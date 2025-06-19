Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel

By: PANews
2025/06/19 14:59
PANews reported on June 19 that according to a report by the Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran on the 19th, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a statement on the same day saying that the Iranian armed forces had completed the 14th round of strikes on Israeli strategic targets.

