Yachtscoin aims to be a versatile tool for luxury lifestyle investment by supporting payments for related services such as dock fees, crew management, fuel supply, and yacht maintenance. The project aims to support cooperation with yacht manufacturers, docks, and service providers to further integrate YTC into the broader marine economy. The Yachtscoin ecosystem integrates smart contract functions to automatically execute contractual agreements in yacht sales and leasing. This feature reduces administrative overhead, minimizes fraud risks, and ensures secure, trustless transactions. By leveraging blockchain technology, YTC increases transaction transparency, giving users confidence in the security and legitimacy of their transactions.

