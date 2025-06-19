Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 02:10
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0949+0.95%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002355+3.47%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00492-2.95%

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent.

On June 18, Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina took to X to announce that he and the core zkEVM development team have spun out to form Zisk, an independent project focused on advancing low-latency, open-source zero-knowledge virtual machine technology.

All intellectual property tied to the effort, including codebases developed under Polygon’s umbrella, has been transferred to SilentSig GmbH, a Swiss entity wholly owned by Baylina. According to Zisk’s website, the team had been incubating the project within Polygon since May 2024, before formalizing the carve-out on June 13.

The Zisk gambit: how Polygon’s zkEVM exodus could reshape zero-knowledge tech

Baylina’s spinout comes just a week after a major leadership shakeup at Polygon, with co-founder Sandeep Nailwal taking direct control of the Polygon Foundation. Following his appointment, Nailwal quickly introduced a new roadmap that sidelined the zero-knowledge EVM in favor of Polygon PoS and its AggLayer interoperability protocol.

The decision effectively shuttered a project that had been burning over $1 million annually. Blockchain researcher Lorenz Lehmann noted on X that Polygon had “quietly abandoned” development, despite investing nine figures into the initiative.

For Baylina and his team, the writing was on the wall. Rather than resist the shift, they opted to forge a new path. With Zisk, Baylina aims to eliminate the overhead of legacy architecture and focus on delivering the core promise of what zkEVM aspired to be but never fully achieved.

While current zkVMs like Polygon zkEVM emphasize EVM compatibility, Zisk’s architecture prioritizes low-latency proofs, a critical requirement for real-world use cases such as decentralized exchanges and gaming. Early benchmarks suggest Zisk’s approach could reduce verification times by 40–60% compared to incumbent solutions, though independent audits will be required to verify those claims.

The spinout also inherits Polygon zkEVM’s open-source legacy, with Baylina pledging to keep Zisk’s codebase permissionless.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nomura Alters Fed Rate Cut Prediction for 2025

Nomura Alters Fed Rate Cut Prediction for 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/nomura-fed-rate-cut-forecast-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013659+0.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 12:39
Share
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Analysts are now pointing to three very different plays investors should watch: the viral AlphaPepe presale, Chainlink’s growth as an […] The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00499-1.38%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/04 08:00
Share
To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges

To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges

The post To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinidol.com on Bancor’s approach to liquidity provision and token conversion. Bancor (BNT) is a decentralized liquidity protocol and cryptocurrency that aims to provide automated and continuous liquidity for decentralized applications (DApps) and tokens on various blockchain networks. Constant reserve ratio and reduced slippage Bancor’s platform facilitates the creation of liquidity pools and the exchange of tokens without the need for a traditional order book or a centralized exchange. The protocol is designed to enhance liquidity, reduce slippage, and enable easy token conversions. It’s algorithmic model uses a constant reserve ratio to calculate token prices within liquidity pools, enabling predictable and consistent token conversion rates. The automated market-making model used by Bancor helps reduce slippage, which is the difference between the expected and actual price of a token when trading. Token bridge Bancor provides a token bridge that enables the movement of tokens between different blockchain networks, facilitating interoperability. Unlike traditional exchanges, Bancor doesn’t rely on an order book for trading. Instead, it offers liquidity directly from the automated liquidity pools. BNT is the native cryptocurrency of the Bancor network. It is used for staking, providing liquidity. BNT holders can participate in the governance of the Bancor protocol by proposing and voting on changes, improvements, and updates. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/bancor-bnt-token/
Threshold
T$0.01577+0.89%
Bancor
BNT$0.698+0.15%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.0709-0.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:30
Share

Trending News

More

Nomura Alters Fed Rate Cut Prediction for 2025

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges

The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?