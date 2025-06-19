Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’ By: PANews 2025/06/19 09:14

TRUMP $7.771 +0.54% GET $0.00448 -0.81% SIGN $0.06705 +0.32% HOUSE $0.008508 +0.25%

US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.