A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens By: PANews 2025/06/19 11:55

HYPE $48.7 -2.60% USDC $0.9992 --% JUNE $0.0949 +0.95%

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.