Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

By: PANews
2025/06/19 08:22
FOX Token
FOX$0.02457-2.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07205+2.70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0949+0.95%

PANews June 19, according to the latest Fox News poll, as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, American voters are divided on Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities, but generally agree that Iran is a national security threat and that the overseas situation will affect life in the United States. 73% of registered voters believe that Iran poses a real threat to the United States, up 13 percentage points from six years ago (when the question was last asked). Most Democrats (69%), Republicans (82%) and independents (62%) believe that Iran poses a real risk, up 12%, 17% and 4% respectively from 2019. The latest poll released on Wednesday came at a time when Trump demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender." The survey showed that voters were polarized on Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear program: 49% supported it and 46% opposed it. The proportion of Republican supporters (73%) was more than twice that of Democrats (32%) and independents (32%).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Analysts are now pointing to three very different plays investors should watch: the viral AlphaPepe presale, Chainlink’s growth as an […] The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00492-2.95%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/04 08:00
Share
Polish stock exchange offers country’s first Bitcoin ETF

Polish stock exchange offers country’s first Bitcoin ETF

The first Bitcoin ETF in Poland is now trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, the largest venue of this kind in the eastern half of Europe. Besides exposure to the world’s leading coin, the product is expected to provide greater acceptance of cryptocurrencies in Polish finance. The product debuts at a time when the country […]
KIND
KIND$0.001563-35.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00492-2.95%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 01:38
Share
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
Bitcoin
BTC$121,987.14+1.65%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04243+14.33%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12416+1.17%
Share
PANews2024/04/20 13:27
Share

Trending News

More

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Polish stock exchange offers country’s first Bitcoin ETF

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued

Mantra Native Support: Unlocking Brilliant Interoperability with EVM and CosmWasm