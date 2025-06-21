From DeFi full stack to RWA infrastructure, the "outdated internet celebrity" Arbitrum is becoming the preferred platform for institutional entry

By: PANews
2025/06/21 09:00
SQUID MEME
GAME$35,517-2,99%
DeFi
DEFI$0,002058-4,76%
Stage
STAGE$0,00004-10,91%
Allo
RWA$0,00802+12,86%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001613--%

Author: Cheeezzyyyy

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

In recent years, Arbitrum has not only not stopped expanding, but it is also entering a unique stage of ecological exploration, playing a game that few people can participate in.

This evolution redefines the boundaries of crypto adoption: DeFi native stage → institutions gradually enter → the prototype of the financial system begins to emerge

Key insights

From DeFi full stack to RWA infrastructure, the "outdated internet celebrity" Arbitrum is becoming the preferred platform for institutional entry

Arbitrum has already entered the mature stage of the ecosystem and has formed a full-scale and mature market segment layout in the DeFi track.

And now, it has achieved a crucial milestone:

  • Spot DEX: L2 cumulative transaction volume ranks first, reaching US$534.2 billion
  • Perpetual contracts: Total trading volume reached $802 billion, a record high
  • Lending services: Liquidity depth is greater than US$1.2 billion, which can increase productivity through credit.
  • RWA-Fi: Growing to an all-time peak of $262.5 million, covering 20 assets

Arbitrum's self-sustainable growth is reflected in three aspects: strong user growth, deep liquidity, and continued activity in various business lines.

From DeFi full stack to RWA infrastructure, the "outdated internet celebrity" Arbitrum is becoming the preferred platform for institutional entry

In the third quarter of 2021, in the early stages of the virtual automated market maker (vAMM) led by GMX and Gains Network, Arbitrum built the basic structure of perpetual contract DEX.

Today, user growth has entered a stable and mature stage, and the high user retention rate is clearly confirmed in the daily transaction volume trend:

  • Since the third quarter of 2023, daily trading volume has increased by about 3 times ($1 billion → $4 billion)
  • Cumulative trading volume reached US$802.5 billion

Since then, the sustainable DEX ecosystem has achieved diversified evolution, and professional players continue to emerge:

  • Rho Protocol: Native cryptocurrency interest rate derivatives (centered on centralized exchange funding rates)
  • Aark Digital: Ultra-high leverage trading (leverage up to 1,000 times)
  • Ostium: Multi-asset allocation coverage (foreign exchange/stock index/commodities)

The ecosystem shows a trend of high user stickiness and product innovation in parallel, confirming its sustainable nature of self-sustaining and dynamic evolution.

From DeFi full stack to RWA infrastructure, the "outdated internet celebrity" Arbitrum is becoming the preferred platform for institutional entry

As of the third quarter of 2024, the total locked value (TVL) of Arbitrum's RWA-Fi segment is accelerating to a historical peak of US$262.7 million.

With support from a diverse and growing roster of global fund players, this momentum further solidifies Arbitrum’s position as the enterprise-grade tokenized DeFi space.

It is worth noting that $EUTBL issued by Spiko Finance now leads the EU government bond tokenization market, accounting for about 32% of the market share, surpassing the following competitors:

  • $BENJI by Franklin
  • BlackRock’s $BUIDL

All this suggests that institutional-level adoption is no longer theoretical.

From DeFi full stack to RWA infrastructure, the "outdated internet celebrity" Arbitrum is becoming the preferred platform for institutional entry

As institutional giants lead the way, it’s also worth noting the growing diversity within the Arbitrum sub-ecosystem.

This spans RWA integration and DeFi native innovation.

This fusion creates a rich landscape that meets multiple needs:

  • Institutional allocators seeking compliant income-generating assets (such as government bonds and credit bond markets)
  • Crypto-native users pursuing permissionless leverage, structured products, or long-tail yield strategies

Arbitrum positions itself as an all-inclusive ecosystem by covering two specific user groups:

  • The ability to attract capital from all sectors, from DeFi to TradFi.
  • Arbitrum's Orbit and Stylus are becoming the core engines of growth in multiple fields, providing the ability to build exclusive chains for vertical scenarios across industries.

