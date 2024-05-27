ZELIX
ZELIX is a decentralized Multi-metaverse.
ZELIX is a link that integrates or expands all members of the metaverse community. ZELIX team will build a multi-metaverse to integrate various metaverse.
ZELIX team will build game, economy, culture, and communication platform in ZELIX metaverse using technologies of ZELIX team's VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) production know-how, facial recognition technology, and VR game to provide users more advanced experience
In addition, instead of staying in one metaverse world, it is linked with several metaverses. You will be able to enjoy a variety of content.
A myriad of NFT LANDs over ZELIX Metaverse, NFTs which users are making, and materials required for production, all are deeply and sophisticatedly interconnected with ZELIX Metaverse economic activities, and just like in reality, users engaged in the activities can receive rewards which can generate profits.
ZELIX Metaverse is not a place where assets are merely consumed but it also offers luxurious environment where you can acquire assets through the Metaverse activities.
Ime in priimekZELIX
UvrstitevNo.2577
Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržni delež%
Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%
Razpoložljivi obtok7,453,444,400.293006
Največja ponudba10,000,000,000
Skupna ponudba10,000,000,000
Hitrost kroženja0.7453%
Datum izdaje--
Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.001767925757508764,2024-05-27
Najnižja cena0.000022047269003065,2025-05-21
Javna veriga blokovETH
UvodZELIX is a decentralized Multi-metaverse.
ZELIX is a link that integrates or expands all members of the metaverse community. ZELIX team will build a multi-metaverse to integrate various metaverse.
ZELIX team will build game, economy, culture, and communication platform in ZELIX metaverse using technologies of ZELIX team's VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) production know-how, facial recognition technology, and VR game to provide users more advanced experience
In addition, instead of staying in one metaverse world, it is linked with several metaverses. You will be able to enjoy a variety of content.
A myriad of NFT LANDs over ZELIX Metaverse, NFTs which users are making, and materials required for production, all are deeply and sophisticatedly interconnected with ZELIX Metaverse economic activities, and just like in reality, users engaged in the activities can receive rewards which can generate profits.
ZELIX Metaverse is not a place where assets are merely consumed but it also offers luxurious environment where you can acquire assets through the Metaverse activities.
Panoga
Družbeni mediji
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.