Crypto markets crash after US bombs Iran, Texas to add Bitcoin to official reserves | Weekly Recap

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 00:00
A turbulent week in crypto ended with a sharp market downturn, as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major altcoins plunged following U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites ordered by President Donald Trump.

While geopolitical shockwaves rattled prices and NFTs posted a double-digit drop, crypto venture funding remained surprisingly resilient, and Reddit made headlines for exploring iris-scanning technology to tackle identity challenges in the age of AI.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens plummet

  • The crypto market slumped over the weekend as geopolitical tensions escalated following President Trump’s order for U.S. forces to join Israel in bombing Iran’s nuclear sites.
  • Trump claimed the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” the facilities, prompting Iran to vow retaliation.
  • Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) fell by over 2.8% and 9%, respectively. Major altcoins like Virtuals Protocol, Celestia, AB, and Aptos dropped more than 9% in 24 hours.

Iran imposes curfew on domestic crypto exchanges

  • Earlier in the week, the Central Bank of Iran restricted exchange operating hours to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The decision follows a politically motivated hack on Nobitex, the country’s largest trading platform, that led to losses exceeding $90 million.
  • The June 18 attack drained and burned assets, rendering them unrecoverable.

Reddit considers iris scans

  • Reddit is in talks to integrate Sam Altman’s World ID, a biometric verification system that scans irises without storing personal data, to address growing pressure from AI threats, age verification laws, and bot abuse.
  • The partnership would help Reddit verify user identity and age while preserving anonymity—an increasingly critical balance as regulators and researchers ramp up scrutiny of online platforms.

Coinbase unveils end-to-end stablecoin payments infrastructure

  • The solution, powered by Coinbase’s layer-2 network, Base, allows merchants to accept Circle’s stablecoin USDC without dealing with blockchain complexity.
  • Shopify, the first major partner, has already integrated the system, enabling its vast merchant base to receive near-instant, low-cost USDC payments from customers worldwide.

Crypto VC funding remains resilient

  • Last week, 18 crypto projects or startups secured a combined $159.5 million despite broader market volatility.
  • The week was dominated by infrastructure and AI-focused ventures, with EigenLayer leading the pack through a $70 million round backed by a16z crypto—bringing its total funding to $234.5 million. Other notable raises included PrismaX, Sparkchain AI, Gradient Network, Ubyx, and Units Network, each attracting $10 million or more from prominent investors like Pantera, Lightspeed, Galaxy Digital, and Coinbase Ventures.
  • The activity signals continued confidence in foundational crypto technologies and AI convergence, even as deal sizes concentrate around fewer, well-backed projects.

NFTs experience sharp drop

  • NFT sales fell by 18.43% to $116.9 million, according to data from CryptoSlam.
  • Despite the sales decline, market participation metrics show mixed results. NFT buyers remain flat at 1,061,348 (50.56% growth maintained).
  • NFT sellers rise by 8.09% to 38,494. NFT transactions have decreased slightly by 0.63% to 1,709,086.

KindlyMD, Nakamoto merger update

  • Utah-based telehealth provider KindlyMD is now channeling millions into Bitcoin via its expected merger with Nakamoto Holdings, the Bitcoin-focused investment firm founded by David Bailey.
  • They have secured an additional $51.5 million in PIPE financing, bringing their total committed capital for Bitcoin treasury accumulation to $763 million.
  • The latest round, priced at $5 per share in KindlyMD stock, was fully subscribed in under 72 hours, signaling strong institutional interest despite broader market uncertainty.

Texas Governor signs Bitcoin reserve bill

  • Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed Senate Bill 21, creating the Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve—a state-managed fund that will hold Bitcoin as a long-term financial asset.
  • Operated independently from the general treasury, the reserve is designed to bolster financial resilience and hedge against inflation.
  • Only assets with a market cap over $500 billion—currently just Bitcoin—qualify. The fund will be overseen by the Texas Comptroller and advised by a three-member crypto investment committee.

X makes good on ‘super app’ idea

  • X, formerly Twitter, is expanding its push to become a “super app” by developing in-app investment and trading features, according to the Financial Times.
  • Under Elon Musk’s ownership, the platform is evolving into an all-in-one financial hub, with CEO Linda Yaccarino confirming plans to integrate a wide range of financial services.
  • The move builds on Musk’s crypto-friendly reputation and aims to position X as a central platform for both social and financial activity.
Nasdaq-listed crypto treasury GD Culture to add 7,500 BTC after Pallas Capital acquisition closes

Those tokens are worth around $876 million at current prices, making GDC among the top 15 largest publicly traded bitcoin holders.
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Nate Geraci: More than 30 cryptocurrency ETFs submitted applications to the US SEC yesterday

PANews reported on October 4th that Nate Geraci, president of investment advisory firm NovaDius Wealth Management, tweeted that over 30 cryptocurrency-related ETFs filed applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday. He predicted that this is just the beginning, saying, "Any cryptocurrency ETF you can think of will file with the SEC in the coming months."