This is in line with the "application chain theory", which holds that customization + flexibility are essential to optimizing infrastructure.

The adoption rate of this technical framework is currently increasing rapidly:

  • 83 official ecosystem partners
  • 41 mainnet launches (up 32% since April 2024)
  • 21 testnets + 21 under development
  • The total locked value (TVL) of the Arbitrum ecosystem (excluding ArbitrumOne) exceeds $320 million

If this trend continues, the framework will quickly gain recognition from the entire industry as the enterprise-level infrastructure for the new generation of blockchain applications.

From DeFi full stack to RWA infrastructure, the "outdated internet celebrity" Arbitrum is becoming the preferred platform for institutional entry

Arbitrum is gaining favor from more and more large institutions, and this attention is supported by dual verification at the practical application demand and infrastructure level.

  • Global Funds: BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, Invesco, and Wellington Management are building RWA-Fi liquidity
  • Infrastructure: Plume Network, Novastro, and re.al are bridging real-world capital to the chain

Today, the final issuance network of traditional finance has begun to emerge:

  • ​​Converge is building an institutional-grade settlement layer (e.g. Ethena, ​​Securitize​​).
  • ​​Rayls Labs launches compliant blockchain for banking system​​

The conclusion is clear: Arbitrum is becoming the infrastructure of choice for real-world institutional deployments.

From DeFi full stack to RWA infrastructure, the "outdated internet celebrity" Arbitrum is becoming the preferred platform for institutional entry

The surge in the MEV phenomenon signals that the ecosystem is moving toward the next stage of mature development.

Arbitrum’s Timeboost auction mechanism introduces an efficient and fair competition model that perfectly mirrors the mainnet’s proposer-builder separation (PBS) model.

  • Less than two months after its launch, usage has been quite high.
  • 1.42 million DAO income (about 8.5 million annualized)
  • Now more than 60% of transaction fee income comes from Timeboost.

We are seeing early signs of MEV atomic arbitrage monetization, with most activity concentrated in high volume trading pairs such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoins.

I think the next stage of maturity will be marked by long-tail assets taking a larger share of MEV traffic.

From DeFi full stack to RWA infrastructure, the "outdated internet celebrity" Arbitrum is becoming the preferred platform for institutional entry

Interestingly, Timeboost fast lanes now account for approximately 5% of Aarbitrum’s total transaction volume, and have been on a steady upward trend since their launch.

But even more telling is the volume footprint:

  • The current daily trading volume of about $175 million comes from MEV arbitrage
  • Arbitrum’s average daily trading volume over the past month was approximately $900 million, of which approximately 21.8% came from the Timeboost fast track

Note that this is significant in my opinion, as it shows that MEV is no longer a fringe phenomenon, but has become a core engine driving substantial trading volume.

As MEV develops into a native revenue stream, this phenomenon not only means the improvement of user maturity, but also indicates that the profit mechanism at the protocol layer has reached a new stage.

Finally, about the InfoFi application

​​Arbitrum has attracted attention as a core ecosystem that embraces this narrative, and the recent integration of Yapper rankings with Kaito is a prominent manifestation of this. ​​

The project comes with a 3-month incentive of 400,000 $ARB tokens (approximately $124,000).

Today, an innovative form of second-layer InfoFi is taking shape: Yapyo positions itself as a decentralized consensus hub that blends social collaboration with incentive design.

Details are sketchy but early indications are that $YAPYO is pursuing a niche market entry strategy for a specific protocol, but that’s my personal opinion.

From DeFi full stack to RWA infrastructure, the "outdated internet celebrity" Arbitrum is becoming the preferred platform for institutional entry

It’s clear from the data that Arbitrum is no ordinary ecosystem.

It has broken through the critical point and is entering a new stage from DeFi to broader on-chain applications.

Its depth of maturity and evolutionary dynamics speak for themselves, so not all chains are playing the same game.

