Chia Network is a blockchain that supports the creation and execution of smart contracts written in a custom-designed programming language called Chialisp. The project was founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network. Chia's blockchain relies on a novel consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Space and Time (PoST) to secure the network and reach a consensus on transaction verification. The network also features a native token, XCH, that serves to reward network participants that help secure the chain.

UvrstitevNo.259

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)35.40%

Razpoložljivi obtok13,957,509

Največja ponudba0

Skupna ponudba32,332,509

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje2021-04-28 00:00:00

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov1934.50687188,2021-05-03

Najnižja cena8.608855748047983,2025-02-03

Javna veriga blokovCHIA

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.