currently holds about 592,100 BTC, now valued at over $59 billion, with Bitcoin trading just under $101,000, making it the largest Bitcoin holder among public companies. That figure represents nearly 2.8% of the total supply.

Strategy Faces Class Action Over Unrealized Bitcoin Loss, Insider Sales Allegations

The post comes amid rising scrutiny. On Thursday, Saylor and other Strategy executives were sued in a Virginia federal court. The lawsuit, filed by shareholder Abhey Parmar, accused Saylor, CEO Phong Le, CFO Andrew Kang, and four board members of breaching their fiduciary duties and misleading investors ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings report.

The lawsuit centers on Strategy’s adoption of a new Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) rule in January. The rule allowed companies to mark crypto holdings to their fair market value on balance sheets.

According to the suit, the change caused Strategy to report a $5.9 billion unrealized loss on its Bitcoin holdings, disclosed in early April. That news triggered an almost 9% drop in the company’s stock price.

Parmar claims the company’s leadership failed to fully disclose how the accounting change could affect its financials. He also argues they downplayed the risks of Bitcoin’s volatility.

“The company’s profitability when applying its bitcoin-driven investment strategy and treasury options were substantially less profitable than represented,” the filing stated.

In addition, the lawsuit accuses executives of offloading company stock while its price was still inflated. Parmar alleges they sold shares for personal gain before the loss became public, collecting a combined $31.5 million.

He further accuses the group of corporate waste, gross mismanagement, and abusing their control.

Saylor has not commented publicly on the lawsuit, but he continues to express confidence in Bitcoin.

In a recent post, he predicted the price of one Bitcoin could reach $21 million in 21 years, a bold claim that lacked explanation but underscored his long-term vision.

Saylor Under Fire, But Adds to Bitcoin Stack Amid Market Dip

In mid-May, the company was hit with a proposed class-action lawsuit, accusing it of misleading shareholders about the risks tied to its new Bitcoin accounting method.

Filed by investor Anas Hamza, the lawsuit claims Strategy failed to fully disclose the impact of adopting FASB’s fair-value crypto accounting rule, which contributed to a reported $5.9 billion unrealized Q1 loss and an 8.67% drop in MSTR shares on April 7.

The suit names chairman Michael Saylor, CEO Phong Le, and CFO Andrew Kang as defendants, alleging they misrepresented Strategy’s “anticipated profitability” and downplayed Bitcoin’s volatility risks.

A particular target is the company’s focus on BTC Yield, a metric tracking the ratio between Bitcoin holdings and common shares, which plaintiffs argue obscured the potential downside of volatile price swings under the new accounting standard.

Despite the legal headwinds, Strategy is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy. In a June 16 filing, the company disclosed the purchase of 10,100 BTC for $1.05 billion, at an average price of $104,080 per coin.

The move brings Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 592,100 BTC, cementing its place as the largest corporate holder of the asset.

The acquisition, made amid rising geopolitical tensions and without selling any stock or BTC, pushed Strategy’s YTD BTC yield to 19.1%, according to Strategy’s data.

However, Bitcoin’s recent price dip below $98,500, its lowest in six weeks following U.S. airstrikes in Iran, has added fresh pressure to the strategy.

While Saylor remains committed to “buy and hold,” investors are watching closely as the stakes, and the scrutiny, grow.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token

Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token

The post Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wormhole is changing how its W token works by creating a new reserve designed to hold value for the long term. Announced on Wednesday, the Wormhole Reserve will collect onchain and offchain revenues and other value generated across the protocol and its applications (including Portal) and accumulate them into W, locking the tokens within the reserve. The reserve is part of a broader update called W 2.0. Other changes include a 4% targeted base yield for tokenholders who stake and take part in governance. While staking rewards will vary, Wormhole said active users of ecosystem apps can earn boosted yields through features like Portal Earn. The team stressed that no new tokens are being minted; rewards come from existing supply and protocol revenues, keeping the cap fixed at 10 billion. Wormhole is also overhauling its token release schedule. Instead of releasing large amounts of W at once under the old “cliff” model, the network will shift to steady, bi-weekly unlocks starting October 3, 2025. The aim is to avoid sharp periods of selling pressure and create a more predictable environment for investors. Lockups for some groups, including validators and investors, will extend an additional six months, until October 2028. Core contributor tokens remain under longer contractual time locks. Wormhole launched in 2020 as a cross-chain bridge and now connects more than 40 blockchains. The W token powers governance and staking, with a capped supply of 10 billion. By redirecting fees and revenues into the new reserve, Wormhole is betting that its token can maintain value as demand for moving assets and data between chains grows. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/wormhole-launches-reserve
Wormhole
W$0.11849+7.64%
SIX
SIX$0.02028+0.84%
Portal
PORTAL$0.03915-0.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:55
Share
Nate Geraci: More than 30 cryptocurrency ETFs submitted applications to the US SEC yesterday

Nate Geraci: More than 30 cryptocurrency ETFs submitted applications to the US SEC yesterday

PANews reported on October 4th that Nate Geraci, president of investment advisory firm NovaDius Wealth Management, tweeted that over 30 cryptocurrency-related ETFs filed applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday. He predicted that this is just the beginning, saying, "Any cryptocurrency ETF you can think of will file with the SEC in the coming months."
Moonveil
MORE$0.07167+1.55%
Union
U$0.010739+6.84%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00726-25.15%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 09:10
Share
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.002057-4.72%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2385-0.66%
MAY
MAY$0.03949-0.05%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token

Nate Geraci: More than 30 cryptocurrency ETFs submitted applications to the US SEC yesterday

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares To Enter Japan’s Crypto Market

Solana’s Q3 Revenue Sharp Growth Puts It Ahead Of All Major Crypto Networks