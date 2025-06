XMR

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.

Ime in priimekXMR

UvrstitevNo.23

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež0.0018%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)466.24%

Razpoložljivi obtok18,446,744.07370955

Največja ponudba∞

Skupna ponudba18,446,744.07370955

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje2014-04-18 00:00:00

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov517.62024523,2021-05-07

Najnižja cena0.21296699345111847,2015-01-14

Javna veriga blokovXMR

