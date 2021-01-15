XIN

Mixin Network is an open-source, lightning-fast, and decentralized Web3 platform to bring speed and scalability to the blockchain. Mixin allows blockchains to gain millions of TPS, sub-second final confirmation, zero transaction fee, enhanced privacy and unlimited extensibility. Mixin Network is a PoS network with 25 full nodes. As a wallet solution, it is currently supporting 14 public blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Polkadot, etc. Mixin is also a full-featured financial platform with functions of AMM, aggregating trade, pending orders on Exchange platforms, unbiased stable currency, etc. Mixin Network is dedicated to providing users with a decentralized

Ime in priimekXIN

UvrstitevNo.4489

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok0

Največja ponudba1,000,000

Skupna ponudba1,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov2387.60009765625,2018-01-12

Najnižja cena0,2021-01-15

Javna veriga blokovETH

UvodMixin Network is an open-source, lightning-fast, and decentralized Web3 platform to bring speed and scalability to the blockchain. Mixin allows blockchains to gain millions of TPS, sub-second final confirmation, zero transaction fee, enhanced privacy and unlimited extensibility. Mixin Network is a PoS network with 25 full nodes. As a wallet solution, it is currently supporting 14 public blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Polkadot, etc. Mixin is also a full-featured financial platform with functions of AMM, aggregating trade, pending orders on Exchange platforms, unbiased stable currency, etc. Mixin Network is dedicated to providing users with a decentralized

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.