Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 02:25
FLOW
FLOW$0.379+0.93%

As FX pressure grips African economies, Visa is building new pipes for digital dollar flow, shifting away from traditional rails with stablecoin infrastructure aimed at speed, resilience, and access.

Bloomberg recently reported that credit card giant Visa has partnered with Yellow Card Financial to integrate stablecoin settlements across 20 African markets, beginning with a pilot in one undisclosed country later this year.

The collaboration combines Visa Direct’s existing network with Yellow Card’s licenses across Africa and parts of the broader CEMEA region to enable near-instant, low-cost stablecoin transactions, a critical need in markets where local currency volatility and dollar shortages have crippled cross-border commerce.

The move builds on Visa’s existing stablecoin infrastructure, which has already processed over $225 million in USDC settlements since 2023.

Stablecoins fill the gaps traditional rails can’t reach

Visa and Yellow Card’s partnership represents a shared ambition to modernize cross-border payments in markets long underserved by traditional infrastructure.

The collaboration targets two pain points simultaneously. For corporations, Visa’s stablecoin settlement solution offers 365-day liquidity management, which can bolster markets where banks often take three business days to process dollar transfers. For consumers, Yellow Card’s integration with Visa Direct could enable sub-$1 remittances across borders where traditional providers charge up to 8% in fees.

“We’re building a bridge between traditional finance and the future of money movement,” Yellow Card CEO Chris Maurice stated in a press release, though conspicuously avoided specifying which economies have greenlit the initiative.

Yellow Card’s existing infrastructure gives Visa immediate access to a mature crypto corridor. The fintech, which bills itself as the licensed stablecoin payments orchestrator for Africa and the emerging world, has processed over $6 billion in transactions since 2019, primarily through USDT and USDC.

Now, Visa can leverage those flows while layering on compliance checks, gaining a strategic edge over Circle’s competing Onafriq partnership, which launched USDC rails across 40 African countries last April.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.461-0.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313+0.84%
MetYa
MET$0.2247-0.92%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Analysts are now pointing to three very different plays investors should watch: the viral AlphaPepe presale, Chainlink’s growth as an […] The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00495-2.94%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/04 08:00
Share
MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

Presale crypto tokens have become some of the most active areas in Web3, offering early access to projects that blend culture, finance, and technology. Investors are constantly searching for the best crypto presale to buy right now, comparing new token presales across different niches. MAXI DOGE has gained attention for its meme-driven energy, but early [...] The post MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313+0.84%
DOGE
DOGE$0.25379-1.38%
BLEND
BLEND$0.000313-0.03%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued

Breaking: CME to Launch XRP Futures Options