Arbitrum is going its own way.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

The post Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Coinbase has filed a letter with the DOJ urging federal preemption of state crypto laws, citing Oregon’s securities suit, New York’s ETH stance, and staking bans. Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal called state actions “government run amok,” warning that patchwork enforcement “slows innovation and harms consumers.” A legal expert told Decrypt that states risk violating interstate commerce rules and due process, and DOJ support for preemption may mark a potential turning point. Coinbase has gone on the offensive against state regulators, petitioning the Department of Justice that a patchwork of lawsuits and licensing schemes is tearing America’s crypto market apart. “When Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, something’s broken,” Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal tweeted on Tuesday. “This isn’t federalism—this is government run amok.” When Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, something’s broken. This isn’t federalism–this is government run amok. We just sent a letter to @TheJusticeDept urging federal action on crypto market structure to remedy this. 1/3 — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) September 16, 2025 Coinbase’s filing says that states are “expansively interpreting their securities laws in ways that undermine federal law” and violate the dormant Commerce Clause by projecting regulatory preferences beyond state borders. “The current patchwork of state laws isn’t just inefficient – it slows innovation and harms consumers” and demands “federal action on crypto market structure,” Grewal said. ﻿ States vs. Coinbase It pointed to Oregon’s securities lawsuit against the exchange, New York’s bid to classify Ethereum as a security, and cease-and-desist orders on staking as proof that rogue states are trying to resurrect the SEC’s discredited “regulation by enforcement” playbook. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield sued Coinbase in April for promoting unregistered securities, and in July asked a federal judge to return the…
1
1$0,007278+16,37%
Threshold
T$0,01576+0,70%
CreatorBid
BID$0,07846-0,68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:52
Share
Nate Geraci: More than 30 cryptocurrency ETFs submitted applications to the US SEC yesterday

Nate Geraci: More than 30 cryptocurrency ETFs submitted applications to the US SEC yesterday

PANews reported on October 4th that Nate Geraci, president of investment advisory firm NovaDius Wealth Management, tweeted that over 30 cryptocurrency-related ETFs filed applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday. He predicted that this is just the beginning, saying, "Any cryptocurrency ETF you can think of will file with the SEC in the coming months."
Moonveil
MORE$0,07167+1,54%
Union
U$0,010773+7,06%
THINK Token
THINK$0,00735-24,14%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 09:10
Share
Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares To Enter Japan’s Crypto Market

Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares To Enter Japan’s Crypto Market

The post Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares To Enter Japan’s Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial services holding company Nomura Holdings is preparing to expand into Japan’s cryptocurrency market through its Switzerland-based subsidiary, Laser Digital Holdings. A Laser Digital spokesperson confirmed Friday that the unit is in pre-consultation talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) and intends to apply for a license to offer crypto trading services to institutional investors in the country.  However, the spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the application date remains “undetermined,” and will depend on the outcome of the discussions with the FSA.  If approved, Laser Digital would launch broker-dealer services for traditional financial and crypto-focused companies, including exchanges in Japan. Nomura is part of the Nomura Group, Japan’s largest investment bank and brokerage group. Japanese institutions plan to invest in crypto The move follows a broader push by institutions into the Japanese crypto market. Earlier this week, Daiwa Securities Group, one of Japan’s largest brokerages, introduced a crypto lending service that allows clients to borrow Japanese yen using Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) as collateral.  Laser Digital and Daiwa’s push into the Japanese market seems to be a response to growing demand for crypto investments in the region.  In June, Nomura and Laser Digital unveiled the results of a survey exploring institutional appetite for crypto. The survey showed 54% of investment managers — including family offices, corporations and institutional investors — expect to invest in cryptocurrencies within the next three years. Related: Metaplanet expands Bitcoin strategy with new US, Japan units Japan regulator proposes crypto rule overhaul Alongside rising institutional interest, Japan’s regulatory stance on crypto has also shifted in a more favorable direction. Japan has looked to reform its crypto laws to align the sector’s rules with those of its traditional securities market, and also plans to lower taxes on crypto. In August, the country’s regulators quietly greenlit the country’s…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013617-2,21%
Particl
PART$0,2582+7,09%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07843+16,00%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 09:23
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

Nate Geraci: More than 30 cryptocurrency ETFs submitted applications to the US SEC yesterday

Nomura’s Laser Digital Prepares To Enter Japan’s Crypto Market

Brock Pierce’s PACT SWAP adds swap support for Dogecoin and Polygon

Solana’s Q3 Revenue Sharp Growth Puts It Ahead Of All Major Crypto Networks