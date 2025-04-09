Trading time: Global stock markets evaporate $10 trillion due to reciprocal tariffs, BTC stabilizes around $74,000

By: PANews
2025/04/09 14:15
Bitcoin
BTC$122,428.56+2.16%

Trading time: Global stock markets evaporate $10 trillion due to reciprocal tariffs, BTC stabilizes around $74,000

1. Market observation

Keywords: tariffs, ETH, BTC

US President Trump's reciprocal tariff measures officially took effect today, and the impact of this trade war quickly spread to global financial markets. Ironically, Trump himself was not immune. Since the launch of the comprehensive tariff plan on April 3, his personal net worth has dropped from $4.7 billion to about $4.2 billion, mainly due to the decline of his public and private stocks with the market. In terms of the market, since Trump announced the comprehensive tariffs, global stock markets have evaporated about $10 trillion. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 2,000 points from its highs during the session, and the market value of technology giants such as Apple and Microsoft has evaporated more than $5 trillion from their highs. In response, Ken Fisher, founder of Fisher Investments, slammed Trump's tariff policy on social platforms, calling it "stupid, wrong and extreme." It is worth noting that Boujnah, CEO of Euronext, said that some European investors have begun to transfer physical assets such as gold from the United States to Europe in search of a safer haven.

In this round of market turmoil, the cryptocurrency market has shown a unique trend. Although Bitcoin fell to $74,501 on "Black Monday" and hit $74,627 again today, it seems to have formed a potential support level around $74,000. Crypto analyst Eugene and BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes both built positions around $75,000, and Hayes predicted that Bitcoin's market value share will climb to 70%. Bernstein analysts pointed out that compared with the historical deep correction of 50% to 70%, the current decline of only 26% shows that Bitcoin is gaining more resilient capital support. In addition, Matrixport analysis pointed out that the US dollar-RMB exchange rate is approaching key technical resistance levels, which may indicate that Bitcoin is about to usher in a new round of rapid rise. Standard Chartered Bank even predicted that the price of Ripple's XRP token may rise to $12.50 before Trump leaves office.

In terms of regulation, the situation is becoming increasingly complicated. In order to comply with Trump's executive order on digital assets, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the dissolution of a department dedicated to cryptocurrency-related investigations. According to Fortune magazine, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is considering suing the Trump administration to stop the new tariffs that will take effect on Wednesday, and other groups may also join the lawsuit. U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said that discussions are currently underway on which regions to prioritize tariff agreements with, but White House officials have confirmed that tariff exemptions will not be implemented in the near future, and reports say that more than 50 countries (regions) have come forward to seek negotiations.

At the macroeconomic level, the situation is becoming increasingly serious. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Summers warned that Trump's tariff policy could lead to a recession in the U.S. economy, with about 2 million Americans expected to lose their jobs and each family facing a loss of at least $5,000 in income. Goldman Sachs' strategy team warned that the current stock market sell-off could evolve into a longer-lasting cyclical bear market. The U.S. bond market suffered a sharp sell-off, with the 10-year Treasury yield soaring to 4.503% and the 30-year yield breaking through 5.010%. Wall Street bigwigs, including Bill Ackman, Daniel Loeb and Jim Chanos, collectively warned that Trump's latest tariff policy had serious calculation errors and quadrupled the tariff levels of other countries. However, Fisher offered a relatively optimistic view, believing that the market may have overreacted, and cited the example that the stock market also experienced a similar adjustment in 1998, and still achieved a 26% return rate that year.

2. Key data (as of 13:30 HKT on April 9)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, Tomars)

  • Bitcoin: $76,492.96 (-18.12% year-to-date), daily spot volume $52.41 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,454.83 (-56.28% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $27.709 billion

  • Fear and corruption index: 18 (extreme fear)

  • Average GAS: BTC 0.51 sat/vB, ETH 0.38 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 62.5%, ETH 7.2%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, AERGO, BTC, ETH, AQT

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.0004

  • Sector ups and downs: The crypto market fell across the board, with the Meme sector down 5.58% and the AI sector down 5.55%.

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 137,588 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$412 million, including BTC liquidation of US$141 million and ETH liquidation of US$112 million.

