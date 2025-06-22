Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan: Web3 companies’ demand for buying and renting buildings in Hong Kong will continue to grow

2025/06/22
PANews reported on June 22 that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po published an essay in which he pointed out that as of the end of March this year, the number of registered funds in Hong Kong reached 976, with a net inflow of more than US$44 billion year-on-year, an increase of 285%. The two major innovation and technology flagships, Hong Kong Science Park and Cyberport, have nurtured and supported 22 listed companies and 20 unicorn companies. Even though the current non-residential property market is still weak, senior investors have bought a whole commercial building in Tin Hau as a gathering point for the development of the Web3 ecosystem. To grasp Hong Kong's new development in Web3, Web3 companies have successively leased office buildings in Hong Kong to conduct business. It is estimated that these demands will continue to appear.

Nasdaq-listed crypto treasury GD Culture to add 7,500 BTC after Pallas Capital acquisition closes

Those tokens are worth around $876 million at current prices, making GDC among the top 15 largest publicly traded bitcoin holders.
Coinstats 2025/09/18
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP's Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats 2025/09/17
Nate Geraci: More than 30 cryptocurrency ETFs submitted applications to the US SEC yesterday

PANews reported on October 4th that Nate Geraci, president of investment advisory firm NovaDius Wealth Management, tweeted that over 30 cryptocurrency-related ETFs filed applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday. He predicted that this is just the beginning, saying, "Any cryptocurrency ETF you can think of will file with the SEC in the coming months."
PANews 2025/10/04
