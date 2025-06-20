China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 17:20
ANTTIME
ANT$0.000150848+25.69%
Allo
RWA$0.008012+12.65%

Ant Group denies rumors of a collaboration between Ant Financial Technology and publicly-listed Chinese company Hainan Huatie involving partnerships in RWA and stablecoins.

In an official statement shared on the social platform WeChat, the fintech arm of Alibaba addressed rumors circulating about its digital technologies arm collaborating with another Chinese company to pursue web3-related ventures. The company in question is Hainan Huatie, a Chinese company that provides AI-computing services.

According to the press release, there’s been widespread speculation that the digital technology firm is gearing up for a cooperation with Hainan Huatie involving stablecoins and real-world assets. The company clarified that there have no formal agreement, business arrangement nor project implementation between the two parties.

In addition, Ant Group also took the opportunity to shed light on any other rumored false collaborations involving Ant Digital with regards to web3 topics RWAs and stablecoins.

“In addition, some companies in the market have recently hyped up hot concepts such as RWA and stablecoins, implying false cooperation with Ant Financial,” wrote the Ant Group in its release.

“Investors and partners are advised to carefully identify market rumors and pay attention to investment risks,” continued the company.

The company threatened entities spreading misinformation with legal action, specifically “unauthorized use of our company’s name for improper publicity.” Whether this claim is related to an earlier report on Ant International seeking stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong, Singapore and Luxembourg, as previously reported by crypto.news, remains unclear.

On June 12, a company spokesperson confirmed that Ant Group’s International arm has plans to obtain stablecoin issuer license in Hong Kong after the city’s Stablecoins Ordinance takes effect in August 2025.

According to the new law, all entities that intend to issue stablecoins pegged to the Hong Kong dollars or operate in the region must obtain a license from the the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

TLDR Nvidia announced a $683 million investment in Nscale, a UK AI infrastructure company that spun off from crypto miner Arkon Energy in May 2024 The partnership aims to scale the UK’s AI capacity to 60,000 GPUs by 2026 as part of the government’s national AI infrastructure push Nscale is part of the “neocloud” industry [...] The post Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03162+2.13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1252+0.07%
MAY
MAY$0.03953-0.17%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 16:24
Share
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Analysts are now pointing to three very different plays investors should watch: the viral AlphaPepe presale, Chainlink’s growth as an […] The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-3.13%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/04 08:00
Share
332M accounts and $28B TVL,

332M accounts and $28B TVL,

The post 332M accounts and $28B TVL, appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal USD debuts on TRON as a permissionless token PYUSD0, enabled by LayerZero’s OFT standard and the Stargate Hydra extension. The announcement on September 18, 2025 (Geneva) introduces native interoperability between chains and transfers without manual steps for users; the news echoes elements already communicated by PayPal at the launch of PYUSD PayPal Newsroom. The move concerns an ecosystem that includes 332 million accounts and over $28 billion in TVL. In this context, the fungibility of a stablecoin regulated across multiple networks and the use of TRON as a settlement layer for payments and remittances is at stake. According to the data collected by TRONSCAN updated as of September 18, 2025, the network metrics confirm the cited volumes and highlighted traffic patterns. Our editorial team has verified the transaction logs and monitored the public chain metrics to corroborate the reported figures; the observations on daily flows and TVL are consistent with the network dashboards. Industry analysts observe that the entry of a regulated issuer like PayPal tends to increase institutional interest, provided there is transparency on reserves and compliance checks. What is PYUSD0 on TRON and why is it relevant PYUSD0 is the representation of PayPal USD on TRON. It is pegged one-to-one to PYUSD through the OFT standard: the two tokens remain a single stablecoin, fungible and reconciled across chains. The integration is made possible by Stargate Hydra, now operational through LayerZero. According to the founder of TRON, Justin Sun, the extension on TRON expands access and trust for users and institutions. For Bryan Pellegrino (CEO of LayerZero Labs), stablecoins represent a pillar of global payments and remittances, as the native compatibility between chains enables their operational scalability. It must be said that the alignment between issuer, cross-chain infrastructure, and settlement network is a key element. Key Numbers: TRON…
ONFA Token
OFT$0.768-2.16%
SUN
SUN$0.025363-0.17%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000426-1.27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:18
Share

Trending News

More

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

332M accounts and $28B TVL,

Now is the Time for Active Management in Digital Assets

The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued