Russia demands Israel immediately stop attacks and raids on Iran

By: PANews
2025/06/20 22:55
LETSTOP
STOP$0.06936-1.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0981-4.47%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Jinshi, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations said that Israel's actions could potentially draw third countries into the conflict. Russia demanded that Israel immediately stop its attacks and raids on Iran.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockDAG vs Worldcoin vs SUI: Which Top Trending Crypto Defines 2025 With Visibility, Stability, and Adoption?

BlockDAG vs Worldcoin vs SUI: Which Top Trending Crypto Defines 2025 With Visibility, Stability, and Adoption?

Worldcoin has grown to more than 33.5 million app users, adding over 530,000 new verifications in just a single week, while SUI’s Total Value Locked surged in Q2 2025 alongside rising institutional demand. At the same time, the BlockDAG presale has surpassed $415 million, with more than 26.5 billion coins sold, resulting in a massive ROI […]
SUI
SUI$3.2495-1.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07533-3.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:59
Share
Final Hours Before Government Shutdown Crisis in the US: Donald Trump Makes a Hot Statement

Final Hours Before Government Shutdown Crisis in the US: Donald Trump Makes a Hot Statement

US President Donald Trump said a government shutdown is very likely if the sides cannot reach an agreement. Continue Reading: Final Hours Before Government Shutdown Crisis in the US: Donald Trump Makes a Hot Statement
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.369-3.12%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008441-1.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:37
Share
Sen. Lummis says progress is underway on crypto tax rules in the Senate

Sen. Lummis says progress is underway on crypto tax rules in the Senate

The Senate Finance Committee are making headway on legislation to define how digital assets should be taxed, according to Sen. Lummis.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01145-1.88%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001804-16.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

BlockDAG vs Worldcoin vs SUI: Which Top Trending Crypto Defines 2025 With Visibility, Stability, and Adoption?

Final Hours Before Government Shutdown Crisis in the US: Donald Trump Makes a Hot Statement

Sen. Lummis says progress is underway on crypto tax rules in the Senate

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff