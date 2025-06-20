BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF has exceeded $69.7 billion, accounting for 3.25% of the total BTC supply

By: PANews
2025/06/20 19:10
Bitcoin
BTC$121,734.21+1.36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0949+0.95%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, the management scale of BlackRock's Bitcoin Spot ETF (IBIT) has exceeded US$69.7 billion, holding 3.25% of the total supply of Bitcoin, accounting for 54.7% of the US Bitcoin ETF market. It is worth noting that the ETF has ranked among the top 25 global ETF asset management scales in less than a year and a half of operation.

Glassnode data shows that the current average transaction amount of a single Bitcoin transaction is $36,200, and large transactions exceeding $100,000 account for 89%, indicating that institutional investors are dominating the market. However, the CryptoQuant report pointed out that the number of short-term Bitcoin holders has decreased by 800,000 to 4.5 million compared with May 27, indicating that new funds entering the market are drying up. CryptoQuant believes that if investor demand continues to be weak, Bitcoin may find support at $92,000.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

TLDR Nvidia announced a $683 million investment in Nscale, a UK AI infrastructure company that spun off from crypto miner Arkon Energy in May 2024 The partnership aims to scale the UK’s AI capacity to 60,000 GPUs by 2026 as part of the government’s national AI infrastructure push Nscale is part of the “neocloud” industry [...] The post Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03162+2.13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1252+0.07%
MAY
MAY$0.03953-0.17%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 16:24
Share
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Analysts are now pointing to three very different plays investors should watch: the viral AlphaPepe presale, Chainlink’s growth as an […] The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-3.13%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/04 08:00
Share
332M accounts and $28B TVL,

332M accounts and $28B TVL,

The post 332M accounts and $28B TVL, appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal USD debuts on TRON as a permissionless token PYUSD0, enabled by LayerZero’s OFT standard and the Stargate Hydra extension. The announcement on September 18, 2025 (Geneva) introduces native interoperability between chains and transfers without manual steps for users; the news echoes elements already communicated by PayPal at the launch of PYUSD PayPal Newsroom. The move concerns an ecosystem that includes 332 million accounts and over $28 billion in TVL. In this context, the fungibility of a stablecoin regulated across multiple networks and the use of TRON as a settlement layer for payments and remittances is at stake. According to the data collected by TRONSCAN updated as of September 18, 2025, the network metrics confirm the cited volumes and highlighted traffic patterns. Our editorial team has verified the transaction logs and monitored the public chain metrics to corroborate the reported figures; the observations on daily flows and TVL are consistent with the network dashboards. Industry analysts observe that the entry of a regulated issuer like PayPal tends to increase institutional interest, provided there is transparency on reserves and compliance checks. What is PYUSD0 on TRON and why is it relevant PYUSD0 is the representation of PayPal USD on TRON. It is pegged one-to-one to PYUSD through the OFT standard: the two tokens remain a single stablecoin, fungible and reconciled across chains. The integration is made possible by Stargate Hydra, now operational through LayerZero. According to the founder of TRON, Justin Sun, the extension on TRON expands access and trust for users and institutions. For Bryan Pellegrino (CEO of LayerZero Labs), stablecoins represent a pillar of global payments and remittances, as the native compatibility between chains enables their operational scalability. It must be said that the alignment between issuer, cross-chain infrastructure, and settlement network is a key element. Key Numbers: TRON…
ONFA Token
OFT$0.768-2.16%
SUN
SUN$0.025363-0.17%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000426-1.27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:18
Share

Trending News

More

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

332M accounts and $28B TVL,

Now is the Time for Active Management in Digital Assets

The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued