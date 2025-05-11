Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

Important news:

At 20:30 on May 13, the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April will be released, which will reflect the latest inflation trend;

VanEck plans to launch a new crypto-related ETF on May 14, providing broad industry investment opportunities through dozens of stocks;

May 12

Policy supervision:

The US SEC plans to hold the fourth crypto roundtable on May 12, with executives from BlackRock, Fidelity, Nasdaq and others attending

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Crypto Asset Task Force has announced the detailed agenda and guest list for the roundtable meeting scheduled for May 12, "Tokenization: Assets on the Chain - The Intersection of Traditional Finance and Decentralized Finance". The roundtable is part of the SEC's series of crypto asset regulatory activities launched in March and will be held at the SEC headquarters from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. local time on May 12.

Participants from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission include: Chairman Paul S. Atkins, Director of the Crypto Working Group Office Richard B. Gabbert, Commissioner Hester Peirce, etc.

The agenda includes: Financial Evolution: Capital Markets 2.0, the Future of Tokenization;

Other participants included: Cynthia Lo Bessette (Fidelity), Eun Ah Choi (Nasdaq), Will Geyer (Invesco), Robert Mitchnick (BlackRock), etc.

May 13

Macroeconomics:

20:30, US April unadjusted CPI annual rate/seasonally adjusted CPI monthly rate/seasonally adjusted core CPI monthly rate/unadjusted core CPI annual rate

Project dynamics:

sns.sol: SNS token airdrop starts on May 13

sns.sol posted on the X platform that the SNS airdrop will start on May 13. Currently, the SNS token airdrop allocation query is open. Users will have 90 days to claim the token allocation. Only eligible wallets can claim the tokens. The claim window will officially close on August 11, and all unclaimed tokens will be returned for ecosystem development.

Token unlocking:

Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 2:00 a.m. Beijing time on May 13, accounting for 1.82% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$67.5 million.

May 14

Project dynamics:

Metis will launch the Andromeda upgrade on May 14

Metis said that the next round of evolution of MetisL2 will be launched on May 14, when the Andromeda upgrade will be launched, which is the first stage of the evolution of MetisRe Genesis. This upgrade introduces two breakthrough innovations: fraud proof mechanism and data availability migration to the Ethereum mainnet.

Vaulta: EOS tokens will become A tokens on May 14, with a 1:1 exchange ratio

Web3 bank Vaulta (formerly EOS) announced on the X platform that EOS tokens will become A tokens on May 14. The exchange ratio is 1:1, the token economics have not changed, there is no exchange fee, and the exchange can be completed on May 14 through official channels.

According to previous news, E OS transformed into a "web3 bank" and changed its name to Vaulta, planning to launch a new token .

WLFI launched a Snapshot proposal to "airdrop USD1 stablecoin to $WLFI holders", and the voting deadline is May 14

According to the official announcement of World Liberty Financial, it has launched the Snapshot proposal to test the on-chain airdrop function, issuing a small amount of USD1 stablecoin to all eligible $WLFI holders to verify the actual operation of the airdrop system and give back to early supporters. The airdrop will be funded by WLFI and executed through the Ethereum mainnet. The specific amount and eligibility criteria will be announced later. The voting is currently open and will end on May 14. The voting page shows a 100% support rate.

May 15

Macroeconomics:

05:40, 2027 FOMC voting member and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly participated in a fireside chat;

20:40, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell delivered an opening speech at an event;

Project dynamics:

If the new proposal of "Sky replaces MKR as the only governance token" is passed, governance rights will be moved to the new contract starting on May 15

Sky’s core governance design team, Atlas Axis, has submitted a proposal that, if approved, would complete the protocol’s upgrade from MKR to SKY. The shift would make SKY the exclusive governance token and enable staking, unlocking USDS rewards for SKY holders. Sky co-founder Rune Christensen called it a “huge milestone” and believes the proposal could help Sky achieve zero fixed cost transition by the end of 2025. If the proposal is approved, or activated within weeks, SKY will inherit MKR governance voting rights. Existing MKR holders can upgrade to SKY at a fixed exchange rate of 1:24,000, and will be able to vote on governance proposals or delegate to others. Starting September 18, MKR to SKY conversions will face a 1% penalty, which will increase by 1% every three months thereafter. Initially, liquidation will be disabled for the SKY staking vault, which will be restored later. Governance rights will be migrated to the new contract, and the transition will be completed between May 15 and 19 (subject to on-chain voting). As of May 11, the yes vote accounted for 100%.

Obol Collective may launch OBOL token on May 15

The distributed validator technology project Obol Collective may launch its token $OBOL on May 15, 2025. According to previous news, Obol Collective will airdrop 7.5% of OBOL tokens to Ethereum node operators .

BlockFi urges creditors to claim bankruptcy payouts as soon as possible, with May 15 as the deadline

The bankrupt crypto lending platform BlockFi issued an announcement stating that customers must complete asset claiming by May 15, otherwise the unclaimed assets will be distributed to other unsecured creditors in accordance with bankruptcy law. Currently, 97% of US users have claimed compensation, but only 43% of non-US users. The company reminds customers to verify the authenticity of the email and complete the KYC verification process to speed up the payment of compensation.

