XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:11
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1142+24.13%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06897+1.78%

For wealthy clients tired of letting Bitcoin sit dormant, Arab Bank Switzerland has a solution: an actively managed yield product built on XBTO’s institutional-grade strategy.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on June 19, XBTO has partnered with Arab Bank Switzerland to roll out a new Bitcoin (BTC) yield product, marking one of the first instances of a traditional Swiss private bank offering such a service directly to clients.

The product, designed for high-net-worth individuals seeking yield on idle Bitcoin, combines the bank’s established digital asset infrastructure with XBTO’s proprietary “Diamond Hands” strategy, an options-based approach aimed at generating yield while accumulating Bitcoin during market dips.

Romain Braud, Head of Digital Assets at Arab Bank Switzerland, said the offering is fully integrated into the bank’s wealth management services, ensuring institutional oversight and regulatory compliance.

The partnership represents a significant step in crypto’s slow but steady penetration into the private banking mainstream. While institutions have dipped their toes into custody and token exposure, few have ventured into active yield strategies under a regulated, client-facing structure.

For Arab Bank Switzerland, the development builds on its Bitcoin custody services, which it has offered through a partnership with Taurus since 2019. The move could pressure competitors to follow suit, accelerating crypto’s assimilation into private banking’s inner sanctum.

At the same time, XBTO has further cemented its role as a bridge between institutional crypto strategies and traditional wealth management. The firm’s “Diamond Hands” strategy has now gained the imprimatur of a Swiss private bank, a rare stamp of legitimacy in an industry still wary of unregulated crypto products.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

16,380,000,000 Dogecoin Might Set DOGE Price up for 'Uptober'

16,380,000,000 Dogecoin Might Set DOGE Price up for 'Uptober'

Dogecoin in rebound mode with open interest data signaling possible breakout
DOGE
DOGE$0.24454+6.73%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001336+13.02%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.46052+10.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 22:44
Share
UK Central Bank Looks to Stablecoins to Cut Bank Dependency

UK Central Bank Looks to Stablecoins to Cut Bank Dependency

The Bank of England is signaling a nuanced stance on digital assets, with recent remarks suggesting that stablecoins could play a role in transforming the UK’s financial landscape. Central bank Governor Andrew Bailey indicated that integrating stablecoins into the economy might reduce dependence on traditional banking and foster more innovative payment systems. This development marks [...]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0689+0.42%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013944+3.61%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04123+4.30%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/01 23:14
Share
Crypto Market Braces for Major Economic Impacts

Crypto Market Braces for Major Economic Impacts

Grayscale, a prominent asset manager, sheds light on the intricate dance between macroeconomic factors and regulatory shifts shaping the current cryptocurrency market environment. As 2025 advances, both the surging interest in scarce digital assets and the changing regulatory framework are crucial in driving investor enthusiasm.Continue Reading:Crypto Market Braces for Major Economic Impacts
Major
MAJOR$0.12144+4.21%
Bitlight Labs
LIGHT$1.1607+28.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 22:55
Share

Trending News

More

16,380,000,000 Dogecoin Might Set DOGE Price up for 'Uptober'

UK Central Bank Looks to Stablecoins to Cut Bank Dependency

Crypto Market Braces for Major Economic Impacts

Samsung and SK plan to establish two data centers in South Korea

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies