CoinMarketCap: Malicious code on the website has been identified and removed, and all systems have returned to normal

PANews reported on June 21 that CoinMarketCap tweeted that it had identified and deleted the malicious code on the website. All systems have returned to normal. CoinMarketCap is now safe and reliable and available for use. The team is continuing to investigate and take measures to strengthen security.
Update: CoinMarketCap has deleted the tweet stating this.