Token unlocking:

Starknet (STRK) will unlock approximately 127 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 15, accounting for 4.09% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$23 million.

Sei (SEI) will unlock approximately 55.56 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on May 15, accounting for 1.09% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$14.5 million.

May 16

Project News:

All American fast food chain Steak 'n Shake stores will accept Bitcoin payments starting May 16

Steak 'n Shake, an American fast food chain, announced that starting from May 16, all its stores will accept Bitcoin payments. The company posted on the social platform X on May 9 that this move will cover more than 100 million customers, and signed it with "Steaktoshi" to say that "this change has just begun." As early as March, the brand launched a vote on "Should Steak 'n Shake accept Bitcoin" through social media, which received a positive response from the crypto community, including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

Solayer will unlock the second quarter tokens on May 16, 100% of which will be used for ecological incentives and growth

According to the Solayer Foundation announcement, the next round of community tokens will be unlocked on May 16, all of which will be used for second-quarter incentives, early users, InfiniSVM developers and ecosystem development, including native product launches and product growth plans. The foundation said that it will announce token distribution details and new product release plans in May.

The hacker who hacked into the SEC account to announce the approval of the Bitcoin ETF will be sentenced on May 16

Eric Council Jr, a 25-year-old man from Alabama, has admitted to participating in the hack of the SEC's "X" account. In January last year, he posted a fake post on the platform announcing the authorization of the first (spot) Bitcoin ETF. Council pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated identity theft and access device fraud in federal court in Washington on Monday. Judge Amy Berman Jackson is scheduled to sentence on May 16. Prosecutors accused Council of using a fake ID and deceiving a local mobile phone store employee to help him hack into the victim's phone. The day before the SEC account was hacked, analysts expected the SEC to announce the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF. The hacker's fake post on January 9, 2024 caused the price of Bitcoin to soar. The SEC then confirmed that the announcement was unauthorized, and the price of the cryptocurrency fell. The next day, the SEC officially announced the approval of the spot Bitcoin ETF.

Acurast will launch its token sale on CoinList at 1:00 AM on May 16

The decentralized computing network Acurast will start the token sale on CoinList at 1:00 am (Beijing time) on May 16, and the tokens will be 100% unlocked. Acurast uses smartphones to build a decentralized computing platform, and more than 65,000 devices have been connected. The total sales volume is 60 million ACUs, with a unit price of $0.09 and an estimated value of $90 million. The "bottom-up" distribution mechanism is adopted to give priority to small buyers. The sale is not open to specific regions such as the United States and Canada.

Galaxy plans to list on Nasdaq on May 16

Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX: GLXY) announced plans to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 16, 2025. Its special shareholders' meeting on May 9 approved the reorganization and re-registration plan , which still needs to be finally approved by Nasdaq. If it goes smoothly, the reorganized US company Galaxy Digital Inc. will be traded on Nasdaq under the code GLXY, while retaining its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in the short term. CEO Mike Novogratz said the move will provide Galaxy with a new growth platform, expand its investor base, and better serve the digital asset and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Existing OTC market BRPHF shares will be converted to Nasdaq GLXY shares, and shareholders will not have to pay migration fees. The re-registration documents and voting materials have been submitted to the US SEC and Canadian SEDAR platforms.

Token unlocking:

Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 pm Beijing time on May 16, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$42.7 million.

Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 16, accounting for 1.35% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$17.9 million.

May 17

Project dynamics:

Terra: Deadline to submit loss claims to the Terraform Liquidation Trust is May 17

Terra officially issued a reminder on the X platform that the deadline for submitting cryptocurrency loss claims to the Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. Liquidation Trust Fund is 23:59 ET on May 16, 2025 (11:59 Beijing time on May 17, 2025). Creditors must submit their eligible cryptocurrency loss claims before this date. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Resolv: Registration for the RESOLV Token Genesis Event is now live and ends on May 17th

The Resolv Foundation announced on X Platform that the RESOLV Token Genesis Event registration is now live, which is a necessary step to participate in the airdrop. The deadline is 7:59 on May 17th, Beijing time. The snapshot of Season 1 was taken at 7:59 on May 9th, Beijing time. Unregistered users will not be able to participate in the subsequent claiming process. After the registration is completed, a Sybil check will be conducted to verify eligibility. After the check is completed, the claiming page will be immediately open and valid for 30 days.

Token unlocking:

Avalanche (AVAX) will unlock approximately 1.67 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 17, accounting for 0.4% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$41.3 million.

ApeCoin (APE) will unlock approximately 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm Beijing time on May 17, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$10.3 million.

May 18

Token unlocking:

Melania Meme (MELANIA) will unlock approximately 26.25 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 18, accounting for 6.63% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$10.4 million.

Specific time to be determined

Policy supervision:

The U.S. Treasury Department plans to hold a closed-door roundtable meeting with the crypto industry next week

According to former TechCrunch reporter Jacquelyn Melinek, the U.S. Treasury Department plans to hold several private roundtable meetings with members of the crypto industry next week, with topics covering decentralized finance (DeFi), banking, cybersecurity and other crypto ecological fields.