Tether CEO Reveals Open-Source Local Password Manager—Urges “Ditch the Cloud” After $300M Data Leak Threat

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/20 19:58
Threshold
T$0.01576+0.57%
Union
U$0.007708+9.00%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004272-0.99%
Capverse
CAP$0.13752+3.59%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12688-6.03%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000001121+3.79%

Stablecoin issuer Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino announced that plan to launch a new password manager that stores all user data locally, with no reliance on cloud infrastructure.

The announcement comes just after researchers uncovered a major data breach exposing over 16 billion login credentials.

Tether Enters Privacy Tech Race With PearPass, Aiming to Secure Crypto Users Password Post-Leak

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino shared the news on X, revealing that the company is preparing to launch PearPass, a fully open-source password manager built to run without servers or remote storage.

“The cloud has failed us. Again,” Ardoino wrote. “16 billion passwords just leaked. It’s time to ditch the cloud. That’s why we’ve been building PearPass.”

The data breach, uncovered by the Cybernews research team, includes stolen credentials from major online platforms such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Telegram, and GitHub.

Many of the datasets were compiled using info-stealer malware and other techniques, some containing over 3 billion entries alone.

Cybernews warned that the breach poses a severe threat to digital identity and crypto asset security, calling it “a blueprint for mass exploitation.”

The structure of the data, including recent login tokens, cookies, and credentials, makes it especially dangerous for crypto users.

In response, Ardoino said Tether had been quietly building PearPass to help address the risks posed by centralized storage. Unlike most popular password managers, PearPass will not rely on the cloud or external servers.

“It’s a fully local, open-source password manager,” Ardoino wrote. “No cloud. No servers. No leaks. Ever. Just you — and your keys, stored securely on your devices.”

The tool is designed to eliminate the single point of failure that comes with remote servers. All password data and encryption keys will be kept on users’ personal devices, reducing the risk of third-party exposure or surveillance.

While the full extent of the recent leak is still being analyzed, researchers confirmed that much of the exposed data is fresh and likely harvested in recent months.

Several sets were linked to specific platforms, including a Telegram-related dump with 60 million records and another linked to Russian sources with over 450 million.

The records were mostly found on unsecured Elasticsearch and cloud storage systems. Though these databases were exposed only briefly, researchers were able to download their contents. The origin of the leak remains unclear, but experts suspect cybercriminal involvement.

According to Cybernews, new credential dumps have been surfacing every few weeks, signaling an ongoing threat. The scale and recency of the latest breach has raised concerns across the crypto and digital asset community.

PearPass is expected to be released soon, as Tether continues to position itself at the center of data privacy and digital asset security conversations.

For now, Ardoino’s message to the public is clear: trust in the cloud is eroding fast, and users may need to take control of their own keys.

Tether Unveils Plans for Decentralized AI Platform with Built-In Crypto Payments

Tether is expanding beyond stablecoins and into artificial intelligence with the upcoming launch of Tether AI, a decentralized, open-source AI platform designed to run on peer-to-peer networks.

Unveiled by CEO Paolo Ardoino on May 5, Tether AI will support direct payments in USDT and Bitcoin, and will operate without centralized servers or API keys.

It’s described as a modular AI runtime capable of running on any device, offering developers greater privacy, autonomy, and security.

At its core is a concept called “Personal Infinite Intelligence”, suggesting customizable AI agents tailored to user needs and hardware.

Tether’s in-house AI models are already powering tools like a translation service, voice assistant, and Bitcoin wallet assistant, according to Ardoino.

The move comes as Tether reported over $1 billion in Q1 2025 operating profit, fueled by strong returns from its $120 billion U.S. Treasury exposure, per its latest attestation by BDO.

Tether’s USDT remains the leading stablecoin globally with a $150 billion market cap and a 66% market share, according to Nansen.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

TLDR Nvidia announced a $683 million investment in Nscale, a UK AI infrastructure company that spun off from crypto miner Arkon Energy in May 2024 The partnership aims to scale the UK’s AI capacity to 60,000 GPUs by 2026 as part of the government’s national AI infrastructure push Nscale is part of the “neocloud” industry [...] The post Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03162+2.13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1252+0.07%
MAY
MAY$0.03953-0.17%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 16:24
Share
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Analysts are now pointing to three very different plays investors should watch: the viral AlphaPepe presale, Chainlink’s growth as an […] The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-3.13%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/04 08:00
Share
332M accounts and $28B TVL,

332M accounts and $28B TVL,

The post 332M accounts and $28B TVL, appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal USD debuts on TRON as a permissionless token PYUSD0, enabled by LayerZero’s OFT standard and the Stargate Hydra extension. The announcement on September 18, 2025 (Geneva) introduces native interoperability between chains and transfers without manual steps for users; the news echoes elements already communicated by PayPal at the launch of PYUSD PayPal Newsroom. The move concerns an ecosystem that includes 332 million accounts and over $28 billion in TVL. In this context, the fungibility of a stablecoin regulated across multiple networks and the use of TRON as a settlement layer for payments and remittances is at stake. According to the data collected by TRONSCAN updated as of September 18, 2025, the network metrics confirm the cited volumes and highlighted traffic patterns. Our editorial team has verified the transaction logs and monitored the public chain metrics to corroborate the reported figures; the observations on daily flows and TVL are consistent with the network dashboards. Industry analysts observe that the entry of a regulated issuer like PayPal tends to increase institutional interest, provided there is transparency on reserves and compliance checks. What is PYUSD0 on TRON and why is it relevant PYUSD0 is the representation of PayPal USD on TRON. It is pegged one-to-one to PYUSD through the OFT standard: the two tokens remain a single stablecoin, fungible and reconciled across chains. The integration is made possible by Stargate Hydra, now operational through LayerZero. According to the founder of TRON, Justin Sun, the extension on TRON expands access and trust for users and institutions. For Bryan Pellegrino (CEO of LayerZero Labs), stablecoins represent a pillar of global payments and remittances, as the native compatibility between chains enables their operational scalability. It must be said that the alignment between issuer, cross-chain infrastructure, and settlement network is a key element. Key Numbers: TRON…
ONFA Token
OFT$0.768-2.16%
SUN
SUN$0.025363-0.17%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000426-1.27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:18
Share

Trending News

More

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

332M accounts and $28B TVL,

Now is the Time for Active Management in Digital Assets

The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued