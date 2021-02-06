XEP

XEP is the core of a powerful, community-driven ecosystem, designed for growth and innovation. The Electra Protocol blockchain (Layer 1) provides the foundation for seamless, secure trading, while OmniXEP’s fast Layer 2 technology, unbreakable smart contracts, and ultra-low fees make it easy to build and trade. With ElectraDEX integrated, creating and exchanging tokens is simple. Whether you’re a developer or creator, you’re welcome to build on XEP and be part of this decentralized future

Ime in priimekXEP

UvrstitevNo.1354

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok18,202,483,869.052555

Največja ponudba30,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba18,202,483,869.052555

Hitrost kroženja0.6067%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.00364294,2021-02-06

Najnižja cena0.000164469871839282,2023-09-24

Javna veriga blokovXEP

UvodXEP is the core of a powerful, community-driven ecosystem, designed for growth and innovation. The Electra Protocol blockchain (Layer 1) provides the foundation for seamless, secure trading, while OmniXEP’s fast Layer 2 technology, unbreakable smart contracts, and ultra-low fees make it easy to build and trade. With ElectraDEX integrated, creating and exchanging tokens is simple. Whether you’re a developer or creator, you’re welcome to build on XEP and be part of this decentralized future

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.

MEXC je vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut. Spoznajte vodilno svetovno borzo kriptovalut za nakup, trgovanje in zaslužek s kriptovalutami. Trgujte z bitcoinom BTC, ethereumom ETH in več kot 3,000 altcoini.
Iskanje
Priljubljene
XEP/USDT
Electra Protocol
----
--
24h najvišje
--
24h nizka
--
24h volumen (XEP)
--
24-urni znesek (USDT)
--
Grafikon
Informacije
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Trgovanja na trgu
Spot
Odprta naročila（0）
Zgodovina naročil
Zgodovina trgovanja
Odprte pozicije (0)
MEXC je vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut. Spoznajte vodilno svetovno borzo kriptovalut za nakup, trgovanje in zaslužek s kriptovalutami. Trgujte z bitcoinom BTC, ethereumom ETH in več kot 3,000 altcoini.
XEP/USDT
Electra Protocol
--
--‎--
24h najvišje
--
24h nizka
--
24h volumen (XEP)
--
24-urni znesek (USDT)
--
Grafikon
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Informacije
Odprta naročila（0）
Zgodovina naročil
Zgodovina trgovanja
Odprte pozicije (0)
network_iconOmrežje je nenormalno
Linija 1
Spletna podpora strankam
Loading...