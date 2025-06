XVG

The Verge was released on October 9, 2014. XVG is an open source cryptocurrency (100% PoW) based on Bitcoin technology. Its core algorithms are Scrypt and X17. The block time is only 30 seconds, and the reward is recalculated based on the total number of blocks generated. Designed to facilitate payments in everyday use, Verge Coin was launched in 2014 under the name Dogecoin Darkness, and only changed its name to Verge in 2016.

Ime in priimekXVG

UvrstitevNo.335

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.09%

Razpoložljivi obtok16,521,951,235.741348

Največja ponudba0

Skupna ponudba16,521,951,235.741348

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.3005880117416382,2017-12-23

Najnižja cena0.00000216713010559,2015-02-05

Javna veriga blokovXVG

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

