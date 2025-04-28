Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.28)

Sonic Holders Accumulate Millions as Price Tests Key Levels

The post Sonic Holders Accumulate Millions as Price Tests Key Levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top 25 wallets added 12.22M SONIC, led by SonicLabs treasury accumulation. Accumulation may link to governance vote, RWA tokenization, or liquidity pool plans. Analyst Van de Poppe says Sonic has strong support and big upside potenti Sonic (S) is trading around $0.29 at the time of writing, down slightly on the day. Despite the pullback, activity from large holders has turned heads in the market. Top Holders Add 12 Million SONIC In the past 24 hours, the top 25 Sonic wallets accumulated 12.22 million tokens. This amount is more than 51 times the daily average, according to on-chain data. The buying was led by the SonicLabs treasury, hinting that most of the wallets involved are connected to the project itself. 🚨 Breaking: in the past 24 hours, the top 25 Sonic holders added +12.22M tokens – This is 51x the daily average – The surge is led by @SonicLabs treasury– the 25 wallets are all likely owned by Sonic So what is likely the reason? 🤔 – the team are positioning themselves for… pic.twitter.com/5WrQKibeGA — Intel Scout (@IntelScout) September 17, 2025 There are speculations that the move could be linked to upcoming developments. These include preparation for an institutional governance vote, progress in real-world asset (RWA) initiatives such as FinChain’s $328 million tokenization project, and possible allocation of SONIC to support RWA trading and liquidity pools. Related: Analyst Singles Out XRP to Rival Bitcoin. Not in Price Though Sonic Hasn’t Seen An ‘Uptrend’ Yet Analyst Michaël van de Poppe said the Sonic ecosystem is one worth keeping an eye on. He explained that the project is holding on to strong support levels, which shows that its price has a solid foundation. According to him, the potential for upside remains big, even though Sonic has not yet entered a clear uptrend.…