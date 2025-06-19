Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"

By: PANews
2025/06/19 21:03
PANews reported on June 19 that Virtuals Protocol posted on the X platform: "We have noticed the community's recent feedback that some users may have abnormally accumulated points through developer wallets. In response, the Virtuals team has initiated tracking and technical analysis, and conducted a comprehensive review of the relevant processes. We will thoroughly investigate the problem while ensuring system security and data accuracy, and take necessary measures as appropriate to ensure that all Virgens participate in a fair and equitable points system. Subsequent progress will be synchronized with everyone as soon as possible."

