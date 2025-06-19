US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes By: PANews 2025/06/19 05:46

MORE $0,07202 +2,69% PIG $0,00000002789 +7,97% JUSTICE $0,0000679 -3,75% SCAM $0,000019 --%

Justice Department officials did not go into great detail regarding the investment scam, but said that more than 400 suspected victims had lost millions of dollars.