  • BTC medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($82688.70), lower channel line ($81051.30)

  • ETH medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($1774.39), lower channel line ($1739.26)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend; otherwise, it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: Global stock markets evaporate $10 trillion due to reciprocal tariffs, BTC stabilizes around $74,000

3. ETF flows (as of April 4 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$326 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$3.29 million

4. Today’s Outlook

  • Binance Futures adjusts the minimum order quantity for SOLUSDT U-margin perpetual contracts (originally scheduled for April 2)

  • Movement (MOVE) unlocks 50 million tokens, worth approximately $20.9 million

  • US SEC to decide whether to approve BlackRock Ethereum ETF options trading

  • U.S. Senate holds procedural "end of debate" vote on SEC Chairman nominee Paul Atkins

  • The Federal Reserve released the minutes of its March monetary policy meeting

U.S. March unadjusted CPI annual rate (April 10, 20:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 2.8% / Expected: 2.6%

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending April 5 (10,000 people) (20:30, April 10)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 21.9 / Expected: 22.3

The biggest increases in the top 500 by market value today : ARDR up 73.38%, FORTH up 36.70%, GAS up 31.30%, RFC up 29.01%, SOS up 18.83%.

Trading time: Global stock markets evaporate $10 trillion due to reciprocal tariffs, BTC stabilizes around $74,000

5. Hot News

  • Moonshot launches Chicken Jockey ($jockey)

  • OKX will launch PROMPT (Wayfinder) spot trading

  • A whale that was long ETH in a cycle sold 5,094 ETH again, with a cumulative loss of $40 million

  • The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 45.2%.

  • Binance Alpha Adds Retard Finder Coin (RFC)

  • CBOE Submits 19b-4 Application to SEC for Canary SUI ETF

  • Standard Chartered: XRP could reach $12.5 before the end of Trump’s presidency

  • Bubblemaps: 50 million MELANIA tokens have been transferred from the community fund and partially sold

  • PancakeSwap community launches CAKE token economics 3.0 proposal: plans to reduce supply by 20% in the next 5 years

  • Euronext CEO: Global stock markets have lost about $10 trillion since Trump announced comprehensive tariffs

  • Possibly affected by the delisting of Binance, 4 tokens including PROS and FIRO fell by more than 50%

  • Glassnode: Bitcoin has stabilized near $74,000, and the decline may slow down slightly in the future

  • Strategy did not increase its Bitcoin holdings last week

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Portuguese fugitive Pedro M., accused of €500 million ($586 million) crypto and credit card fraud

Portuguese fugitive Pedro M., accused of €500 million ($586 million) crypto and credit card fraud

A Portuguese national accused of running one of Europe’s largest cryptocurrency and credit card scams has been arrested in Thailand after a journalist on holiday in Bangkok recognized him in a luxury shopping mall. Pedro M., 39, was detained on Thursday, October 3, 2025, following a five-hour manhunt by Thai law enforcement officers. He is […]
MemeCore
M$1.98932-5.12%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 12:00
Share
The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

The post The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City celebrates the second City goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images For a goalkeeper who’d played an influential role in the club’s first-ever Champions League triumph, it was strange to see Gianluigi Donnarumma so easily discarded. Soccer is a brutal game, but the sudden, drastic demotion of the Italian from Paris Saint-Germain’s lineup for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur before he was sold to Manchester City was shockingly brutal. Coach Luis Enrique isn’t a man who minces his words, so he was blunt when asked about the decision on social media. “I am supported by my club and we are trying to find the best solution,” he told a news conference. “It is a difficult decision. I only have praise for Donnarumma. He is one of the very best goalkeepers out there and an even better man. “But we were looking for a different profile. It’s very difficult to take these types of decisions.” The last line has really stuck, especially since it became clear that Manchester City was Donnarumma’s next destination. Pep Guardiola, under whom the Italian will be playing this season, is known for brutally axing goalkeepers he didn’t feel fit his profile. The most notorious was Joe Hart, who was jettisoned many years ago for very similar reasons to Enrique. So how can it be that the Catalan coach is turning once again to a so-called old-school keeper? Well, the truth, as so often the case, is not quite that simple. As Italian soccer expert James Horncastle pointed out in The Athletic, Enrique’s focus on needing a “different profile” is overblown. Lucas Chevalier,…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03196+0.94%
Threshold
T$0.01575+0.44%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9849-1.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:38
Share
Tether Expands into Gold with $200M Tokenized Treasury Plan

Tether Expands into Gold with $200M Tokenized Treasury Plan

Tether, in partnership with Antalpha Platform, is raising $200 million from investors to launch a gold-backed digital asset treasury that will accumulate Tether Gold (XAUt) tokens. The plan marks a major expansion in Tether’s push into tokenized commodities. XAUt at the Core of the Treasury The new treasury will stockpile XAUt, Tether’s gold-backed token launched […]
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,886.36+0.86%
Major
MAJOR$0.12473+0.74%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03165+1.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 11:30
Share

Trending News

More

Portuguese fugitive Pedro M., accused of €500 million ($586 million) crypto and credit card fraud

The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge

Tether Expands into Gold with $200M Tokenized Treasury Plan

State Regulators Warn Crypto Bill May Hinder Prosecution

MARA Boosts Bitcoin Reserves By 373 BTC In September, Surpasses $6 Billion In Holdings