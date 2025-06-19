US civil rights group gives xAI a deadline to rectify air pollution, or it will sue By: PANews 2025/06/19 11:43

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt , the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People ( NAACP ) recently sent a letter to Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI , asking it to resolve the alleged violations of the Clean Air Act within 60 days, otherwise it will face lawsuits. The NAACP accused xAI of operating 26 unlicensed gas turbines in the Memphis data center without installing the necessary pollution control equipment, which may become the largest industrial pollution source in the area.