Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

By: PANews
2025/06/19 17:06
PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for more than ten years has exceeded the daily new output. Since April 2024, an average of 566 BTC have been added to the ten-year holding queue every day, exceeding the 450 new supply of miners every day. The proportion of coins held for more than ten years accounts for 17% of the total circulation (about 3.4 million coins, worth US$360 billion), of which 33% are held by Satoshi Nakamoto, and another part of the Bitcoin may be lost forever. After the 2024 US election, the ten-year holdings decreased on 10% of trading days, reflecting that market fluctuations affect the behavior of long-term holders.

Currently, 27 public companies hold more than 800,000 BTC. Fidelity predicts that if companies with 1,000 BTC or more continue to hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, the supply of "ancient" Bitcoin will exceed 30% of the circulation by 2035.

