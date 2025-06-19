Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco By: PANews 2025/06/19 10:04

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Onchain Lens tracking data, a wallet associated with Pantera Capital received 117,032 $HYPE tokens from Nonco, with a total value of approximately US$4.5 million based on market value.